WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball preview: Plenty of returning talent highlights the county for 2021-22

The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season is underway in the county, as teams look forward to a normal schedule after the 2020-21 season was altered significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Southeast Conference, Bradford returns a pair of talented guards in senior Jalen Carlino and junior Jamisen Young, Tremper will be led by junior forward Will Starks as the Trojans begin their second campaign under head coach Brandon Morris and Indian Trail will look to reload under first-year head coach Rob VanDyke after winning a WIAA Division-1 regional title last season.

In the Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, Central opens the season as one of the most highly-regarded teams in the state in Division-2 behind senior NCAA Division I prospect Jack Rose, while Wilmot will have to replace a pair of high-scoring guards that have led the team in recent years but are now graduated.

In the smaller divisions, St. Joseph opens the season with a deep, experienced roster, led by senior 1,000-point scorer Andrew Alia, and is one of the favorites to win the Metro Classic Conference title, along with potentially one of the state’s top Division-4 teams. Also in the Metro Classic, Shoreland Lutheran, like Wilmot in the SLC, must find a way to replace two prolific program stalwarts in Quentin Bolton and Sawyer Smith, now graduated.

And not to be forgotten, Christian Life and Reuther, which returns to the court after not playing last season, will look to forge their own identities in the county this season.

Here’s a closer look at each of the county’s nine boys basketball programs:

Bradford

Head coach: Greg Leech

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 9-7 overall; Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional finals.

Key returning players: Jalen Carlino (Sr., G, 16.5 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.4 spg); Jamisen Young (Jr., G, 7.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg); Keyvion Price (Sr., C, 12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Kameron Lakes (Sr., G, 1.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Jake Harvey (Sr., F, 1.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg).

Lowdown: The Red Devils graduated one key player from last year’s team that nearly won a WIAA Division-1 regional title in Trey Jenkins, but they also return plenty of production from last season in the likes of Carlino, Young and Price. ... Carlino was named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-County last season and going into this season was named one of the “Others to Watch” in the rankings of the state’s top 50 seniors by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook’s Mark Miller. ... Price, meanwhile, was named second-team All-County and third-team All-SEC last season, while Young enters this season as WBY’s No. 46-ranked junior in the state. ... As for the SEC outlook this season, Racine Case is the presumptive favorite, as the Eagles were ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the WBY preseason rankings. ... Additionally, Franklin received honorable mention in Division-1.

Games against county opponents: at Tremper (Dec. 8); vs. St. Joseph at Carthage (Dec. 27); at Indian Trail (Jan. 7); at Wilmot (Jan. 17); vs. Tremper (Jan. 25); vs. Indian Trail (Feb. 8).

Tremper

Head coach: Brandon Morris

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 7-7 overall; Lost to Bradford in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Will Starks (Jr., F, 13.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Torin Byrnes (Sr., F/C, 1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.7 bpg); Jalani Hudnall (Sr., G, 5.4 ppg); Charlie Skendziel (Sr., F, 2.7 ppg).

Lowdown: The Trojans graduated their leading scorer from last season in Trey Cardona and their third-leading scorer in Preston Chamberlain, but they return their second-leading scorer and leading rebounder in Starks, ranked as the No. 37 junior in the state by WBY. ... Starks was an All-County honorable mention selection last season after a strong sophomore campaign. ... Also back is Byrnes, a key interior presence defensively and on the glass. ... The Trojans will be in their second season under Morris, who took over the program prior to last season after two seasons as the head coach at St. Joseph, his alma mater.

Games against county opponents: vs. Bradford (Dec. 8); vs. Indian Trail (Dec. 17); vs. St. Joseph at Carthage (Dec. 30); at Bradford (Jan. 25); at Central (Jan. 29); at Indian Trail (Feb. 1).

Indian Trail

Head coach: Rob VanDyke

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 9-5 overall; Lost to Wauwatosa East in WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals.

Key returning players: Bryce Wallace (Sr., F, 9.3 ppg); Jackson Wilhelmson (Jr., G/F, 5.1 ppg).

Lowdown: VanDyke takes over the program from Al Anderson, who stepped down after seven successful seasons during the offseason because of work obligations. ... VanDyke was the head coach of the Indian Trail girls team for the last three seasons and led the Hawks to a WIAA Division-1 regional title last season. ... As for the boys team, the Hawks lose a lot of production from last year’s team that nearly pulled off a shocking road upset of eventual WIAA Division-1 state champion Wauwatosa East in the sectional semifinals. ... Gone from that team is leading scorer Ezra Stargell, as well as key players in Kyle Andrews, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Bradford in the regional finals last season, Spencer Pocius, Clayton Bishop and Kam Lee. ... However, back this season is Wallace, an athletic 6-3 forward who was listed among WBY’s “Others to Watch” in its ranking of the top seniors in the state. ... Also back is Wilhelmson, a junior who played some key minutes in big games as a sophomore last season. ... The Hawks also have an intriguing young player in sophomore M.J. Stackhouse, listed as a 6-6 forward, who was among WBY’s “Others to Watch” in its ranking of the state’s top sophomores.

