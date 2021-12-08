WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Tremper tops Bradford in double OT thriller, 71-69

Now that's how you welcome back your fans.

With spectators, and lots of them, in attendance to get a glimpse of the crosstown rivalry game for the first time in two seasons, the Bradford and Tremper boys basketball teams put on quite a show Wednesday night at Tremper.

In a game played at a breakneck pace and featuring plenty of twists and turns, the Trojans survived, 71-69 in double overtime, in what was the Southeast Conference opener for both teams and the season opener for the Red Devils.

The gym reached a fever pitch, as the fans, back in attendance after major crowd restrictions last season due to the pandemic, watched the teams slug it out back and forth for 44 minutes of basketball.

"Man, that's very exciting," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "That's what everybody wants when you're playing a crosstown rival game. And then on top of it, having a COVID season last year and not having fans, for this be our first game against crosstown rivals, you can't ask for a better game than this."

After the teams couldn't break their deadlock through one overtime session, Tremper (2-1 overall) seized command with the first five points of the second overtime to take a 69-64 lead. The Trojans, who went just 11-of-29 from the free-throw line for the game, left the door open for the Red Devils with misses at the line, and senior guard Jalen Carlino's 3-pointer from the right corner pulled Bradford within 70-69 with 9.2 seconds left in double overtime.

Tremper then missed two more free throws, but junior forward Will Starks (11 points, 12 rebounds) swooped in to grab the offensive rebound on the second miss, was fouled and calmly sank his first free throw to give the Trojans a 71-69 lead with 4.6 seconds left.

Starks missed the second free throw, and Bradford senior center Keviyon Price grabbed the rebound. But Price had to race the length of the floor, and his desperation heave just inside the halfcourt line as time expired banged off the glass harmlessly as the Trojans celebrated.

You almost felt like Price deserved that shot to go in, however, because he was the best player on the floor Wednesday, dominating the interior for 34 points and 13 rebounds.

Starks closes strong

But it was Tremper that celebrated, and Starks was obviously part of that, as his four points — including a nice left-handed finish on a baseline drive — and the big offensive rebound off the missed free throw in double overtime were key in pushing Tremper over the top.

It was a nice denouement to the game for Starks, who twice in the second half attempted to dunk the ball with two hands on fast breaks but couldn't finish either time, getting called for basket interference on one and a technical foul on the other for holding onto the rim.

After the game, Starks was able to smile at his dunking misfortunes and said he'd already assured Morris and the Tremper coaching staff he'll just lay the ball up next time. And like a true leader, Starks took accountability for his mistakes and delivered for his team when it really mattered late.

"Obviously, I've had better games," he said. "I'm more accustomed to scoring more and rebounding more, doing things like that, helping the team more. I think I was just blessed to be in that position to go and grab that (offensive) rebound.

"I went up and got it, and I knew when I got to the free-throw line, I at least needed one ... to seal the game off. I'm thankful for my teammates being there and encouraging me to go hit the free throws, and my coaching staff as well."

Price dominates

Price, meanwhile, almost single-handedly pulled Bradford back from a deficit that reached as many as 15 points at 26-11 with 8 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half. He was perhaps the one player who was able to slow the game down a little bit when he wanted to, scoring on a variety of interior moves and after offensive rebounds, of which he grabbed six and the Red Devils had 24 for the game.

"He was crying all game that we needed to get the ball into him," Bradford coach Greg Leech said of Price. "The problem was — I agreed with him — but I told the kids, we've got to reverse the ball and get it in and get that defensive help-side moving, and then get it into the post.

"We were focused on entering one pass to the wing and then trying to get it in and fit it over the top. Because we weren't willing to move the ball and reverse it, we didn't give him a lot of room to work. They were playing him pretty tough with multiple guys, so it's something we need to work on."

Trojans hot from outside

Tremper also countered Price's interior dominance with torrid 3-point shooting, as the Trojans finished a red-hot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from beyond the arc for the game.

Senior guard Jalani Hudnall made five 3s and scored a team-high 23 points for Tremper, senior guard Josh Krueger drained four 3s and scored 18 points and sophomore guard DeJuan Graise made three 3s and scored 14 points.

"We had a lot of missed assignments," Leech said. "They had a lot of wide-open shots. Defensively, we're not where we need to be, but we will (get there).

"... We did not defend the ball very well. We've got to do a much better job of that."

Still, Bradford used a 10-0 run late in the first half to pull within 35-31 at halftime, but the Red Devils would never actually grab the lead again after leading early, 5-3.

Tremper had the last shot in regulation with the score tied 60-60, but Hudnall was forced into a contested shot from the top of the key that barely drew the front iron.

Then Bradford had its chance to win at the end of the first overtime with the game tied 64-64, but Carlino's drive into the paint came up empty, and the Trojans persevered in the second overtime.

"That's what we live and breath by from the very first day," Morris said. "We're always talking about, find a way to win, find a way to win.

"However you do it, if it's ugly, if it's pretty, find a way to win. I think those guys, they found a way to win tonight."

And Bradford was happy to find a way to play, despite the loss. The Red Devils had their season shut down for 10 days after just three days of practice to start the season, then they didn't come back until the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Hopefully, they'll get into the full swing of the season now, and they'll get another crack at Tremper on Jan. 25 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

"We'll get 'em back," Leech said with a smile.

TREMPER 71, BRADFORD 69, 2OT

BRADFORD (0-1, 0-1 SEC)

Harvey 2 2-2 7, Carlino 2 2-2 8, Lakes 2 0-0 4, Young 4 1-5 9, Price 15 4-8 34, DeLuca 1 0-0 2, Parks 1 0-0 3, Barden 1 0-0 2, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Rudden 0 0-0 0, Kauffman 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-17 69.

TREMPER (2-1, 1-0 SEC)

Krueger 7 0-2 18, Hudnall 7 4-5 23, Starks 4 3-8 11, Prozanski 1 0-0 2, Graise 5 1-2 14, Nye 0 0-4 0, Raethke 0 2-2 2, Stone 0 0-2 0, Mendoza 0 1-4 1. Totals 24 11-29 71.

Halftime—Tremper 35-31. End regulation—60-60. End first OT—64-64. 3-point goals—Bradford 4 (Carlino 2, Harvey, Parks), Tremper 12 (Hudnall 5, Krueger 4, Graise 3). Rebounds—Bradford 42 (Price 13), Tremper 42 (Starks 12). Assists—Bradford 9 (Lakes 3), Tremper 13 (3 with 2). Total fouls—Bradford 26, Tremper 21. Fouled out—Lakes, Parks, Raethke. Technical—Starks.

