WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central falls to Marquette in 5-set thriller for WIAA state title

GREEN BAY — Nobody thought the Central boys volleyball team was going to get this far, but the Falcons were on the brink of a WIAA state championship Saturday evening at the Resch Center.
They came up just short.
Central, seeded No. 5 in the eight-team State Tournament field, fired out to a 2-1 lead but couldn’t quite handle the second-seeded and second-ranked Hilltoppers’ furious comeback, as Marquette prevailed in a five-set classic, 14-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10, to win the state title.
The Central players and coaches were emotional after the tough loss, which saw Marquette gain the momentum in set four and never look back.
But Central coach Drew Cox wasn’t hanging his head after the match, and he encouraged his players not to, either.
The Falcons had an incredible weekend run, advancing to the state championship match for the first time in program history after defeating fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine in four sets in Thursday's state quarterfinals and sweeping top-seeded and top-ranked Kaukauna with a brilliant performance in Friday's state semifinals.
But the ride came one set short of a state title, as Central finished its great season with a 37-7 record.
“You come here to play the best, and we did,” Cox said after the match. “Marquette hung in there. Every time we thought they were down, they’d come back the next game. It was a real roller coaster. The energy kind of fell apart.
"What a ride, what a ride. No one in the entire state of Wisconsin thought we were going to get here, besides us. I understand it’s not the side you want to be on, but we got here, and not a lot of teams can say that. We just made history by bringing some hardware home.”
Falcons open strong
Central carried over its energy and execution from Friday's semifinal victory into Saturday, as senior outside hitter Daniel Tompkins gave the Falcons a 15-7 lead with his sixth kill of the first set.
After a few Marquette hitting errors, Central finished off the first set with a Tompkins kill. The Falcons hit a match-high .545 in the first game.
The Hilltoppers took the second set with ease, however, thanks to an improved block and more dynamic hitting. Marquette led by as much as 20-8 and cruised, as senior outside hitter Nick Hartshorn (15 kills), senior middle blocker Wil Beyer and sophomore setter Nate Flayter closed things out. Central had a negative hitting percentage in the second set.
But the third set was all Falcons.
Thanks to three kills from Tompkins, along with key points from senior outside/right-side hitter Jack Rose and senior middle blocker/right side Cayleb Correa, Central broke a 6-6 tie in the third set to jump out to a 19-11 advantage.
Marquette cut it to 19-16, but errors doomed the Hilltoppers the rest of the way, and Rose’s booming kill sealed the 2-1 match lead.
Hilltoppers answer the call
Just one game away from a state championship, the Falcons couldn’t stop Marquette in the fourth set.
The Hilltoppers went up 20-15 after breaking a 15-15 tie, though Central senior middle Bradley Bell executed a sweeping kill to cut the Falcons’ deficit to 22-19. But Marquette finished the Falcons off to tie the match at 2-2 and seemed to have momentum.
Still, the Falcons got kills from Rose and Bell early in the fifth set and fired out to a 4-1 lead.
Hartshorn went to work after that, though, and the Hilltoppers closed the game with a dominant 14-6 run to finish with the state title and a 35-7 record.
“The mindset was to remember our plan and not panicking and trusting what we had talked about all day,” Marquette coach Jake Cosson said about his team’s comeback.
Tompkins led the Falcons with 15 kills and Bell added 11, but the dynamic Rose — who will now enter the boys basketball season as a high-level NCAA Division I recruit — was held to seven kills and a minus-.143 hitting percentage.
“We were super confident coming into (Saturday) night,” Bell said. “We just couldn’t execute. We couldn’t finish in the fifth set.
“Our passing was there early, and Keegan (Kearby) was dishing to everyone. In the fourth, we got in our own heads.”
Kearby, a senior setter who finished with 34 assists in Saturday's title match, said it was a heck of a season and that the the fifth set was intense.
“A lot of us were very nervous in the fifth,” Kearby said. “Some of us were trying to do too much, and Marquette just started rolling and rolling and rolling, and it went downhill from there.”
It was the second time this season that Marquette beat Central, in addition to at the Whitefish Bay Invite during the regular season.
“They are super scrappy, and they were able to stop some of the best of our swings,” Bell said.
Senior Dakota Veium led the Falcons with 13 digs, while senior Drew Reiter added eight.
Made history
Despite the loss, Central still made history by reaching the state title match for the first time in the program's fifth State Tournament appearance. The Falcons lost in the state quarterfinals last year.
“We made a mark on our school that will be remembered for many years,” Kearby said.
For Bell, he was just “happy to be here.”
“I mind that we lost, but it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “There’s a lot more to come. The underclassmen have some big shoes to fill.”
Cox said he will miss the 10 seniors from this year's team, many of whom he coached or coached against in grade school.
“What a season,” Cox said. “I’m going to miss these seniors so much. Just looking at the growth, seeing where they were in sixth grade and where they finished here is unbelievable.
"At first, I told Bradley to block, and he ducked. I said, ‘Oh, my God, everybody on the line, Bradley what are you doing?’ He said he was never taught to block. Now he’s this monster force at the net who’s able to stuff people straight down.
“Keegan came in as a libero, and as a junior I said I needed a setter. Keegan came in and changed the dynamic of our offense. I still think we have the most high-powered offense in the state of Wisconsin. When the pass is on target, we’re scary good. I think nerves got to us today, and at this stage, it’s tough. Pressure’s on, and they’re a big block and a big team.
"It was a heck of a ride. I absolutely love these guys.”