WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: St. Joseph, Central both pick up conference wins Friday

The St. Joseph boys basketball team got a nice bounce-back win Friday night as the heated race for the Metro Classic Conference title comes down to its final days.

After falling Tuesday night at first-place St. Thomas More in a game where the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half, the Lancers responded in a big way Friday with a 66-51 road win over Whitefish Bay Dominican, a victory that put St. Joseph into second place alone with one conference game left.

The Lancers, ranked No. 10 in Division-4 in both the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, improved to 16-5 overall and 12-3 in the Metro Classic, one game behind Thomas More, which is 13-2 in conference play.

Dominican (17-5 overall) and Racine St. Catherine's are tied for third place at 11-4 in the Metro Classic, so both have been officially eliminated from contention for the conference title.

Thomas More needs only to beat eighth-place Racine Lutheran on Thursday night to secure the Metro Classic title outright, while St. Joseph would need a win at last-place Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday night and a Thomas More loss to share the conference title.

Whatever the case with the standings, St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia just wants his team to be playing its best basketball as the WIAA Division-4 playoffs approach, and Friday was a good omen for the Lancers.

"Great defensive game for us," Garcia said. "We really worked hard and took away the open 3-point shot. Great bounce-back conference win for us. We played together, and things are starting to fall into place for us on the offensive end.

"Really proud of all our boys."

Andrew Alia scored 22 points to lead the Lancers, including four 3-pointers, Luke Schuler scored 17, Caiden Lecce scored nine and Matt Schulte and Saveion Weatherford added seven apiece. The Lancers were also outstanding from the free-throw line, finishing 17-of-20.

St. Joseph was scheduled to host Milwaukee Bay View for a non-conference game Saturday afternoon, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Central 67, Delavan-Darien 64

The Falcons' lengthy winning streak and their perfect Southern Lakes Conference record were put to the test by the Comets on Friday night in Paddock Lake, but Central was able to eke out its 11th consecutive victory.

The Falcons, ranked No. 5 in Division-2 by both the state coaches and the AP in the latest state polls, had already wrapped up the SLC title outright, and they also reached win No. 20 on Friday to improve to 20-2 overall and 13-0 in the SLC with one conference game left.

Central has not lost since suffering a 79-35 defeat on Jan. 15 at defending WIAA Division-2 state champion Pewaukee, ranked No. 1 by the state coaches and No. 3 by the AP in Division-2 in the latest state polls.

On Friday, Central senior guard Jack Rose continued his recent torrid scoring stretch, making four 3-pointers and pouring in a game-high 28 points. Rose, who became the program's all-time leading scorer earlier this season, holds the SLC scoring lead at 20.4 points per game and is averaging 25.4 over the Falcons' last five games, including three 28-point outings now.

Kenny Garth also had a big game Friday for Central with 18 points and Devin Griffin added eight.

Logan Mortlock scored 20 points to lead Delavan-Darien (9-14 overall, 3-10 SLC).

Central concludes its regular-season and SLC schedule by hosting Union Grove on Thursday night.

Franklin 65, Tremper 57

The Trojans fell to the Sabers on Friday night at Tremper in Southeast Conference play.

Tremper dropped to 8-13 overall and 4-9 in the SEC, while second-place Franklin improved to 17-5 and 11-2, one game behind SEC leader Racine Case (12-1 SEC) with one conference game remaining.

No other details from Friday's game were available as of Saturday morning.

Tremper plays at Oak Creek on Thursday night to conclude the regular season.

Racine Horlick 71, Indian Trail 58

The Hawks dropped an SEC game to the Rebels at Indian Trail on Friday night.

Bryce Wallace led Indian Trail (6-14 overall, 2-11 SEC) with 23 points, Manasseh Stackhouse scored 14, Norvin Monestine added seven and Nick Andrews chipped in six.

Darrien Long scored a game-high 33 points to lead Horlick (11-11, 8-5).

Indian Trail hosts Kettle Moraine in non-conference play Tuesday night.

Elkhorn 61, Wilmot 51

The Panthers were edged by the Elks on Friday night in an SLC game at Elkhorn.

Jake Christiansen and Will Kunz each scored 11 points to lead Wilmot (3-19 overall, 1-12 SLC), Kade Frisby and Cooper Zimmerman scored nine apiece and Jackson Ticha added seven.

Reid Paddock led third-place Elkhorn (10-13, 9-4) with a game-high 18 points.

Wilmot concludes its regular season Friday night at Lake Geneva Badger.

Racine St. Catherine's 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47

The Pacers hung in but fell just short Friday night against the Angels in a Metro Classic game at Racine's McGuire Gymnasium.

Shoreland dropped to 10-12 overall and 5-10 in Metro Classic play, while St. Catherine's improved to 15-8 and 11-4.

No other details from the game were available as of Saturday morning.

Shoreland plays at Milwaukee Messmer on Monday night in a non-conference game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0