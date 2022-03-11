WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: St. Joseph can't hold first-half lead, falls to MAS in D-4 sectional semis

WEST ALLIS — For one half Thursday night, the second-seeded St. Joseph boys basketball team didn't look like it would merely throw an upset scare into top-seeded and top-ranked Milwaukee Academy of Science in a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal game.

For a while, it actually looked like the senior-laden Lancers might flat-our overwhelm the inexperienced Novas, who appeared to be stunned by the big moment.

But MAS has as much talent and athleticism as probably any team in the state, and when the Novas were able to stabilize, it all flowed over the Lancers like an avalanche.

St. Joseph put on a valiant performance, leading by as many as 12 points in the first half and by eight at halftime, but MAS used a 10-0 run spanning the first and second halves to pretty much erase its deficit and then stormed ahead with a lightning-quick 19-2 run, ending the Lancers' splendid season with a hard-fought 65-56 victory at West Allis Central.

St. Joseph, which ended its season with a 21-6 record and won its first regional title since 2013, did everything it could to slow down the tempo and keep MAS from running the Lancers out of the gym.

But eventually the dam just broke.

"They started amping up the pressure in the second half and kind of took us out of running stuff comfortably," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "It went to their advantage, because we couldn't execute the way we did in the first half and kind of slow the pace of the game up."

MAS, which was ranked No. 1 by the state coaches and No. 2 by the Associated Press in the final Division-4 state polls and still hasn't lost to a Wisconsin team this season, improved to 23-3 and will play for the first State Tournament berth in program history Saturday night.

The Novas will play in a Division-4 sectional final at Brown Deer against third-seeded Howards Grove, which upset top-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran — ranked No. 2 by the state coaches and No. 1 by the AP in the final state polls — 71-68 in overtime in the other sectional semifinal Thursday night.

Contrasting rosters

Against St. Joseph, MAS started three freshmen and two sophomores and then brought in three more freshmen, a junior and a senior among its first five reserves.

MAS coach Agape Keys said his team's inexperience against a St. Joseph squad that started three seniors in their fourth year of varsity basketball, with two more seniors coming off the bench, was definitely a concern going into the game.

"Just settle the young guys in," Keys said of the difference between the first and second halves. "They were a little bit rattled, doing a lot of things we didn't do all year, doing uncharacteristic things."

But a lot of that was due to how well St. Joseph played, specifically what the Lancers did on defense and how well they handled MAS's defensive pressure on the other end.

The Lancers came out in a zone and packed in their defense, which Garcia said was the plan going into the game, but only after his team made field goals. But it worked so well that the Lancers just stayed in their zone the entire game.

"We said, 'Hey, let's just keep doing it until it doesn't work,'" Garcia said. "So that was the goal."

The goal was certainly achieved early, as MAS got impatient on offense and started shooting over St. Joseph's zone, to terrible results for the Novas. They missed 12 of their first 13 3-point attempts and finished 3-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half.

On the other end of the floor, meanwhile, St. Joseph senior point guard Caiden Lecce was truly masterful against MAS's pressure, driving to the basket for 10 first-half points, and the Lancers kept getting behind the Novas' aggressive defense on patient, well-timed back-cuts.

St. Joseph committed just one turnover in the first half, and that was an innocuous one with just seconds left when the Lancers were trying to throw the ball down the floor to get up a shot in the final seconds.

"I knew we would handle their pressure," Garcia said. "First half, we had zero turnovers (until the final seconds), so I knew we could handle their pressure. I wasn't worried about that."

When Lecce found senior guard Matt Schulte for a layup on a perfect back-cut, St. Joseph had a 12-point lead, 23-11, forcing frustrated MAS to call a timeout with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first half.

But there were a couple things that kept the Novas in the game.

First, they did a great job defensively on St. Joseph's leading scorer, senior wing Andrew Alia. Though he finished with a game-high 21 points, Alia scored just four in the first half and missed his first five field-goal attempts.

