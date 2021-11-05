WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central gets past Kettle Moraine, into state semifinals

In Thursday's quarterfinal match against Kettle Moraine, Central rode the hot hands of 6-foot-7 senior net powerhouse Bradley Bell in the middle and the hops of senior Daniel Tompkins from the outside.

Both players led the way with 14 kills, while senior outside/right-side hitter Jack Rose added 11.

“We came out on fire,” Central coach Drew Cox said. “We had a little slump in the second game where our passing wasn’t on point, but after we figured that out, it was exciting to watch. Every dull moment, we had the student section behind us.

"I thought it was awesome, awesome energy.”

Bell asserted his net presence in the first set, and a strong block helped fuel a somewhat easy victory. The Falcons had a .364 hitting percentage in the first set, their best of the match.

But passing broke down in the second set, as the Falcons had a negative hitting percentage.

In the third and fourth sets, however, Central bounced back and set the pace, as senior setter Keegan Kearby set up his hitters nicely. Kearby finished with 38 assists for the match and said the Falcons were ready in the third set and took all the momentum into the fourth.