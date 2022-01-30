WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Central boys top Tremper; Reuther boys, Wilmot girls get wins

With a balanced scoring attack throughout its roster, the Central boys basketball team notched its second win in two days Saturday afternoon, cruising past Tremper, 86-44, in an intra-county non-conference matchup in Paddock Lake.

Jack Rose scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Falcons, who improved to 14-2 overall and were ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in last week's Associated Press state poll. Michael Mulhollon and Devin Griffin scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kenny Garth, John Kinzler and Ian Witt added nine apiece.

For Tremper, which dropped to 6-10, Dontrell Graise scored a team-high 12 points, Julani Hudnall scored 11, Josh Krueger scored eight and Will Starks added six.

Central, which leads the Southern Lakes Conference at 9-0 in conference play, has a big game next on Thursday night at second-place Burlington, which is a game behind the Falcons at 8-1.

Tremper, meanwhile, plays at Southeast Conference and crosstown rival Indian Trail on Tuesday night in their second meeting of the season.

Reuther 61, Mountain Top Christian 54

The Bulldogs completed a six-game road trip Friday night with a much-needed Indian Trails Conference victory in Horicon, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Junior Jermarion Jones made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for Reuther, which improved to 6-6 overall and 5-1 in the ITC. Jones' backcourt mate, sophomore Kamauri Leavell, scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, including four 3s.

Reuther fell behind early, but Jones scored 11 points in the first half as the Bulldogs managed to get within 29-24 by halftime. In the second half, they picked up their defensive intensity and pulled away for the win.

"We weren't defensive-minded in the first half, missing assignments and not rebounding," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said. "In the second half, the bench, led by Christian Hernandez, Nashawn Spikes and Keyshawn Suggs, provided valuable minutes in getting us back in the game.

"A much-needed win."

Next up for a Reuther is a non-conference rematch with Christian Life at Reuther on Wednesday. The Eagles topped the Bulldogs at the buzzer, 83-80, on Jan. 21 at CLS.

Girls basketball

Wilmot 68, Johnsburg (Ill.) 64

Senior guard Madelyn Johnson made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, Madelyn's sister, scored 21 to lead the Panthers to a non-conference win Saturday at Wilmot.

Ali Beagle added 12 points for Wilmot, which improved to 12-7 overall and hosts Burlington in Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday night.

