WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Wilmot wins at Waterford in OT; Bradford, Tremper fall at home

After what he termed "a tough stretch" in between games this past week, Wilmot boys basketball coach Jake Erbentraut admitted he wasn't sure what type of performance he'd get from his team Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

Well, he liked what he saw.

Displaying continued growth from a roster that had very few varsity minutes on it prior to this season, the Panthers hung tough despite a rough offensive start to earn a hard-fought 57-51 overtime victory over the Wolverines.

Wilmot, which graduated 1,000-point career scorers Kevin Sandman and London Glass from last year's 15-win team, along with a lot of other production, began this season with five straight double-digit losses. Since then, however, the Panthers have gone 3-3 in their last six games, with two of those three losses by three points.

Entering a non-conference game Saturday at Stoughton, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News, Wilmot had upped its record to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the SLC after earning its first conference win Friday.

And, more importantly for Erbentraut, the Panthers showed a lot of character Friday following a week of no games after last Friday's 55-52 SLC home loss to Elkhorn.

"We really had to do some soul-searching, and I give our guys a ton of credit," Erbentraut said in a phone interview Friday night. "I really think, and I said, this is an opportunity for us to learn and grow, and to their credit, they really took that to heart. I didn't honestly know what team we were going to see (Friday) night, but we ended up really coming together.

"Our defense was really good. Waterford has some really good scorers. ... We did a pretty good job containing them. ... The defense has kind of been our signature so far."

Offensively, without the high scorers it's had in the past, Wilmot must get balance, and the Panthers got that Friday. Junior guard Jake Christiansen and junior wing Anthony Corona each scored 12 points to lead the team, senior guard Jackson Ticha added 11, junior wing Cooper Zimmerman had 10 and sophomore wing Kade Frisby chipped in six.

"This team is an incredibly unselfish team," Erbentraut said. "It is a joy to watch them play, because they just move the ball. We don't have the (scoring) talent like we've had in years past where guys can just go, so they've recognized that they need each other to distribute the ball to get to the open guy.

"I thought we had a good flow down the stretch there, especially."'

After a low-scoring first half Friday, the offense picked up in the second half, and Wilmot built a six-point lead, 39-33. But Waterford (4-9 overall, 1-5 SLC) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score and eventually took a 43-41 lead with 14 seconds to play.

Wilmot had the ball, though, and Corona drove and finished to tie the game. The officials put the clock back up to 5 seconds after it had run lower, and Waterford dialed up a play for junior guard Owen Martinson, who poured in a game-high 25 points.

But Martinson's shot from the wing missed, and the game went to overtime.

After Martinson scored right away to give the Wolverines the lead in the extra session, the Panthers scored three straight time on drives to the basket to take the lead back. After that, Corona and Christiansen each went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line to seal the win.

After facing Stoughton on Saturday, Wilmot returns to SLC play next Friday by hosting Lake Geneva Badger, as the Panthers look to make life tough on conference opponents the second half of the season.

"Every team has their baseline where they start, and this team obviously has a way to go, with our lack of experience and our youth," Erbentraut said. "We're just finding ourselves here. It's been a long, hard process at times, but we're coming together."

Racine Horlick 82, Bradford 63

The Red Devils had four players score in double figures Friday, but they were unable to slow the Rebels' offense in a Southeast Conference loss at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Junior guard DeAndre Jennings made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pace Bradford, which has dropped two straight and six of seven to fall to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the SEC, while Jalen Carlino also made three 3s and scored 13 points and Jamisen Young and Keviyon Price scored 10 each.

But Horlick, which led at halftime, 40-31, and scored another 42 points in the second half, got a game-high 26 points from senior forward Matt Burnette and 24 from senior forward Darrien Long. The Rebels improved to 4-8 and 3-4.

Bradford next plays in non-conference action when it hosts Milwaukee Young Coggs Prep at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Oak Creek 69, Tremper 58

The Trojans dropped an SEC home game to the Knights on Friday night.

Tremper fell to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, while Oak Creek improved to 8-5 and 4-3. No other details were available as of late Friday night.

Tremper was scheduled to host HOPE Christian on Saturday in non-conference play. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Reuther 100, Waukesha Christian 24

The Bulldogs rolled to an Indian Trails Conference road victory Friday night for their third consecutive win.

Reuther, which improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the ITC, jumped out to an 18-3 lead and held a 53-18 halftime advantage. Jermarion Jones, a junior, scored 12 points in the opening half and finished with 21 for the game, including three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs were able to get everyone into the game, too, as sophomore Kamauri Leavell scored 16 points, junior DeAndre Hayes scored 14 and junior Jamarie Osborne added 12.

Reuther continues ITC play with a game at Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan on Tuesday night.

Racine St. Catherine's 49, Shoreland Lutheran 46

The Pacers fell just short Friday night against the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Angels in a tight Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.

Senior guard Ryan Strutz poured in a game-high 25 points for Shoreland, draining a pair of 3-pointers and finishing 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Sophomore wing Brayden Van de Water added 10 points for the Pacers, who fell to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Metro Classic.

St. Catherine's, which graduated two NCAA Division I players from its backcourt from last season's state title team, got 13 points apiece from junior guard Evan Moherek and junior forward Domonic Pitts on Friday. The Angels led at halftime, 25-21, and hung on in the second half to improve to 8-5 overall and 5-1 in the Metro Classic, tied for second place in the conference through Friday's games with St. Joseph, a game behind 6-0 St. Thomas More for first.

St. Joseph was scheduled to play at Whitefish Bay Dominican, which entered Saturday at 4-1 in the Metro Classic, on Saturday afternoon in a big conference matchup. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Shoreland, meanwhile, plays at Dominican on Tuesday night.

Salam School 70, Christian Life 62

The Eagles dropped a non-conference game at home Friday night to Salam School.

CLS dropped to 2-10 with the defeat and is scheduled to host Living Word Lutheran in Midwest Classic Conference play Tuesday night.

No further details were available from Friday's game as of late Friday night.