"For us, it was about how we channeled the moment," Keys said. "At the beginning, that moment was a little bit too much for them, but they still played enough defense to keep us around into the second half."

Another big key was that MAS made its final two 3-pointers of the first half, and St. Joseph went into the break with a 29-21 lead that actually felt like it could've been bigger.

Decisive run

The Novas extended their run to 10-0 early in the second half to draw within one, 31-30, before Alia drained a tough 3 from the left wing to put the Lancers back ahead by four, 34-30.

And that's when the avalanche came.

Slowed down expertly by St. Joseph to that point, MAS was finally able to push the pace of the game to its preferred speed, forcing turnovers, running out on defensive rebounds and finishing with incredible skill and dexterity at the rim on a 19-2 run that suddenly pushed the Novas ahead by 13 at 49-36.

"That's what we want," Keys said. "We want to try to get people out on us, and then we can go downhill."

Sophomore guard Tayshawn Bridges, who led the Novas with 19 points, scored six during the big run and six more before that early in the second half when MAS just about pulled even.

The decisive run also featured a key moment in terms of strategy.

Leading 38-36 with about 9:30 left, MAS suddenly went into a four-corners stall offense, which forced Garcia's hand. Rather than simply let the Novas hold the ball and drain the clock with a two-point lead, the Lancers forced the issue.

MAS made them pay, as freshman guard Jamarion Batemon (13 points) got open in the right corner against St. Joseph's chasing defense and buried a 3 for a 41-36 lead.

After the game, Garcia second-guessed his decision not to just let MAS hold the ball, if that's what the Novas in fact wanted to do.

"My first inclination was to let them hold it until there's two minutes (left), and let's man up and just gut it out (until there's) two minutes left in the game," Garcia said. "We were only down two. Just hold it, and then we're down two with two minutes (left), and then we man up and see who wins it.

"... I look back at it as something I learn from, and I'll just get better as a coach."

At any rate, MAS built its lead to 53-40, but Alia still had one last gasp left in his spectacular high school athletic career, in which he was a standout in boys soccer, football and boys basketball.

Alia, who finished his basketball career as the second all-time leading scorer in City of Kenosha history with 1,697 points, went off for 14 points in the game's final 2:51, as the Lancers twice pulled within eight and within seven at 63-56 with 20.1 seconds left.

But it was just too much to overcome, as MAS ended the high school basketball careers of Alia, Lecce and Schulte, as well as fellow seniors Saveion Weatherford, Jacob Ashmus, Ben Butler, Ethan Esposito, DeAndre Baptiste and Dion Brown Jr., just two wins shy of the State Tournament after the Lancers went 8-16 four seasons ago when they were freshmen.

"Our guys worked hard," Garcia said. "That's all I can ask, that we give 100% effort. ... Attitude and effort, that's what we did, so I'm proud of them."

Alia added six rebounds to his game-high 21 points, Lecce finished with 12 points and three assists and junior forward Luke Schuler had a great game on the interior with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 65, ST. JOSEPH 56

WIAA DIVISION-4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

ST. JOSEPH (21-6)

Lecce 6 0-3 12, Schulte 2 0-0 5, Ashmus 1 0-0 3, Kenesie 2 0-0 4, Alia 7 5-7 21, Schuler 2 5-7 9, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Weatherford 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-17 56.

MILW. ACAD. OF SCIENCE (23-3)

Hannah 4 1-2 9, Brown 3 0-0 6, Batemon 4 2-3 13, Clinton Jr. 1 0-0 2, Beamon 3 2-4 8, Bridges 7 4-4 19, Keys 3 0-1 8, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Stoffell 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-14 65.

Halftime—SJ 29-21. 3-point goals—SJ 4 (Alia 2, Schulte, Ashmus), MAS 6 (Batemon 3, Keys 2, Bridges). Rebounds—SJ 30 (Schuler 11), MAS 32 (Hannah 7, Beamon 7). Assists—SJ 6 (Lecce 3), MAS 12 (Hannah 3, Bridges 3). Total fouls—SJ 14, MAS 18. Fouled out—Brown.

