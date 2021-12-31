WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: St. Joseph boys cruise past Tremper, finish 2-0 for the week

After both his team's games in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, St. Joseph boys basketball coach Jose Garcia affirmed his belief that the Lancers have a chance to "make history" this season.

Maybe that's a calculated motivational ploy, maybe not, but Garcia is right on the money that his squad is really talented, really deep and really experienced and has a real shot to end this season at the WIAA State Tournament, a point the storied program last reached in 2003.

But that's something to worry about later in the season. For now, the Lancers can boast of themselves as the unofficial City of Kenosha champions for 2021-22.

St. Joseph delivered a dominant performance at Carthage's Tarble Arena on Thursday night, rolling past Tremper, 78-41, in the traditional Lancers-Trojans boys matchup that concludes the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.

Including Monday's 56-43 victory over another city school, Bradford, St. Joseph went 2-0 in the classic to improve to 6-2 overall. Ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, the Lancers will use their two wins over Division-1 opponents in the classic as a springboard to the rest of their always-challenging Metro Classic Conference schedule in 2022.

"I think it's a confidence-builder," Garcia said after Thursday's win over Tremper. "We came in here just wanting to get two wins, and we got it, so we're happy with that. I feel like we're getting better."

The Lancers also proved their depth and that they're a lot more than senior wing Andrew Alia, one of the top seniors in the state.

Alia did have his typical strong all-around game Thursday, scoring 16 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and adding six rebounds and three assists.

But St. Joseph had many other contributors, led by senior Matt Schulte, who finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals and was named the Player of the Game, awarded after each game in the classic.

Additionally, junior forward Peter Stapleton scored all 14 of his points in a great second half for the Lancers, senior point guard Caiden Lecce followed up a strong game Monday with eight points and four assists, senior Jacob Ashmus added 10 points off the bench, including seven quick ones in the closing minutes of the first half, and senior guard Saveion Weatherford tallied four points and four assists and gave Tremper fits on the ball at the top of St. Joseph's trapping defense.

"It's just a great thing," Schulte said of the Lancers' depth. "Basketball's a team sport, and you need a full team to have success. We run eight or nine deep, and with that, we can have guys shuffling in and out of games playing at 100%.

"It's great to have a player like Andrew, but we have players like Caiden Lecce and (junior) Luke Schuler (six rebounds Thursday), Peter Stapleton, Saveion Weatherford. Those are great players that can come in and compete."

Thursday's game was never really in doubt, as St. Joseph jumped out to a 9-0 lead, extended it to 25-11 with a 10-0 run midway through the first half and just kept pressing and trapping a Tremper team that lacks experience at the varsity level. The end of the first half became an avalanche of turnovers and easy buckets, as the Trojans turned it over 16 times in the opening half and the Lancers went into halftime with a staggering 32-point lead, 50-18.

"I knew that we wanted to pressure them the whole game," Garcia said. "I didn't think they could handle pressure well. So the goal was to come here and pressure them, see what happens, and then we'll adjust. And it worked, so we stuck with it."

Learning experience

Unfortunately, Tremper was caught at the bottom of that avalanche, as things quickly turned ugly for the Trojans on Thursday.

Missing its leading scorer all week, senior guard Josh Krueger, who was away visiting family, Tremper went 0-2 in the classic and scored a total of 65 points in two games in dropping to 4-4 overall.

But pain is part of the growing process.

"We have 10, 11 players that this year is their first varsity experience, ever," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "We've got two players that returned from last year that played a significant amount of minutes. So I think this whole season is them developing into varsity basketball players and getting used to what varsity basketball is about.

"And then this type of atmosphere, and so on. So there's a lot into it, but credit has to go to St. Joe's. That's why they're a state-ranked team."

Morris put out an entirely new starting five for the second half than he did in the first, and to their credit, things went better in the second half for Tremper.

The Trojans got things more under control offensively, and junior guard Joey Stone in particular showed some nice things, totaling four points, four boards and three assists after halftime.

"We challenged our players at halftime," Morris said. "... I thought they met that challenge. I thought they showed some good things in spurts, and that's what we're most proud of. They didn't give up being down by 30 at halftime, they continued to play hard and show good moments in that second half."

For the game, junior forward Will Starks led Tremper with eight points and nine rebounds.

Morris vs. old team

Of course, there was another storyline to Thursday's game that was built in as soon as it was scheduled: This was Morris' first game against his former team as a head coach.

One of the best players in St. Joseph history, Morris was the head coach of the St. Joseph boys team for two seasons before taking the Tremper job prior to last season.

A fair chunk of the Lancers' current seniors played on the varsity team as freshmen, so Morris helped them develop for two seasons before going to Tremper. That meant there was some extra motivation Thursday for those players.

"It was fun," Schulte said. "We definitely wanted to get this one. This one was marked on the calendar since Day 1. It was nice. It was a lot of fun."

Morris acknowledged that he's very proud of how good the players he once coached at St. Joseph have turned out to be, but Thursday was just another game.

"Obviously, I wanted our team to compete and make it a good game, maybe go down to the wire, overtime and double-overtime, but again, it was just another game," Morris said. "I know a lot of people put emphasis on games like this, but for me, basketball is the same no matter where I am."

By definition, that would include in Madison for the State Tournament in March, a place the Lancers hope to be when this season ends.

"We're getting better every day, every week," Garcia said. "I'm proud of them, of their effort. I think we can make history this year. I really do."

Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team

BOYS

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph; Terryon Brumby, Racine Case; Reed Dasan, Greenfield; Devin Griffin, Central; DeMarcus Imani, Racine St. Catherine's; Amari Jedkins, Racine Case; Jermarion Jones, Reuther; Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph; JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Alijah Matthews, Racine St. Catherine's; Michael McNabb Jr., Grafton; Antonio Moyao, Shoreland Lutheran; Keviyon Price, Bradford; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Jack Rose, Central; Matt Schulte, St. Joseph; Jeremiah Silva, Milwaukee Pulaski; Tyseon Skalecki, Union Grove; Manasseh Stackhouse, Indian Trail; Will Starks, Tremper; Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail; Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran.

GIRLS

Jasonya Barnes, The Prairie School; Nevaiah Bell-Turner, Racine Lutheran; Aliana Brown, Tremper; Syderah Farmer, Bradford; Emily Giese, Tremper; Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail; Jayden Hill, St. Joseph; Reese Jaramillo, The Prairie School; Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot; Addie Miller, Janesville Parker; Grace Peltier, Indian Trail; Sophia Rampulla, Union Grove; Ellie Reynolds, Central; Deja' Rivers, St. Joseph; Riley Spencer, Central; Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford.

