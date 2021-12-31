WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: St. Joseph girls top Janesville Parker

Getting contributions throughout its lineup, the St. Joseph girls basketball team notched a 48-30 victory over Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon to open up the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

It was a good bounce-back for the Lancers, who lost to Indian Trail on Tuesday, as they went 1-1 in the classic and will get into the rest of their Metro Classic Conference schedule in 2022 with a 6-4 overall record.

In Thursday's game, St. Joseph shook off a slow start to build a 10-point halftime lead and cruised from there.

Senior guard Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 14 points, nine steals and six rebounds, while senior forwards Arianna Jenkins and Deja' Rivers each totaled nine points and nine boards and freshman guard Gabriella Sosa-Owens added six points.

"In the second half, our ladies were able to build on our lead with contributions coming from several players," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "However, Jayden Hill stepped up for us again.

"At the holiday break, we are now 6-4, with eight of our 10 games played versus teams in either D-1 or D-2 (the Lancers are in Division-4). Hopefully, this challenging schedule will have helped us for our tough remaining conference schedule."

For Parker, which went 0-2 in the classic to drop to 1-10, junior forward Addie Miller scored 13 points.

Boys

Grafton 72, Racine Lutheran 64, OT

In the only game of the 21-game classic to go to overtime, the Black Hawks outlasted the Crusaders on Thursday to finish 1-1 in their two contests in the classic.

Coached by former Bradford head coach Damon James, Grafton evened its record at 5-5 overall and was led in Thursday's win by 6-foot-4 sophomore wing Michael McNabb Jr., who poured in 34 points and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Junior guard Chase Norton added 19 points for the Black Hawks, who outscored Racine Lutheran 11-3 in overtime.

For the Crusaders, who dropped to 3-5 in their lone game in the classic, senior Gavin Zawicki scored a team-high 25 points.

Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team

BOYS

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph; Terryon Brumby, Racine Case; Reed Dasan, Greenfield; Devin Griffin, Central; DeMarcus Imani, Racine St. Catherine's; Amari Jedkins, Racine Case; Jermarion Jones, Reuther; Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph; JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Alijah Matthews, Racine St. Catherine's; Michael McNabb Jr., Grafton; Antonio Moyao, Shoreland Lutheran; Keviyon Price, Bradford; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Jack Rose, Central; Matt Schulte, St. Joseph; Jeremiah Silva, Milwaukee Pulaski; Tyseon Skalecki, Union Grove; Manasseh Stackhouse, Indian Trail; Will Starks, Tremper; Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail; Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran.

GIRLS

Jasonya Barnes, The Prairie School; Nevaiah Bell-Turner, Racine Lutheran; Aliana Brown, Tremper; Syderah Farmer, Bradford; Emily Giese, Tremper; Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail; Jayden Hill, St. Joseph; Reese Jaramillo, The Prairie School; Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot; Addie Miller, Janesville Parker; Grace Peltier, Indian Trail; Sophia Rampulla, Union Grove; Ellie Reynolds, Central; Deja' Rivers, St. Joseph; Riley Spencer, Central; Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0