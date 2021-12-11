WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Rose leads Central past St. Joseph in battle of county powers

PADDOCK LAKE — Right now, they are the pride of the county in boys basketball, both ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective divisions in one type of poll or another.

Yes, Central and St. Joseph are both uber-talented and play strong team ball.

But make no mistake about it: On Saturday afternoon, at least, the Falcons were on another level.

And that hierarchy of skill starts with 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard Jack Rose, who flexed his muscles with a game-high 28 points — 15 in the second half — as the host Falcons held off a scrappy, game Lancers squad, 61-47, in a big early non-conference test for both teams in Paddock Lake.

Rose was able to shoot and score, from all three levels, over constant hand-in-the-face pressure and occasional double teams.

The overcompensation on the wing area helped senior point guard Devin Griffin add nine points for Central, including a sequence late in the second half where the lightning-quick athlete took his man to the hole and scored, tattooed a shot into the first row on the other end for a block and then came back for another baseline layup.

The extraordinary effort by Griffin pushed a 10-point lead back up to 14 with four minutes left for the Falcons, and the Lancers could never buy a bucket when they most needed.

Central, which has yet to appear in the top 10 of the state coaches poll this season but was ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason poll, improved to 3-0. St. Joseph, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, dropped to 3-1.

“Slipping up in the second half, it got a little crazy there,” Griffin said. “They were playing up high, and there were a lot of open lanes. They were denying the ball on the wing.”

Rose, meanwhile, said he was feeling it Saturday afternoon.

“My jumper was falling, and once I started missing, I got to the hole and got myself going a little more,” he said. “Overall we played really well as a team. We kept that 10-point lead or more the whole game. We kept minimizing turnovers and played as a team the whole game.”

Chemistry, defense fuel Falcons

For Central senior guard Kenny Garth, who added six points Saturday and is the other one of the Falcons’ “Big Three” alongside Rose and Griffin, this win was about the Falcons' rebounding and overall defensive mindset.

And Garth said the chemistry between himself, Rose and Griffin is so good because they’ve been playing club ball together since fourth grade.

“We’ve been together for a while now,” Garth said. “This year, we want to hold a team to under 20 points in a game. We compete in practice. We practice harder than we play in a game. We stay together, we rebound and we play defense.”

Down 35-21 at halftime, however, St. Joseph was able to make some noise with a full-court press.

After a bucket by senior wing Andrew Alia, sophomore guard Eric Kenesie stole the inbounds pass and cut the lead to 12. Later, a 5-0 run by the Lancers after a timeout cut the Central advantage to 49-39.

Alia finished with 13 points to lead St. Joseph, and senior point guard Caiden Lecce added 10, but the duo was held to seven points combined in the second half.

Lecce and senior guard Jacob Ashmus each hit two 3-pointers, and the Lancers knocked down seven from beyond the arc as a team.

However, Central's smothering full-court press in the second half, along with strong halfcourt defense in the paint, prevented easy baskets for the Lancers, while senior forward Michael Mulhollon (eight points) and company controlled the boards for the Falcons.

“We just kept telling them that it’s one possession at a time,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We pressured them and tried to get stops and then tried to make them work when we were on offense.

"It was a challenge getting a run going, but I was proud of our effort. That’s all you can ask for. At the end of the day, you live with what happens.”

Rose tough to stop

Garcia also said it was a nightmare trying to defend Rose, an NCAA Division I recruit who was ranked as the No. 4 senior in the state by WBY entering the season.

“Jack scores the ball well,” Garcia said. “Our goal was to get up on him, but he made a lot of contested shots most players don’t make. As a coach, you look at that, and there’s really nothing you can do.

“He hit shots, and others hit open shots, and that’s why they’re a great team.”

Central coach James Hyllberg, meanwhile said it was a complete performance by his team, and he’s obviously excited about their potential this season.

“I was very impressed with St. Joe’s,” Hyllberg said. “We saw them on film. They played a really good ball game. They played really good defense, and they moved the ball well. (Alia) is a heck of a player. They’re ranked for a reason.

“I was proud of our guys. We stuck with the game plan. We made some free throws and some big shots when it mattered.”

Hyllberg also joked that he tried to keep the language “P.G.” during timeouts in the second half after St. Joseph made a run.

“I think we did a better job on Alia (two points) in the second half,” Hyllberg added. “And Jack’s been consistent, and we depend on him for those big shots.

"Without Devin today, we don’t win this game. He sees the court and makes good passes. He’s our floor general.”

Dreams of state

Both Garcia and Hyllberg have high expectations for their teams this season, obviously with dreams of ending it at the WIAA State Tournament in Madison.

That's why Hyllberg said he purposely scheduled tough non-conference opponents.

“We’re older, wiser, stronger,” he said. “We play (Southeast Conference favorite Racine) Case, we play Pewaukee (ranked No. 1 in Division-2) at their place, Milton (No. 8 in Division-2). We’re mentally tough, and these guys have played together since they were sophomores.

“They know their strengths and weaknesses, and they play hard, too.”

Garcia, meanwhile, believes the Lancers can eventually make noise in the Division-4 postseason bracket, but first they'll be gunning for the Metro Classic Conference title.

“I’m very excited, and I think we have the opportunity to do great things,” Garcia said. “We can potentially win conference and make a big run to go to state. I’m really excited.”

As for Central's “Big Three,” there isn’t necessarily pressure to reach state, which the Falcons last did in the 2017-18 season, when they reached the Division-2 state semifinals, led by Jaeden Zackery — now starting at Boston College — and company.

But this year's team certainly has big goals.

“The past two years, we were upset in the playoffs, and we can’t go out like that this year,” Griffin said. “It’s our senior year.”

Rose, who upped his season scoring average to 20 points per game with Saturday's performance, said the State Tournament is already on his mind, but there's plenty of road to travel to get there.

“No pressure at all,” Rose said. “We’re seniors. We’ll take every game one by one. Winning is our mentality. Getting to state and winning that thing would be our end goal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0