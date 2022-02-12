WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Bradford wins 3rd straight, Central notches 9th straight victory

With four regular-season games left before the playoffs, the Bradford boys basketball team hopes to be hitting its stride at the perfect time.

The Red Devils continued on that path Friday night, notching their third consecutive victory and their fourth in five games with a 72-34 blowout win over Racine Park in a Southeast Conference game at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Keviyon Price scored a game-high 20 points to lead Bradford, which improved to 10-10 overall and 4-7 in the SEC, and the Red Devils got plenty of scoring balance behind him. Jamisen Young and Kameron Lakes each scored 12 points, Jalen Carlino hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight, Jacob Harvey and Keany Parks added six apiece and Kavarion Curry chipped in five.

Braden Burgher led Park (4-15 overall, 1-11 SEC) with 11 points.

Bradford was scheduled to play at Union Grove in non-conference action Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Central 84, Waterford 57

The Falcons moved a game closer to clinching their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title and continued their hot stretch Friday night with a big victory over the Wolverines in Paddock Lake.

Central, ranked No. 9 by the state coaches and No. 7 by the Associated Press in Division-2 in the latest state polls, has won nine straight to improve to 18-2 overall and remains perfect in SLC play at 11-0. The Falcons hold a two-game lead on Burlington (9-2 SLC) for first place with just three conference games remaining.

Central plays at Lake Geneva Badger on Tuesday night in SLC action.

On Friday, meanwhile, senior wing Jack Rose made three 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the second straight game to lead the Falcons. John Kinzler scored 11 points, Quinn Burns scored nine, Devin Griffin added seven and Alex Sippy chipped in five, as Central was able to get its whole roster into the game.

Brogan Finnegan led Waterford (9-11 overall, 4-7 SLC) with 13 points.

Union Grove 63, Wilmot 49

The Panthers dropped an SLC game to the Broncos on Friday night at Union Grove.

No stats were available as of Saturday morning for Wilmot, which fell to 3-16 overall and 1-10 in the SLC.

Tyson Skalecki scored 15 points to lead Union Grove (14-7, 7-5). Skalecki, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, leads the SLC at 19.7 points per game, just ahead of Central's Rose (19.6) and Elkhorn senior guard Drew Davey (19.4).

Wilmot, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Mukwonago in non-conference play Saturday night. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Racine Case 80, St. Joseph 53

The Lancers received a good lesson Thursday night against a strong Division-1 opponent, as the Southeast Conference-leading Eagles dispatched St. Joseph in a non-conference game at Case.

St. Joseph, ranked No. 8 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the AP in Division-4 in the latest state polls, dropped to 14-4 overall and returned to Metro Classic Conference play Saturday afternoon at county rival Shoreland Lutheran. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

The Lancers entered play Saturday at 10-2 in the Metro Classic, a half-game behind first-place St. Thomas More (11-2), with Whitefish Bay Dominican and Racine St. Catherine's (both 10-3) a half-game behind St. Joseph in the tight Metro Classic standings.

Thursday's game against a strong Case squad, which improved to 15-5 overall and entered Saturday leading the SEC at 11-1 in conference play, should help St. Joseph going forward, despite the lopsided defeat.

"Case is a very good and athletic team," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We didn’t execute like we planned, and we didn’t take care of the ball. It was one of those nights were we couldn’t put the ball in the basket when we got the opportunity.

"This will be a good game to learn from."

Andrew Alia scored 13 points to pace the Lancers in defeat, while Caiden Lecce scored 12 and Matt Schulte added 10. Terryon Brumby scored 17 points, Amari Jedkins scored 16 and Adrian Bryant added 15 to lead the Eagles.

Brookfield Academy 97, Christian Life 39

The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference game at Brookfield Academy on Thursday night.

No stats from the game were available as of Saturday morning.

CLS fell to 8-14 overall and 3-10 in Midwest Classic play and is scheduled to host HOPE Christian on Tuesday night in conference action.

