WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Rose propels Central past Milton, into D-2 sectional finals

WILMOT — “Kenosha Kobe” was in the building Thursday night.

And he arrived just in time for the Central boys basketball team.

With his team trailing by three points after a low-scoring first half, Central senior sharpshooter Jack Rose lived up to his nickname in a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot, and his Kobe Bryant-like “Mamba” mentality squeezed the life out of the Red Hawks.

Rose scored a game-high 24 points and changed the game single-handedly early in the second half with five straight buckets, tapping into every move in his arsenal, and the top-seeded Falcons overcame their slim halftime deficit to blow out second-seeded Milton, 72-52, and advance within one win of the State Tournament.

It was the 15th consecutive victory for Central, which improved to 24-2 and will battle another No. 2 seed, Oregon, in the sectional final 1 p.m. Saturday at Stoughton. Oregon won its 16th straight and improved to 23-4 after rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat top-seeded DeForest, 74-71, in Thursday night's other sectional semifinal at Baraboo.

Saturday's sectional final was originally scheduled to be played at Oregon but was moved to Stoughton so that the Panthers didn't have a home game in the sectional final. With a win Saturday, the Falcons would advance to their second State Tournament in program history, the first coming four seasons ago in 2018 when Jaeden Zackery and his cohorts led the charge.

Rose comes through

Rose is Central's main man now, and he played like a man possessed with his team down, 27-25, early in the second half.

First, he corralled a loose ball, dribbled around a defender and hit a long jumper before swishing an elbow 3-pointer to give Central a 30-27 lead, its first of the second half after trailing 23-20 at halftime.

The Falcons busted out to a 16-8 lead early in the game before Milton closed the half on a 15-4 run as Central went cold. But Rose’s epic string of five straight buckets in the decisive second half was a sight to behold.

He pushed the lead to 40-32 with a long two where he did a ball fake and then drained a shot over two defenders, then he made two more 3-pointers, capping his outburst with a step-back corner trey where Rose got his defender in the air with a fake then canned the shot between two Red Hawks and drew a foul.

The potential four-point play — alas, Rose missed the free throw for a rare blemish on the night — had Rose and teammates screaming toward the Central students, who erupted with deafening cheers, some nearly falling out of the bleachers from jumping so high.

It was pandemonium, and there was nothing Milton could do to stop it.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like that in a game, but I for sure have seen it multiple times in practice when we do drills or scrimmage,” Central senior point guard Devin Griffin said of Rose's scoring outburst after the game.

Rose scored 18 points in his blistering second half, and when he wasn’t hitting from the outside, he weaved through defenders for an "and-1" layup. He also was able to find Griffin and senior forward Kenny Garth, who piggy-backed off Rose’s red-hot shooting.

Griffin scored all 12 of his points in the second, including two straight 3-pointers at the 4-minute mark to blow things wide open at 56-42. And Garth, who finished with 16 points, hit a crucial triple with 11 minutes left to give Central a double-digit lead and slammed home a one-handed dunk for an exclamation point late in the game.

“We felt like we got good looks in the first half, but they just weren’t falling for us,” Griffin said. “We didn’t really get down on ourselves at all, because we knew we would be fine since we held a high-scoring team like them to only 23 in the first half.

"So we just said keep playing and keep our heads up.”

Rose, a 6-foot-4 guard who has multiple offers from NCAA Division I programs, was at a loss for words when trying to describe his scoring spree.

“I didn’t want to go home,” said Rose, who admitted he hadn’t been that hot shooting the ball in a long time. “It feels great. Especially to do it with these guys. It’s everything we’ve been working for for three years now. We still got one more, though.

“We were trusting ourselves and staying confident. Recently, I haven’t had a game like this where I went on a run like that, but if I keep shooting I’m going to find it eventually. It set the tone. It kind of got our guys re-energized. We could slow down our offense and use the clock as our friend.”

