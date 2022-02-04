WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: St. Joseph does enough to grind out win over The Prairie School

A little under two weeks ago, the St. Joseph boys basketball team seemingly learned a tough lesson about bringing energy and focus to every game after the Lancers lost to a Greendale Martin Luther squad well below them in the Metro Classic Conference standings.

Well, on Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, the Lancers were almost forced to learn that lesson again.

At least St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia could smile about it a little more this time.

That's because St. Joseph escaped Friday with a hard-fought 60-54 Metro Classic win over a young but much-improved Prairie School team from earlier this season, when the Lancers drubbed the Hawks by 16 points in Wind Point on Dec. 17 in a game that wasn't even that close.

St. Joseph rebounded from the upset loss at Martin Luther with a big home win earlier this week against Racine St. Catherine's, but on Friday night, some of the same issues that dogged the Lancers in that defeat in Greendale popped up again.

"We could've got another lesson today," said Garcia after Friday's game, tongue-in-cheek. "I don't know if we learned it fully."

But all's well that ends well, and St. Joseph improved to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in Metro Classic play with Friday's win to stay a half-game behind first-place St. Thomas More, which moved to 10-2 in conference play with a blowout defeat of Martin Luther on Friday.

St. Catherine's, which was idle Friday and plays at Thomas More on Tuesday night in a huge matchup, is tied with St. Joseph for second place at 9-2 in the conference, while Whitefish Bay Dominican stayed a half-game behind those two in fourth place at 9-3 in Metro Classic play after blowing out Racine Lutheran on Friday.

The Lancers, ranked No. 8 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the Associated Press in the latest Division-4 state polls, are certainly well-positioned to win the always hard-earned Metro Classic title with five conference games remaining — starting Tuesday night at home against Racine Lutheran — and then to make a deep run in the WIAA Division-4 playoffs.

But they know they'll have to play better than they did Friday to accomplish those lofty goals.

"It's good to get the win, especially against a conference (team)," said St. Joseph senior point guard Caiden Lecce, who maintained his usual steady control on Friday's game and finished with 12 points and two assists. "None of these are going to be easy, for sure.

"But we know we've got to be cleaner. The first half was not our best defensively, and we know that on defense, that's where we pride ourselves. We were not good. We know we've got to get better. Offense wasn't really the problem. It was more defense."

Defensive struggles

Indeed, the Lancers were generally fine offensively Friday, as senior wing Andrew Alia finished right on his scoring average of 19 points and added a team-high seven rebounds and two assists, junior forward Luke Schuler had eight points and three boards, senior guard Matt Schulte scored seven points and senior guard Jacob Ashmus hit consecutive 3-pointers late in the first half for his six points.

But St. Joseph had no answers in the first half for Prairie's talented duo of senior guard Asanjai Hunter and junior forward Ashe Oglesby, who got anything they wanted in the post, driving to the basket and in transition.

Hunter scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, while Oglesby totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the opening 18 minutes.

"We just didn't have the energy we normally bring on the defensive end in the first half, so we kind of started off slow," Garcia said.

Oglesby, an athletic 6-foot-7 talent who can put the ball on the floor, proved all night how much better he's getting for the Hawks, who graduated six seniors from last year's WIAA Division-4 state runner-up team and this season are now 8-10 overall and 6-6 in the Metro Classic.

Oglesby, who ranks second in the conference in scoring and first in rebounding, finished Friday's game with 18 points, 12 boards, two assists and two blocks.

"Ashe has matured a ton, both as a player and just as a person," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, like Garcia a St. Joseph graduate who graduated three years ahead of Garcia when they were in school.

"... His freshman and sophomore year, he had the luxury of playing with those six seniors last year, and he didn't have to dominate the ball, and he could just kind of play off them. This year, obviously everyone knows he can post up, but he has the ability to shoot the 3 — he's shooting over 50% from 3 — and to handle the ball. He's worked tremendously hard."

Slower second half

Despite the offensive dominance of Hunter and Oglesby in the first half, St. Joseph managed to take a three-point lead into the break, 37-34.