Games against county opponents: at Tremper (Dec. 17); vs. Central at Carthage (Dec. 28); vs. Bradford (Jan. 7); vs. Tremper (Feb. 1); at Bradford (Feb. 8).

Central

Head coach: James Hyllberg

Conference: Southern Lakes

Last season: 16-6 overall, 13-1 SLC (1st place); Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional finals.

Key returning players: Jack Rose (Sr., G, 21.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 spg, 1.3 bpg); Kenny Garth (Sr., F, 13.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg); Devin Griffin (Sr., G, 11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.0 apg); Alex Sippy (Jr., G, 4.0 ppg); Wyatt Anderson (Jr., F, 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Michael Mulhollon (Sr., F, 6.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Jakob Simmons (Sr., F, 1.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg).

Lowdown: The Falcons return a deep and experienced team, as virtually all of their scoring from last season is back. ... As a result, Central was ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the WBY preseason poll and is the favorite to win its fourth straight SLC title after winning last year’s crown with a 13-1 conference record. ... The Falcons are led by one of Wisconsin’s top players in Rose, already a 1,000-point career scorer in high school and ranked as the No. 4 senior in the state by WBY going into the season. ... Last season, Rose was named All-State honorable mention by the Associated Press and for Division-2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and was also a first-team All-SLC selection. ... Rose has NCAA Division I offers from Maryland, George Washington, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville, Toledo and Wright State, according to WisSports.net. ... Additionally, Central returns senior guards in Griffin and Garth, a second-team All-SLC and second-team All-County pick last season who’s listed in the “Others to Watch” among WBY’s top 50 seniors in the state, as well as Sippy, listed with the “Others to Watch” among the top 50 juniors. ... Guard Quinn Burns, meanwhile, joins the varsity roster and is listed among the “Others to Watch” in WBY’s listing of the state’s top 50 sophomores. ... Also back is Mulhollon, an NCAA Division I baseball recruit to Wichita State who gives the Falcons a much-needed interior presence on the glass. ... Central lost in the regional finals last year to SLC rival Burlington, which received honorable mention in Division-2 in the WBY preseason poll.

Games against county opponents: at Wilmot (Dec. 10); vs. St. Joseph (Dec. 11); vs. Indian Trail at Carthage (Dec. 28); vs. Wilmot (Jan. 25); vs. Tremper (Jan. 29).

Note: Central has another intriguing matchup in this year’s holiday tournament at Carthage’s Tarble Arena on Dec. 30, as the Falcons will square off against Racine Case of the SEC, ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the WBY preseason poll.

Wilmot

Head coach: Jake Erbentraut

Conference: Southern Lakes

Last season: 15-7 overall, 10-4 SLC (3rd place); Lost in WIAA Division-2 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Kieran Kendall (Jr., G, 3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Anthony Corona (Jr., G, 4.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

Lowdown: The Panthers must replace a ton of production from last season’s team that finished third in the SLC, especially in the form of two prolific graduated guards in Kevin Sandman and London Glass, both 1,000-point career scorers in high school. ... Also gone from last season are other key contributors in Isaiah Hoyt, Mason Cummings and Cy Turner. ... Wilmot’s top returning scorer is Corona, a junior who was a standout on the gridiron this fall, receiving All-SLC first-team and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region honors as a defensive back for the Wilmot football team.

Games against county opponents: vs. Central (Dec. 10); vs. Bradford (Jan. 17); at Central (Jan. 25).

Shoreland Lutheran

Head coach: Paul Strutz

Conference: Metro Classic

Last season: 9-13 overall, 5-11 Metro Classic (7th place); Lost in WIAA Division-3 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Bryce Pfeilstifter (Jr., G, 2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Ryan Strutz (Sr., G, 4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Nolan Cipov (Sr., G, 1.4 ppg); Austin Poling (Sr., F, 1.3 ppg).

Lowdown: The Pacers graduated basically all of their scoring from last season, as Quentin Bolton, Sawyer Smith and Konnor Hill, their top three scorers in 2020-21, are all gone. ... Bolton and Smith were both 1,000-point career scorers in high school and last season were both named second-team All-Metro Classic, while Bolton was named first-team All-County and Smith was named to the second team. ... Additionally, Bolton, the program’s all-time leading rebounder, was named first-team All-State for Division-3 by the WBCA and honorable mention All-State by the AP and has signed to play at TLAP Sports Academy, a post-graduate institution in Port St. Lucie, Fla. ... That all leaves Ryan Strutz, who averaged 4.8 points per game last season and is now a senior guard, as the Pacers’ top returning scorer from last season. ... However, sophomore Brayden Van de Water scored a team-high 13 points in Shoreland’s season-opening win over Christian Life on Tuesday. ... With 16 seasons under his belt, Paul Strutz is the longest-tenured head boys basketball coach in the county.