Rose, who became the all-time leading scorer in Central boys basketball history earlier this season, added that basketball is just as mental as it is physical and that he knew his shots were going in Thursday before he shot them.

Central coach James Hyllberg, meanwhile, said it’s nice to have a player like Rose, who can get hot and take over a game.

“He’s shot here (at Wilmot) well for four years. That’s what Jack can do,” Hyllberg said. “He can get tired sometimes, because he works on both sides of the ball. I didn’t take him out one time.

“We tried to set some different screens for him. He passed to the open guys. He’s a special player. And then Devin made some big 3s. That was huge.”

Falcons close it out

After Rose’s hot streak, Milton brought even more attention his way, and he was able to find Griffin wide open beyond the arc for three pivotal 3-pointers.

The Red Hawks (21-6) hung around thanks to five second-half triples of their own, including one to make it 49-42 with 7 minutes to play, but Griffin’s final dagger put things out of reach late.

Up by 17 points and more for the final minutes, the Falcons were able to clear the bench and get everyone into the game, as junior guard John Kinzler (seven points) and senior forward Jakob Simmons were able to add late buckets.

Central’s defense also stepped up in the second half when Rose and Griffin heated up offensively. The Falcons were able to force turnovers off halfcourt traps and get out in transition for easy baskets, especially late in the game.

Central frustrated Milton leading scorer Jack Campion, a standout senior point guard with an offer from NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.), holding him to eight points, nine below his season average of 17.

Campion went off for 30 points in the Red Hawks’ regional final victory over third-seeded Burlington this past Saturday night, but the Falcons held him scoreless in the second half.

“(Milton) played well and made some big 3s,” Hyllberg said. “They were hot in the first half, and we missed shots. We mixed a couple different zones in the second half, and we tried to stop Campion. He didn’t have any second-half points, and that was the key right there. We wanted to double him and get the ball out of his hands.

“He’s capable of scoring 30 points. He’s a special player. We wanted to focus on him. We kept him out of the paint. And any long shot, contest it with hands up.”

Central also focused on stopping Milton junior forward Brogan McIntyre, who averaged 14 points per game but was held to 11 on Thursday. Sophomore guard Ayden Goll led the Red Hawks with 15 points and junior guard Matthew Kirk added 14.

The Falcons, meanwhile, hit 10 3-pointers Thursday, led by Rose’s four. They'll now turn their attention to Saturday afternoon's tip-off against Oregon in Stoughton, with a trip to the Division-2 State Tournament, scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the Kohl Center in Madison, on the line.

“We’ll be ready,” Hyllberg said. “I have to watch some film on them. We’re one game away from state. We’ll be ready to go.”

Rose said the work isn’t done.

“Sophomore year, we talked about wanting to get here,” he said. “The last two years, unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But we still got one more. We can’t get too high.

"We’re going to go get ‘em.”

CENTRAL 72, MILTON 52

WIAA DIVISION-2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MILTON (21-6)

Goll 3 0-0 15, Opdahl 0 0-0 0, Campion 4 0-0 0, McIntyre 5 0-0 11, Kirk 5 2-2 14, Jensen 0 0-0 0, Widner 0 0-0 0, Wuertich 1 0-0 2, Ratzburg 1 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-2 52.

CENTRAL (24-2)

D. Griffin 4 1-2 12, Sippy 0 2-2 2, Wegel 0 0-0 0, Garth 6 2-2 16, Smothers 0 0-0 0, Kinzler 3 0-0 7, Witt 0 0-0 0, Mulhollon 2 0-0 4, Rose 8 4-5 24, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Lubkeman 0 0-0 0, Simmons 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 10-14 72.

Halftime—Milt 23-30. 3-point goals—Milt 6 (Goll 3, Kirk 2, McIntyre), Cent 10 (Rose 4, D. Griffin 3, Garth 2, Kinzler). Total fouls—Milt 13, Cent 8. Fouled out—None.

