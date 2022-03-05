WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Top-seeded Central pulls away to advance to D-2 regional final

PADDOCK LAKE — It took a buzzer-beater by senior guard Jack Rose for the Southern Lakes Conference champion Central boys basketball team to knock off pesky Delavan-Darien just two weeks ago in Paddock Lake.

Delavan-Darien's 6-foot-7 senior center, Erik Cesarz, is a handful down low, and the Falcons are at a distinct height disadvantage against the Comets.

So when ninth-seeded Delavan-Darien visited top-seeded Central on Friday night with much higher stakes on the line in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal game, Central coach James Hyllberg made sure his guys were ready.

This time around, Cesarz struggled through constant double teams, as the Falcons matched the Comets' physicality and also limited them from the outside to pull away late, despite a good fight, for a 61-40 victory.

It was the 13th consecutive win for Central, which improved to 22-2 and was ranked No. 4 by both the state coaches and the Associated Press in the latest Division-2 state polls. The Falcons advanced to host Saturday night's regional final against No. 5 seed Waukesha West in a rematch of a regular-season game Jan. 22 in Paddock Lake, which Central won in double-overtime, 67-63.

Waukesha West (11-14) advanced to the regional final by edging No. 4 seed Fort Atkinson, 56-53, in a regional semifinal on the road Friday night.

Going into Saturday's regional final, Central has not lost at all since a 44-point defeat at defending Division-2 state champion Pewaukee, also a No. 1 seed and back into the regional finals this year, on Jan. 15.

Delavan-Darien, meanwhile, finished its season at 10-16 after winning a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at No. 8 seed Waterford before Friday's loss.

Relentless defense

In Friday's game, Central was versatile and relentless on defense all night long, switching up zones to force turnovers and hawking the at-times dominant Cesarz, who scored a team-high 13 points, while also locking down on his teammates from the outside.

"In the first half, we made sure we played weak-side on Cesarz," Hyllberg said. "He’s a really strong post player, so we double-teamed him. We had to make sure No. 5 (senior guard Logan Mortlock) and 23 (senior guard Raymond Jordan) didn’t get open looks. The last time we played them, Mortlock had 20 points and Jordan had 15. (Friday night), Mortlock only had five, and Jordan only had two.

"That was the key. We got on their shooters better this time. Their two starting guards lit us up last time."

Central was able to maintain a double-digit lead most of the game and finished strong with an 18-9 run to close the contest.

Senior forward Kenny Garth led the Falcons with 18 points and provided a rim-rocking, two-handed breakaway dunk for a late exclamation point, and Rose — the SLC's scoring leader who became the all-time leading scorer in Central boys basketball history earlier this season — added 17 points without hitting a 3-pointer.

Both players forced the issue during the Falcons’ game-closing run, as Garth was able to get to the hole in the halfcourt for layups and Rose snatched two key offensive rebounds for buckets, soaring above two players on his last one to give Central a 20-point lead and ignite the deafening roars of the Central students.

The active student section was clad in all-white and really provided a chaotic playoff atmosphere.

Central held a 33-18 halftime lead and built it to 40-25, but Delavan-Darien was able to cut the lead to 42-32 midway through the second half.

After a timeout, Central junior forward Wyatt Anderson missed a 3-pointer, but the Comets couldn’t capitalize. Then, thanks to two layups by senior forward Michael Mulhollon and hustle plays for offensive rebounds by Anderson and Rose, the Falcons quickly regained the momentum with five minutes to play.

"We came out and took too many jump shots," Hyllberg said. "If you’re not making them, you let the defense off the hook. We had to regroup and drive to the basket.

"It starts with our defense. I thought in the second half, we did a great job. Our defensive intensity never let up. We battled hard, and our guys gave 110%. Our hustle was fantastic (Friday) night. I thought Michael and Wyatt did a good job on Cesarz."

Central turned it on at the end of the game with a 2-3 zone and created some fastbreak opportunities. The possession before Garth’s breakaway dunk, Rose stole the ball and raced down the court before floating an alley-oop to Garth, but it was just a bit high.

By that point, the Falcons were having a little fun.

"We were constantly doubling Cesarz, but he is tough, even if you have two guys on him," Rose said. "But we fought hard, ran our offensive sets and got the stops we needed.

"In the second half, the perimeter shots weren’t falling, so we just kept getting to the rim. Working on the boards, those are easy buckets. We stayed physical, and the little things pay off."

Delavan-Darien coach Todd Pyszora said when his team cut its deficit to 42-32 with around eight minutes to go, it was a crucial turning point. Central missed a 3, but the Falcons were able to get the offensive rebound, and that turned out to be a microcosm of the entire night.

"It was a physical game," Pyszora said. "(Central)’s a good team. We came in here a few weeks ago and gave them a tough game.

"Give Central credit. They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason. They have so many weapons. Rose, Garth, (senior point guard Devin) Griffin, they’ve been playing together a long time. Those guys understand where each other is, and they played with a purpose (Friday) night. They do a great job offensive rebounding, and that really hurt us."

Griffin added nine points for the Falcons, while senior forward Calvin Lumkes scored 11 for the Comets.

Up next

Rose, meanwhile, feels good about the Falcons' chances this postseason. The winner of Saturday's regional final between Central and Waukesha West will advance to a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot against either No. 2 seed Milton or No. 3 seed Burlington, who play each other in a regional final at Milton on Saturday night.

The Falcons have plenty of film to draw from this season against either potential sectional semifinal opponent, as Central beat Burlington, by 28 and seven points, twice during SLC play and also topped Milton by 13 in a non-conference game in Paddock Lake on Feb. 9.

"We have a lot of energy," Rose said. "We’ve been playing really well together lately, and the playoff atmosphere is different. We all want it, we’re all hungry, we’re all going for every loose ball, and we’re playing together as a team."

