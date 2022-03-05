WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: St. Joseph tops Williams Bay to claim D-4 regional title

Four seasons ago as freshmen, Andrew Alia, Caiden Lecce, Matt Schulte and Jacob Ashmus played significant varsity minutes for a St. Joseph boys basketball team that finished with an 8-16 record.

One season later, Saveion Weatherford joined that group as another sophomore on the varsity roster, and the Lancers improved to 11 wins.

Well, that core group of five players are now seasoned seniors, and they're driving the second-seeded Lancers toward bigger goals than a regional title in the WIAA Division-4 playoffs. But after Saturday night's 76-54 defeat of sixth-seeded Williams Bay in a Division-4 regional final at the Madrigrano Gymnasium captured St. Joseph its first regional title since the 2012-13 season, the seniors certainly took a moment to appreciate what they've worked to achieve over four years.

"It feels good," said Alia, who scored a team-high 16 points Saturday, one night after moving into second place on the City of Kenosha's all-time scoring list during Friday night's regional semifinal win over seventh-seeded Johnson Creek.

"It's just the first step. We obviously have bigger goals. We want to win state, be the first St. Joe's team to win state. It's just a step in the right direction for us."

Added Weatherford, who finished with 11 points and two assists and was his usual menace as a tenacious ball-hawk at the top of the Lancers' defense: "It feels great. Since we were younger, like sophomore year, we've all been working hard, every year, just to get here, and it just feels amazing.

"Just a little piece of the puzzle. We're trying to go for bigger and better, trying to go for state, sectional, just one step at a time."

And now, of course, comes the really hard part.

To reach its first State Tournament since 2003, St. Joseph, which has won six straight games overall to improve to 21-5, may have to go through two No. 1 seeds and arguably the top two teams in Division-4 this season in sectionals.

Up first in that gauntlet will be No. 1 seed Milwaukee Academy of Science in a sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday, which will be played at West Allis Central. MAS routed 12th-seeded St. John's Military Academy, 85-39, in a regional final Saturday night to improve to 22-3, with all three of those defeats coming to programs from Chicago.

St. Joseph and MAS met two seasons ago in a Division-4 regional final, and MAS emerged with an 86-67 victory.

If the Lancers can get past MAS, they'll advance to Saturday's sectional final at Brown Deer against either No. 1 seed Sheboygan Lutheran or No. 3 seed Howards Grove, who square off in the other sectional semifinal Thursday night at Hilbert.

Just a quick glance at the state rankings shows how powerful the remaining teams in St. Joseph's sectional are.

While the Lancers were ranked No. 10 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the Associated Press in the latest Division-4 state polls, MAS was ranked No. 1 by the state coaches and No. 2 by the AP, while Sheboygan Lutheran was ranked No. 2 by the state coaches and No. 1 by the AP. Even Howards Grove received two votes in the latest AP poll.

"It's going to be a hard road, but that's what makes champions," said second-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia, who took over the program prior to last season after Brandon Morris departed following two seasons to take the head boys job at Tremper.

"So we want to go out there and make history."

Slow start

Early in Saturday's regional final, St. Joseph was just trying to make a shot, not any history.

Williams Bay came out in a trapping 1-3-1 zone defense, which bothered the Lancers into four turnovers, two missed 3-point attempts and a missed two-point attempt on their first seven possessions. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, drained three 3s themselves and raced out to an early 15-6 lead.

"I don't think we were prepared for them to do that to us, so I think it caught us off-guard," Garcia said of Williams Bay's 1-3-1 trap. "We weren't making the best choices and couldn't hit shots.

"But we knew what we needed to do. It starts on defense. That's our culture, so as long as we continue to buy into what we know we can do best, we always find a way to come out on top, so that's what we did."

It also helped to get a huge lift off the bench from Ashmus.

With everyone else struggling early, Ashmus came out throwing flames and drained four 3s, one from the left wing, two from the right corner and another from the left corner, in short order, sparking an 18-3 St. Joseph run that gave the Lancers a 21-15 lead.

Ashmus added another 3 in the second half to finish the game with 15 points on five 3s.

