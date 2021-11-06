WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central falls to Marquette in 5-set thriller for WIAA state title

“I mind that we lost, but it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “There’s a lot more to come. The underclassmen have some big shoes to fill.”

Cox said he will miss the 10 seniors from this year's team, many of whom he coached or coached against in grade school.

“What a season,” Cox said. “I’m going to miss these seniors so much. Just looking at the growth, seeing where they were in sixth grade and where they finished here is unbelievable.

"At first, I told Bradley to block, and he ducked. I said, ‘Oh, my God, everybody on the line, Bradley what are you doing?’ He said he was never taught to block. Now he’s this monster force at the net who’s able to stuff people straight down.

“Keegan came in as a libero, and as a junior I said I needed a setter. Keegan came in and changed the dynamic of our offense. I still think we have the most high-powered offense in the state of Wisconsin. When the pass is on target, we’re scary good. I think nerves got to us today, and at this stage, it’s tough. Pressure’s on, and they’re a big block and a big team.

"It was a heck of a ride. I absolutely love these guys.”

