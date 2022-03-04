WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Horlick edges Bradford, 60-58, in D-1 regional semifinal

If such a thing existed, Friday night's game between the Bradford and Racine Horlick boys basketball teams at the Bradford Fieldhouse would surely not be framed and shipped off to the Basketball Louvre.

But it's March now, and Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar summed it up best after the game.

"Survive and advance, I guess, is the best way to look at it right now," he said.

Indeed, that's exactly what the ninth-seeded Rebels did in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal against the eighth-seeded and Southeast Conference rival Red Devils, somehow surviving a dismal 35 turnovers, 11 missed free throws and a game-winning 3-point attempt by Bradford's best shooter to hang on for a 60-58 victory.

Horlick, which improved to 13-12 after starting the season 0-7 and has won nine of its last 12, advanced to play at top-seeded Waukesha South — ranked No. 9 by both the state coaches and the Associated Press in the latest Division-1 state polls — in a regional final 7 p.m. Saturday.

The teams already met once this season, a 63-46 Waukesha South victory on Dec. 28 in the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower, which was Horlick's seventh straight loss to begin the season.

Bradford, meanwhile, entered the postseason having won seven straight and eight of nine, including a 59-55 win at Horlick in a regular-season finale Feb. 24. But the Red Devils were not able to pull out Friday's rematch with the Rebels, finishing their season at 14-11.

"The message to the kids was, let's look at it as we ran out of time," Bradford coach Greg Leech said after Friday's game. "The thing that I was most impressed with is that these guys continued to work.

"We could've folded. We were well below .500, and these kids continued to come to practice. We got better."

And, led by senior center Keviyon Price's 25 points and seven rebounds, Bradford nearly stole a win Friday, too.

Tight finish

Horlick, which finished 8-of-19 from the free-throw line for the game, missed the front-end of two one-and-ones in the game's final 30 seconds, the last by senior forward Darrien Long, who was saddled with foul trouble all night, with 4.9 seconds left and the Rebels leading, 60-58.

Long was also called for crossing the free-throw line early in trying to grab his free-throw miss, so Bradford was able to inbound the ball from under its own basket with one last chance to tie or win.

On the sidelines, Treutelaar admitted feeling a sense of doom.

"In my coach's box, you feel like if you can't get that three-point lead, you're going to lose by that desperation 3," he said.

Leech was able to get his team ready for a final play before Long's missed free throw, and Price set a screen to free up junior point guard Jamisen Young, who raced the ball up the floor. Young made a pass to the right corner to Bradford's best shooter, senior guard Jalen Carlino, who before the game was honored with a ball for reaching 1,000 career points Feb. 18 at Racine Park.

Carlino (11 points, three assists) had as good of a look as the Red Devils could ask for, but he was also fading away and had a hand in his face from Horlick senior forward Jadin Dombrowski, who goes 6-foot-3 to Carlino's 6-0. The shot looked on target but caromed off the front rim, and the Rebels survived and advance to Saturday.

"We would've taken a two or a 3, and we ended our season with Jalen taking a shot," Leech said. "I wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

It was Dombrowski's effort to get a hand in Carlino's face — in a nice moment, the two seniors embraced in a hug immediately after Carlino's shot missed — that may very well have made the difference between a win and a heart-breaking loss for Horlick.

"He did exactly what we needed him to do," Treutelaar said. "He did it without fouling, and it was just a great, great job on his part."

Dombrowski, Burnette shine

And it was Dombrowki's offense in the second half Friday, along with the all-around play of senior forward Matt Burnette, that propelled Horlick to Saturday's regional final.

Long, the Rebels' leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, was limited to just seven second-half points after picking up his second foul early and sitting the final 9:53 of the first half.

With Long unable to get into a rhythm, Burnette did his work inside with 18 points and eight rebounds, including seven offensive boards, while Dombrowski drained three 3-pointers and scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

Additionally, junior forward Blake Fletcher provided a big lift off the bench with six points and 10 boards.

But it was the presence of Burnette, who missed the last five games with a torn meniscus, according to Treutelaar, and was wearing a knee brace Friday, that really made the difference. Burnette, who also missed Horlick's first game against Waukesha South this season, was cleared to play just a few days ago.

"He's been working so hard just to try to keep himself in shape," Treutelaar said. "His effort out there (Friday) night was just incredible.

"But it took a lot of hard work on his part just to try to stay in game shape while this was all going on."

Price comes through again

For Bradford, meanwhile, Price did his damage either down low or just below the free-throw line, repeatedly settling into the hole in the middle of Horlick's effective 2-3 zone defense. Like he has been all season, Price delivered when the Red Devils really needed him to.

He entered Friday's game averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both team highs, and after the game Leech embraced his senior big man in a hug and told him he still has more basketball to play in his career.

"He always is (consistent)," Leech said of Price. And (Friday) night, what's difficult for him, is Horlick's pretty big, strong.

"So he's holding it down for us down there. It's not easy to do. Scoring (25) points and playing that role defensively and trying to rebound for us, that's a lot."

Also for Bradford, senior guard Kameron Lakes contributed eight points, eight rebounds and three assists Friday.

But it was Horlick that took control of the game late in the first half, closing on a 10-0 run to take a 27-23 halftime lead. Bradford re-took the lead once in the second half, 54-53 on Carlino's 3-pointer from the right wing with a little over 3 minutes left, but the Rebels took the lead back after that and didn't give it up again, holding Bradford to two field goals the rest of the way.

RACINE HORLICK 60, BRADFORD 58

WIAA DIVISION-1 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HORLICK (13-12)

Burnette 9 0-1 18, Dyess 2 2-4 6, Fletcher 2 2-5 6, McIntosh 2 1-1 5, Dombrowski 6 0-1 15, Williams 1 1-2 3, Long 2 2-5 7, Bernal 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-19 60.

BRADFORD (14-11)

Lakes 4 0-0 8, Young 2 0-0 4, Price 12 1-5 25, Harvey 2 0-0 6, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Parks 1 0-0 2, Carlino 3 4-4 11, Barden 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-9 60.

Halftime—Horlick 27-23. 3-point goals—Horlick 4 (Dombrowski 3, Long), Bradford 3 (Harvey 2, Carlino). Rebounds—Horlick 37 (Fletcher 10), Bradford 30 (Lakes 8). Assists—Horlick 16 (Dyess 9), Bradford 14 (3 with 3). Total fouls—Horlick 11, Bradford 17. Fouled out—Harvey.

