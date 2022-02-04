WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Central stalls its way to sloppy win at Burlington

BURLINGTON — Devin Griffin calmly dribbled the ball past halfcourt and stood in place bouncing the ball while his teammates spread out in four corners. Then, he eventually picked up the rock, tucked it into his chest like a football and smiled.

The grin returned about two minutes later, after the clock went from just under 10 minutes remaining to just under eight minutes left while Griffin remained standing and stalling with only a six-point lead. At that point, the Central boys basketball team's senior point guard found fellow senior wing Jack Rose, who canned a 3-pointer from the elbow to open up a nine-point lead Thursday night at Burlington in a game that may have determined the Southern Lakes Conference title.

The Falcons proceeded to only allow 10 more points the rest of the game and built up a lead of 12, as they remained perfect in the SLC at 10-0 after a 42-35 victory and season sweep of the rival Demons.

Central, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 by the state coaches and No. 7 in Division-2 by the Associated Press in the latest state polls, improved to 15-2 overall and now holds a two-game lead over Burlington (12-5 overall, 8-2 SLC) atop the SLC with just four conference games remaining. The Falcons are seeking their fourth straight SLC title.

Demons stay close

Down just 22-17 at the half after losing to Central by 28 points back on Dec. 17 in Paddock Lake, Burlington was breathing down Central’s neck Thursday night.

Junior guard JR Lukenbill’s thunderous two-handed stuff cut the Falcons' lead to 22-19, and his offensive rebound and putback later made it 31-25. A 3 from sophomore guard Connor Roffers added to the fact that the Demons were figuring out how to break the Falcons’ 1-3-1 press defense.

But then Griffin took it upon himself, according to Central coach James Hyllberg, to switch things up and play “stall ball.”

Yet despite the win, Hyllberg didn’t like his team’s energy and was visibly heated after the game.

“It wasn’t planned. Devin did it on his own,” Hyllberg said. “It wasn’t a called play, but we were there. I didn’t want to start dribbling and turn the ball over. Honestly, we stayed in it for a couple minutes just to give our guys a breather.

“We didn’t shoot well. We didn’t make free throws. Burlington played good defense. Our 1-3-1 in the second half kind of helped get some turnovers. We had a hard time making free throws tonight. Eight-for-16 is terrible.”

After Rose’s triple gave Central some cushion, the Falcons' defense ramped up with six steals in the final seven minutes, mostly due to their trapping, aggressive pressure zone.

Junior forward Wyatt Anderson was able to secure several steals and impose his will on the offensive glass, as well.

Central senior guard Kenny Garth, meanwhile, led the Falcons with 14 points and was the only Central player to score in double figures. He made his presence known with a couple steals in the second half, including an interception of a cross-court pass and a breakaway, right-handed slam dunk to open things back up to a 10-point lead.

That was Garth's second dunk of the season, and it came at a critical time.

“I get my dunks from our 1-3-1,” he said. “Off of steals. In the second half, we tried to hold the ball as long as we can, and luckily Jack came out after we stalled and hit the 3. That was a great shot.

“The stalling plan worked, and that got us the (win). We held the ball for enough time to keep the ball away from them.”

Said Hyllberg: “Kenny was active, and when he gets out in transition, that’s when he’s most dangerous. The 1-3-1 got them extended, and we got a couple steals. Kenny played with a lot of energy, and we needed it.”

Stalling effective

The ripple effects of Central's "stall ball" were obvious.

On the Falcons’ next possession after Rose’s triple, Griffin held the ball again, this time for nearly two minutes, before Central provided another back-breaker with a layup.

Late in the game, after Burlington’s shooting cooled dramatically, Griffin and Garth played their own version of keep-away to kill the clock and preserve the double-digit lead by simply dribbling around and forcing fouls.

The frustrating strategy rattled the young Demons, but Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz was proud of his team’s performance.

“We had a few too many turnovers tonight, and we just didn't shoot it well,” he said. “I like how our guys competed tonight. We just need to keep improving on how to finish games. Our young guys have done a great job of that all season.”

Lukenbill continued to show why he’s one of the SLC’s and the area’s best players with a game-high 17 points, but he was held to seven in the second half. He didn’t get the help he’s accustomed to, as Central’s smothering pressure limited Burlington’s offense.

Sophomore forward Karsen Skiles added nine points and senior forward Ashton Hensley scored six. Roffers, who averages 12 points per game, hit only the one 3-pointer for three points total.

For Central, Anderson, Rose and Griffin each scored eight points.

But it was the Falcons' defense, both inside and on the perimeter, that won them the game.

“It feels good,” said Garth when asked how it feels to know the team can “turn it on” when struggling. “We have a lot of seniors on our team that have played a lot of basketball throughout their lives, so we’re mature. They have young guys, so I feel we’re more mature.

“We knew in situations what to do and what we needed to do. We fought through and got the (win)."

Going forward

While Central was happy to get the win Thursday, the Falcons have designs on a deep postseason run and hope to reach the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament for the second time in program history. Hyllberg said that moving forward, he isn’t sure how to clean up Thursday’s performance, which he considered sloppy.

Central averages 64 points per game, so Thursday was the Falcons' second-lowest total of the season next to the 35 they scored in a blowout loss at third-ranked Pewaukee on Jan. 15.

“I’m not happy with it at all,” Hyllberg said of Thursday's performance. “I wish I knew. If you know anyone that knows the answer, have them call me.

"It’s frustrating. We’ll take the win, because you’re not going to play your best ball every night, and they’re still high school kids. But things you work on, things you practice, and you still make some dumb mistakes.”

Garth still believes the team can go places if it continues to play as one unit.

“We've got to tighten up some rotations on 'D,' and our offense is good, but we could use some work around the basket,” he said. “But I think we can go pretty far in the playoffs. We just have to play together.”

Central leaves conference play this weekend for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday game against Deerfield (Ill.) at The Prairie School in Wind Point as part of the day-long Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle.