Games against county opponents: at Christian Life (Nov. 23; W, 59-31); vs. Reuther at Carthage (Dec. 27); at St. Joseph (Jan. 7); vs. St. Joseph (Feb. 12).

St. Joseph

Head coach: Jose Garcia

Conference: Metro Classic

Last season: 11-8 overall, 9-6 Metro Classic (4th place); Lost in WIAA Division-3 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Andrew Alia (Sr., G/F, 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.6 apg); Caiden Lecce (Sr., G, 12.7 ppg, 2.5 apg); Caden Tolefree (Sr., F, 7.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg); Jacob Ashmus (Sr., G, 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Peter Stapleton (Jr., F, 4.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Luke Schuler (Jr., F, 6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Saveion Weatherford (Sr., G, 2.9 ppg).

Lowdown: The Lancers are loaded with an experienced roster of juniors and seniors that have played on the varsity team for two or three seasons already, which is why St. Joseph was ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in WBY’s preseason rankings and is one of the favorites to win the always challenging Metro Classic. ... Leading the way is Alia, already a 1,000-point career scorer in high school who’s played three varsity seasons and as a junior last season was named first-team All-County, first-team All-Metro Classic, AP All-State honorable mention and WBCA first-team All-State in Divison-4. ... Alia enters this season as the No. 30-ranked senior in the state by WBY. ... The Lancers also have an experienced senior point guard in Lecce, named by WBY in the “Others to Watch” category in its senior rankings. ... Additionally, St. Joseph features a pair of experienced seniors in Tolefree, a WFCA All-State honorable mention pick on the gridiron, and Ashmus, the Lancers’ starting quarterback, who just helped lead the St. Joseph football team to a conference title and a WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal appearance in the fall. ... Schuler, a junior, will also be a contributor on the court after being named WFCA honorable mention All-State this fall on the gridiron. ... Greendale Martin Luther, ranked No. 2 in Division-3 in the WBY preseason rankings, figures to be one of the Lancers’ main challengers for the Metro Classic title, but the Spartans lost two key players in August for various reasons. ... Additionally, Whitefish Bay Dominican of the Metro Classic was an honorable mention pick in Division-3 and Wind Point Prairie, last season’s WIAA Division-4 state runner-up, received honorable mention in Division-4 in WBY’s preseason rankings.

Games against county opponents: at Central (Dec. 11); vs. Bradford at Carthage (Dec. 27); vs. Tremper at Carthage (Dec. 30); vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Jan. 7); at Shoreland Lutheran (Feb. 12).

Christian Life

Head coach: Marcus Hill

Conference: Midwest Classic

Last season: 0-17 overall, 0-13 Midwest Classic (9th place); Lost to Shoreland Lutheran in WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinals.

Key returning players: Jeremiah Bustamante (So., G, 4.3 ppg); Nolan Carroll (So., G/F, 4.0 ppg); Jack Helzer (Jr., F, 10.0 ppg); Sam Jennings (Jr., G/F, 8.0 ppg).

Lowdown: The Eagles will look to continue growing as a program after going winless last season. ... CLS returns Jennings, an All-County honorable mention selection as a sophomore last season, and Helzer, who this fall was a two-way first-team All-Midwest Classic pick in football along the offensive and defensive lines. ... The Midwest Classic contains one of the state’s top small-school programs in Lake Country Lutheran, last year’s WIAA Division-3 state runner-up, which features University of Wisconsin recruit Luke Haertle and was ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the WBY preseason rankings. ... Also, Living Word Lutheran and St. John’s NW Military Academy, both in the Midwest Classic, each received honorable mention in Division-4 in WBY’s preseason rankings.

Games against county opponents: vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Nov. 23; L, 59-31); vs. Reuther (Jan. 21); at Reuther (Feb. 2).

Reuther

Head coach: Cliff McKenzie

Conference: Indian Trails

Last season: Did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

Key returning players from 2019-20 season: Paris Roby (Sr., C, 4.2 ppg); Jermarion Jones (Jr., G, 3.7 ppg); Xavier Brzolowski (Sr., G, 7.8 ppg).

Lowdown: The Bulldogs return to the court this season after not playing in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. ... In 2019-20, Reuther finished with a 9-12 record. ... The Bulldogs open their season on Dec. 7 at home against Mountain Top. ... Reuther will also participate in the holiday tournament at Carthage’s Tarble Arena this season and will take on Shoreland Lutheran on Dec. 27.

Games against county opponents: vs. Shoreland Lutheran at Carthage (Dec. 27); at Christian Life (Jan. 21); vs. Christian Life (Feb. 2).

Note: Reuther Athletic Director Nick Myers has organized a fundraiser to help raise money for prospective boys and girls basketball players at Reuther to obtain physical exams necessary for participation. All donations will be used specifically for the Reuther basketball programs for 2021-22, and any funds remaining will be reserved for future years. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/reuther-basketball-physical-exams.