But Prairie came out with a zone defense in the second half, and the Lancers missed their first six field-goal attempts after halftime. The Hawks went on a 6-0 run to take a 40-37 lead, prompting Garcia to call a 30-second timeout with 14 minutes, 17 seconds to play.

"They're so stinking tough to defend man-to-man that we thought giving them the zone would just get them out of rhythm more than anything else," Atanasoff said.

That strategy worked, as St. Joseph went 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half.

But that's where the Lancers' experienced seniors, several in their fourth years at the varsity level, come in handy.

With Prairie holding a 46-44 lead, Alia scored on a tough right-handed turnaround shot and then on a highly difficult left-handed finish against Oglesby after driving into the lane. Lecce followed suit with four points of his own, first on a right-handed runner, his off-hand, then on a coast-to-coast drive and finish that gave St. Joseph a 52-49 lead with 4:32 remaining.

"We know that when plays need to be made, we're going to have to do our job, because that is ultimately our job," Lecce said of those quick eight points by he and Alia. "We've got to play-make for each other. When we're going, when we're in a rhythm, everybody else seems to fall in line.

"That's when we're really at our best, when he's going, and then I can feed off of him and he can feed off of me."

Said Garcia of his senior duo: "They're seniors, that's what they're supposed to do. So I think it's no surprise. They're seniors, they've got to make big shots and make plays when we need them. I think they did that (Friday) night."

With St. Joseph taking the lead, Prairie's zone strategy began to work against the Hawks, as the Lancers were happy to slow the game to a halt and melt the seconds off the clock, ultimately forcing Prairie to go back to man-to-man.

Hunter finished on a tough drive to pull Prairie within 52-51, but Schulte drained a pair of free throws with 3:35 left and Alia blocked Hunter from behind and grabbed the defensive rebound on the Hawks' ensuing possession.

After running nearly a minute off the clock, St. Joseph called a timeout, then Alia drew a foul after running more time off and made two free throws with 1:09 left to give the Lancers a 56-51 lead, the first time in the second half anyone had more than a one-possession advantage.

St. Joseph kept the door open a bit when sophomore guard Eric Kenesie missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Hunter missed two free throws on the other end. Schuler then made two free throws in a one-and-one situation with 26.3 seconds left for a 58-51 lead.

After Prairie junior guard Kaleb Shannon gave the Hawks one final breath of life with a pull-up 3 from the top of the key, Kenesie went back to the line for another one-and-one and came through this time, swishing two freebies without touching the net to give the Lancers a 60-54 lead with 15.7 seconds to go.

"We've preached that every game's a championship game," Garcia said. "(Friday), we didn't play like it, but we still got a win. We've just got to get better. We'll go back to the drawing board and see what happened.

"But we've got to continue to focus on playing at a high level. That's how you win championships."

St. Joseph 60, The Prairie School 54

PRAIRIE SCHOOL (8-10, 6-6 METRO CLASSIC)

Oglesby 9 0-0 18, Hunter 8 4-8 21, Kumar 1 0-0 2, Jaramillo 1 1-2 3, Shannon 1 3-4 6, Fiegel 0 1-2 1, Eeg 1 0-0 3, May 0 0-0 0, Babu 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 54.

ST. JOSEPH (13-3, 9-2 METRO CLASSIC)

Schuler 3 2-2 8, Alia 7 4-4 19, Lecce 6 0-1 12, Schulte 2 3-4 7, Stapleton 2 0-0 4, Ashmus 2 0-0 6, Weatherford 1 0-0 2, Kenesie 0 2-3 2. Totals 23 11-14 60.

Halftime—SJ 37-34. 3-point goals—TPS 3 (Hunter, Shannon, Eeg), SJ 3 (Ashmus 2, Alia). Rebounds—TPS 26 (Oglesby 13), SJ 27 (Alia 7). Assists—TPS 6 (Jaramillo 2, Oglesby 2), SJ 9 (Kenesie 3). Total fouls—TPS 14, SJ 12. Fouled out—None.