"He's got the green light," Garcia said. "I told him that, 'You're in there to shoot.' Last game, he didn't shoot, and I said, 'Hey, you're in there to shoot.'

"So I know he felt like, this game, more confidence, (thinking), 'Coach isn't going to take me out.' So he got trigger-happy, but he hit some, and that was good."

Alia heats up

Led by senior wing Henry Mannelli, who had a terrific night and wound up with a game-high 22 points, Williams Bay (15-11) still hung in the game late into the first half, drawing within 30-25 on a bucket by junior guard Owen King.

By that's when Alia, who averages 17.8 points per game but had been held scoreless to that point, began to heat up.

He drained a 3 from the right wing off a nice set-up from Lecce, the Lancers' senior point guard, with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the first half for his first points of the game and then added a putback to finish off a 7-0 run to close the half and give St. Joseph a 37-25 halftime lead.

Williams Bay came out with a less aggressive 2-3 zone in the second half, and Alia immediately made the Bulldogs pay, canning three quick triples over the zone, the last from the left wing to open up a 48-29 lead and pretty much put the game out of reach early in the second half.

Alia also finished with nine rebounds and seven assists, both team highs, but when he looked for his shot is when the Lancers pulled away.

"He always establishes himself," Garcia said. "We run everything through him, so a lot of the time he's going to get those opportunities."

Said Alia: "I was going with the flow. I was going to try to let stuff come to me. When they went to the 2-3 zone, it was really a blessing in disguise, so I could just get a nice little flow, get some shots in."

Seniors excel

With Alia and Ashmus combining for 31 points, the rest of St. Joseph's core of five seniors made plenty of contributions to Saturday's win, too, as the Lancers finished the game with a remarkable 21 assists on 31 made field goals.

Lecce, as usual, was in command of the offense and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Schulte scored all eight of his points in the second half.

But it was the defense of Weatherford, who scored four points during a 13-0 run midway through the second half that stretch St. Joseph's lead to 65-33, that really stood out Saturday.

Weatherford averages just 4.8 points per game and isn't asked to score much, but his defense really ignites St. Joseph's transition game, which is where he does get most of his points.

On Saturday, he used a dribble-drive to turn the corner and finished with his right hand for a three-point play with 7:49 left in the game to put the Lancers ahead, 68-39.

"Our goal is just to play defense, and that's our mindset, just defense, defense, defense," Weatherford said. "So I come out there with the intensity and the mentality just to get stops, get turnovers, and then just score off that and score whenever I get an opportunity."

And speaking of opportunity, Garcia said the team would take Sunday off and get back to work Monday to prepare for the difficult sectional road ahead.

"I'm just so proud of the boys," Garcia said. "They've been starting since (they were) freshmen, most of the kids on the team. So for them to accomplish the regional championship, I think it's a great accomplishment.

"I'm just proud for them, all the work they've been putting in. We got to this point, now we've got to continue to work to handle other business. ... We're going to enjoy the moment, and we're going to celebrate, and we're going to keep working to get better."

ST. JOSEPH 76, WILLIAMS BAY 54

WIAA DIVISION-4 REGIONAL FINAL

WILLIAMS BAY (15-11)

Mannelli 8 4-7 22, King 3 1-2 8, Valadez 2 0-0 5, Randall 4 0-0 11, Kuiper 1 1-2 3, Hoover 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 6-11 54.

ST. JOSEPH (21-5)

Lecce 5 0-0 10, Schuler 3 0-0 6, Ashmus 5 0-0 15, Stapleton 3 0-0 6, Weatherford 3 5-5 11, Kenesie 1 0-0 2, Alia 6 0-0 16, Schulte 4 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Butler 0 0-0 0, McTernan 0 0-0 0, Esposito 0 0-0 0, Baptiste 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-5 76.

Halftime—SJ 37-25. 3-point goals—WB 8 (Randall 3, Mannelli 2, King, Valadez, Hoover), SJ 9 (Ashmus 5, Alia 4). Rebounds—WB 22 (Mannelli 7), SJ 31 (Alia 9). Assists—WB 8 (Valadez 5), SJ 21 (Alia 7). Total fouls—WB 11, SJ 15. Fouled out—Schuler.

