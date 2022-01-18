WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: St. Joseph tops St. Thomas More in battle of state-ranked teams

Led by sensational sophomore Amari McCottry, the St. Thomas More boys basketball team brought a tantalizing mix of talent and athleticism to play against St. Joseph on Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

But, in addition to plenty of talent and athleticism of their own, the Lancers possessed a trump card in the battle of state-ranked teams: experience.

And it was exactly that experience that guided battle-tested St. Joseph to an impressive 84-68 victory, as the Lancers never trailed in taking over first place in the Metro Classic Conference from the Cavaliers.

"Definitely, our discipline got us this game," said St. Joseph senior wing Andrew Alia, who led the Lancers with 28 points, 17 in the second half, and added four rebounds and three assists.

After sitting out the final 13 minutes, 3 seconds of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, McCottry — a 6-foot-5 wing who already has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Grambling State, along with "strong interest" from Iowa State, Marquette, UW-Milwaukee and Minnesota, according to WisSports.net — was virtually unstoppable in the second half, pouring in 29 of his game-high 33 points after halftime.

McCottry's heroics shaved what was a 12-point halftime deficit for Thomas More down to three just over midway through the second half, but St. Joseph countered right away with a 12-2 run to seize control of the game right back.

The Lancers have four players on their roster who've been playing varsity since they were freshmen four seasons ago, including Alia and senior point guard Caiden Lecce, who was also sensational Tuesday with a season-high 20 points and six assists.

"It's something we've been doing for years," Lecce said. "Now we're just showing what we're really capable of. Most of us (have) four years on varsity, so we've got the experience."

And while Alia, who reached the career 1,000-point milestone as a junior last season, is St. Joseph's featured scorer, the coaching staff is pushing for more offense from Lecce, who last week Friday announced his commitment to play next season at NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire.

Lecce responded Tuesday with a season-high in points, including back-to-back buckets on a right-handed floater — his off-hand — and a left-handed dribble-drive finish after Thomas More had gotten to within three points in the second half.

That was really the game's key sequence.

"We've been telling him, 'You need to be aggressive. You've got to be more aggressive. You've got to see the gaps, you've got to attack it,'" St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said of Lecce.

"... He's a college player, and when you're a college player, you're supposed to make plays like that. That's what he did tonight, and we want him to do it more."

Lancers surging

Both St. Joseph and Thomas More entered Tuesday's game with lofty rankings in this week's polls, as the Lancers were ranked No. 5 in Division-4 by the state coaches and No. 6 in Division-4 by the Associated Press, while the Cavaliers were ranked No. 4 in Division-3 by the state coaches and No. 3 in Division-3 by the AP.

But with the win Tuesday, their eighth straight, the Lancers improved to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Metro Classic. They're now a half-game ahead of the Cavaliers, who dropped to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference, tied for second place with Racine St. Catherine's, and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Thomas More does have a chance to get right back into a tie for first place, as the Cavaliers host Racine Lutheran on Friday while St. Joseph is idle until next week Tuesday, when the Lancers play at Greendale Martin Luther.

But St. Joseph is clearly surging, as Tuesday's big victory came off a thrilling 86-77 home win Saturday over Whitefish Bay Dominican, which beat Shoreland Lutheran, 81-65, on Tuesday to improve to 5-2 in the Metro Classic, alone in fourth place.

The Lancers haven't lost since dropping back-to-back games at Central in a non-conference contest on Dec. 11 and at St. Catherine's on Dec. 14.

"I'm just proud to be a coach right now, because I see us progressing to a place that we can really make an impact and a run for a state championship," Garcia said.

Big second half

With McCottry out most of the first half with his foul trouble, St. Joseph took advantage and used a 15-5 run over the final minutes of the opening half to take a 39-27 halftime lead.

Garcia, however, felt it could've been bigger.

"We were still up 12, but I was disappointed," he said. "I thought we should've been up a lot more. We gave up way too many layups. We don't do that."

McCottry announced his return to the floor in the second half by pulling up and nailing a deep 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key on Thomas More's first possession, and he was a handful after that, going 11-of-12 from the free-throw line alone in the second half.

But despite McCottry's offensive histrionics, St. Joseph ran its offense to near perfection in the second half, committing just four turnovers after halftime and shooting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The Lancers were so efficient in the second half, in fact, that the Cavaliers grabbed just seven defensive rebounds after halftime because there just weren't many to grab.

Alia was the centerpiece in all of it, as he expertly found his spots on the floor, draining a pair of 3s from the left corner and shooting 5-of-6 overall from the field in the second half.

"That's just playing with the same guys since middle school," Alia said of running such efficient offense. "We know what we like to do."

Said Garcia of Alia, who's now averaging 19.8 points per game this season: "That's what we've been working on with him, kind of just instilling in his mind, that he's so good that he can make everyone else better.

"So that's what we've been really preaching to him, and he's buying into it."

Meanwhile, St. Joseph's defense was at least able to start tiring out McCottry after the Lancers' 12-2 run re-established a 79-66 lead with about two minutes left in the game.

With sophomore guard Eric Kenesie, an All-County defensive back on the football field who also added seven points and three assists Tuesday, virtually playing man-to-man overage on McCottry off the ball, the Cavaliers' star scorer finally started to come up short on some shots late in the game as his legs evidently tired.

"He's a tough player, and we've all got respect for him," Lecce said of McCottry, who leads the Metro Classic with 24.3 points per game. "We know that he's going to go out there, and he's going to get his numbers. We just tried to contain him, and I think we did a better job at the end."

St. Joseph also got 12 points and six rebounds for the game from junior forward Luke Schuler, who also battled foul trouble, and 10 points and five assists from senior guard Matt Schulte, who buried a couple 3s early in the second half.

One more time around

Even though the Lancers had taken over first place Tuesday, at least for the moment, their experience shined through again in postgame comments. They've played all eight opponents in the Metro Classic once each now, so they have to play all eight one more time, including Thomas More at the Cavaliers' place on Feb. 15.

The seniors were quick to point that out.

"We're never satisfied," Lecce said. "We know that we're going to see them again, and they're going to be ready for us. We have to be ready for them again. They're going to come harder now, because we've got two statement wins against these teams (Dominican and Thomas More).

"They were at the top, and we kind of took them out now. They're going to want revenge."

