WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Central tops Wilmot for season sweep, stays on top of SLC

PADDOCK LAKE — It’s two different worlds right now for the Central and Wilmot boys basketball teams.

One is hoping to make a run to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament as the season reaches its critical weeks.

The other is just trying to find ways to be competitive, with only two seniors on a roster that has little to no varsity experience.

That was on full display Tuesday night.

Host Central led by 20 points most of the game, and that lead extended to 35 in the second half, as the Falcons ran away from Wilmot for a 79-42 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

It marked a season sweep for Central against its county rival, including a 76-32 win at Wilmot on Dec. 10.

Central, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in this week's Associated Press state poll, improved to 12-2 overall and 8-0 in the SLC and maintained a one-game lead over 7-1 Burlington as the Falcons seek their fourth consecutive conference title.

Wilmot, meanwhile, dropped to 3-12 overall and is in last place in the SLC at 1-7 in conference play.

In the final few minutes Tuesday, the Falcons were able to see freshman Eli Griffin score his first varsity points, and 6-foot-7 freshman Liam Lubkeman nearly threw down a couple dunks.

It was one of those games where everyone got into the action, and the Falcons were able to exhale late, three days after outlasting Waukesha West for a 67-62 non-conference victory in double-overtime Saturday in Paddock Lake.

Senior forward Michael Mulhollon and senior wing Jack Rose led Central with 15 points each Tuesday, while junior guard John Kinzler added 14.

With Central up 20 early in the second half, Rose was able to knock down consecutive 3-pointers to put an emphatic stop to any hopes of a Wilmot comeback.

“We know Wilmot’s young, and that’s the way we were a couple years ago,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “They’re kind of rebuilding, but they play hard.

“Jack got hot in the second half. He had about 12 straight points in two minutes, and that got us going.”

Rose only had three points at halftime, but his offensive flurry in the second half put the game away.

Coming off big win

Hyllberg said Central’s 1-3-1 press forced some turnovers and that his guys were just happy to play and play hard. Central may have been a bit flat after Saturday's tight win over Waukesha West.

“They’re quicker and stronger, and we needed the win,” Hyllberg said of that game. “We were down the entire game. I think they’re in our regional, so we may see them again.”

Rose, meanwhile, is coming off a recent milestone, as he became the Central boys program's all-time career scoring leader on Jan. 14.

“He deserves it,” Hyllberg said. “He came in as a freshman and worked hard and learned under 'J.Z.' (Jaeden Zackery) and Adam (Simmons) and Dylan (Anderson) and those guys and got some quality minutes.

"That made a huge difference.”

For Wilmot on Tuesday night, meanwhile, junior guard Jake Christiansen led the way with 13 points, junior wing Cooper Zimmerman added 10 and senior guard Will Kunz chipped in eight.

As he's expressed all season, Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said it’s been a learning year for the Panthers, so the focus on Tuesday's game against far more experienced Central was not necessarily on the final score.

“They’re good, what do you say?” said Erbentraut, whose team hosts another tough opponent Friday night in Burlington. “I was hoping for a little bit more from our team. But you can’t put yourself in a hole. We did some good things at the start.

“We’re just getting better every single day. It was an opportunity to learn and grow. They got the length, the basketball IQ, the experience. … I feel great about things. I have such a great group of kids. Our team GPA is 3.3. I’ll take them any day of the week, they’re great kids.”

Big stretch looming

Hyllberg, meanwhile, said the Falcons are in good shape as they make their drive toward another SLC title and a postseason run.

“We have a good group of guys that come to practice and play hard and do things the right way,” Hyllberg said. “That makes it easier. Wins make it more fun for any coach.”

Central has a key stretch looming, as the Falcons host third-place Elkhorn (6-2 SLC) on Friday night and then have an intra-county non-conference matchup at home against Tremper on Saturday afternoon.

Then, next week Thursday, Feb. 3, Central travels to Burlington for a huge rematch with the Demons. The Falcons won their first meeting handily, 59-31, on Dec. 17 in Paddock Lake.

“It’s always tough to play Burlington at their place,” Hyllberg said. “They always have something to throw at you. We’ll be ready.”

