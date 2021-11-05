WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central gets past Kettle Moraine, into state semifinals

GREEN BAY — After making it to the WIAA State Tournament as juniors in 2020, a talented core of seniors returned this season for the Central boys volleyball team and breezed through the competition all year.
The Falcons returned to the State Tournament, and on Thursday night in a state quarterfinal match against fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine at the Resch Center, fifth-seeded Central showed its considerable talent.
The Falcons, ranked No. 9 in the final state coaches poll, improved to 36-6 with a 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory in four sets over Lasers, who were ranked No. 6.
That set up a state semifinal showdown for Central against top-ranked and top-seeded Kaukauna, which swept Indian Trail in its quarterfinal on Thursday night. The state semifinals were scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at the Resch Center, with second-seeded and second-ranked Milwaukee Marquette playing sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in the other semifinal.
The semifinal winners will then square off for the state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Resch Center.
Coming out hot
In Thursday's quarterfinal match against Kettle Moraine, Central rode the hot hands of 6-foot-7 senior net powerhouse Bradley Bell in the middle and the hops of senior Daniel Tompkins from the outside.
Both players led the way with 14 kills, while senior outside/right-side hitter Jack Rose added 11.
“We came out on fire,” Central coach Drew Cox said. “We had a little slump in the second game where our passing wasn’t on point, but after we figured that out, it was exciting to watch. Every dull moment, we had the student section behind us.
"I thought it was awesome, awesome energy.”
Bell asserted his net presence in the first set, and a strong block helped fuel a somewhat easy victory. The Falcons had a .364 hitting percentage in the first set, their best of the match.
But passing broke down in the second set, as the Falcons had a negative hitting percentage.
In the third and fourth sets, however, Central bounced back and set the pace, as senior setter Keegan Kearby set up his hitters nicely. Kearby finished with 38 assists for the match and said the Falcons were ready in the third set and took all the momentum into the fourth.
“We came together and we didn’t hang our heads,” Kearby said. “Our mentality was point by point. We tried to stay in the present. We didn’t have it go like the Muskego game again (in the sectional final, which went five sets), and we just wanted to take it home.”
Bell said nothing changed after the match was tied 1-1 going into the third set. The Falcons simply picked up and played better.
“We didn’t really change anything, we just got our passing and serving down,” Bell said. “We spread the ball around, and it worked.”
Kearby added 13 digs defensively, while Rose and senior Dakota Veium each added nine digs.
Cox said the Falcons came together Thursday night when the going got tough.
“We overcame those obstacles,” he said. “That’s a tough team. We played them earlier in the season at Kaukauna, and they beat us in a three-set thriller.
"It came down to our energy. We’ve been saying, ‘Let’s get off this roller coaster.’ Roller coasters go up and down and all around, but let’s give them one point and that’s all they get. We weren’t going to let them have three, four or five points in a row.”
Central’s strong senior group has been playing together since seventh grade, and the chemistry helped on a big stage like state.
“It just means a lot being able to share this with everyone,” Bell said.
Kearby said the guys know each other well, and it really helped Thursday because they were able to pick each other up.
“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and that helps out there,” Kearby said.