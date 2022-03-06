WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Central back into sectionals after winning D-2 regional title

PADDOCK LAKE — The Falcons returned to a familiar perch Saturday night.

And it showed in their faces.

Senior point guard Devin Griffin started the net-cutting festivities after the top-seeded Central boys basketball team's 53-43 WIAA Division-2 regional championship game win over fifth-seeded Waukesha West, and the coaches provided the final snips of the white nylon net on the Central gymnasium’s east side.

Heck, even longtime assistant coach Mike McNulty got into the act, much to the pleasure of a large contingent — maybe 75 to 100 — Central students that stuck around for the celebration.

Central, ranked No. 4 in Division-2 by both the Associated Press and the state coaches in the latest state polls, improved to 23-2 with its 14th straight win and advanced to Thursday's 7 p.m. sectional semifinal at Wilmot against second-seeded Milton (No. 8 state coaches, No. 10 AP).

Central beat Milton, which is 21-5 after nipping No. 3 seed Burlington, 53-49, in a regional final Saturday night, once already this season, 64-51 on Feb. 9 in Paddock Lake in non-conference play. The winner their sectional semifinal Thursday night advances to Saturday's sectional final, scheduled for now at Oregon, against either No. 1 seed DeForest or No. 2 seed Oregon, who play the other sectional semifinal Thursday night at Baraboo.

Adding to legacy

Saturday's regional title, meanwhile, meant another plaque to add to Central coach James Hyllberg’s legacy, and it was the program's first regional title in two seasons.

With last year’s upset loss in a regional final to Burlington the lone exception, Hyllberg and his crew have now won five Division-2 regional titles in the last six years, including four straight from 2017 to 2020.

Central did it with defense Saturday night, as it held Waukesha West (11-15) scoreless for a seven-minute stretch in the second half, and like in Friday night's regional semifinal win over Delavan-Darien, the Falcons were diving for loose balls and leaving everything on the court.

While the first trip to the WIAA State Tournament since 2018 and only second in program history is the ultimate goal, Hyllberg said another regional crown is significant.

“We know these are hard to come by,” he said about winning a regional title, with celebratory net in hand. “It’s been a couple years. Burlington got us last year, so it’s nice to come back and get the plaque.

“You celebrate regionals for sure. If they’re going to give you a plaque, you’re going to celebrate that. Our guys know there’s more. They’re not satisfied.”

And for the second night in a row, the Falcons had to fend off a scrappy team that simply wouldn’t go away.

After Central held off Waukesha West in double-overtime just a few weeks ago during the regular season, the Falcons studied the tape and made some successful adjustments Saturday night.

Much like it corrected some defensive miscues in Friday’s win over Delavan-Darien, Central held two Waukesha West players that combined for 33 points in the first meeting to a mere four points Saturday.

Central menaced the Wolverines in the first half, holding them to 21 points, but Waukesha West opened the second half with a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 35-30.

That’s when the Falcons really flipped the switch defensively, holding the Wolverines scoreless for seven minutes.

But aside from an acrobatic steal and layup from Griffin, Central couldn’t score much, either, and Waukesha West junior guard Jake Thomsen weaved in for a hoop to cut the lead to 40-32 with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, the referees were letting the teams play a physical battle, but Central opened things up by breaking the full-court press, and junior forward Wyatt Anderson finished off a nice dish by senior forward Kenny Garth. Then, a Waukesha West 3-pointer cut the lead to five again before Central broke the press again, as Garth hit Anderson low again for a three-point play.

Momentum swing

That’s when things got interesting.

After the Wolverines cut it to 45-40 with under three minutes to play, Waukesha West senior forward Cal Krohn, a 6-foot-8 inside-outside threat who led all scorers with 25 points, fouled Garth hard by putting his arm around Garth's neck and yanking him down and was called for a technical foul.

Garth calmly sank both free throws to take a 47-40 lead. The next time Waukesha West came down the court, its bench was assessed another technical foul for jawing at the referee, and Garth connected on another free throw.

Suddenly, a five-point game turned into a 48-40 Central lead with just 1:18 left.

Griffin tacked on two more free throws, and senior guard Jack Rose, who led Central with 23 points, added another from the charity stripe as the Falcons went on to ice the game.

The momentum swing was evident from the consecutive technical fouls.

“I was a little upset about the arm around my neck part,” said Garth, who immediately threw up his hands to the referee in disbelief after getting fouled. “That’s my boy (Krohn), though, it’s all love. He didn’t do it on purpose. He said sorry after.

“It was big. It helped us out. We made six out of seven free throws after.”

Garth scored 13 points for the game, while Griffin added seven.

Griffin said it feels good to win another regional crown.

“It feels really good, especially after losing the last couple years to conference teams (in the playoffs) was tough,” he said. “We got to this point again, and we said we had to execute. No going back after (Saturday) night, so we came back out and got the win.

“We fixed a few things, and momentum going to one team can really hurt you. We just tried to stop that, defend well, and keep our energy high all night.”

Hyllberg said the game got sloppy in the second half, and it was physical.

He added that he didn’t think the technical fouls shifted the game that much at the end, but holding the Wolverines to 43 points was huge.

“Last time we played these guys, we held three guys that had 42 points to only six points (Saturday),” Hyllberg said. “You have to do the little things. You have to rebound. You have to take care of the ball. You have to make free throws, and you have to play defense. We didn’t press at all tonight.

“We moved the ball pretty well on offense. We were patient, and we also drew some fouls. That’s what I liked. One of their guys fouled out. We were aggressive going to the basket, which was good. I'm happy for the guys. We're excited to keep going."

CENTRAL 53, WAUKESHA WEST 43

WIAA DIVISION-2 REGIONAL FINAL

WAUKESHA WEST (11-15)

Hill 1 0-0 2, 1 0-2 2, Thomsen 3 2-3 10, Wilde 1 0-0 2, Krohn 10 2-3 25, LaValle 1 0-0 2, Mullane 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Diesch 0 0-0 0, Richter 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-8 43.

CENTRAL (23-2)

D. Griffin 1 5-7 7, Sippy 0 0-0 0, Garth 4 5-6 13, Kinzler 1 0-0 3, Mulhollon 0 0-0 0, Witt 1 0-0 2, Rose 9 3-6 23, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Meininger 0 0-0 0, Simmons 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-21 53.

Halftime—Cent 31-21. 3-point goals—WW 5 (Krohn 3, Thomsen 3), Cent 3 (Rose 2, Kinzler). Total fouls—WW 18, Cent 10. Fouled out—Hill.

