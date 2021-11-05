WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central sweeps Kaukauna, advances to state title match

Rose, who had a solid .292 hitting percentage and added five digs, said the team opened the match with a burning desire.

“I feel like we came out hot every set,” Rose said after the match. “Once we come out ahead, keep that energy, play it point by point, and we’re hard to be stopped.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Tompkins, who was the go-to hitter all night, it was about keeping focus and not riding the roller coaster.

“The main factor of winning here at state has been coming out hot and staying hot,” Tompkins said. “We’ve been taking care of business in every set.”

Rose also said the Falcons have been trying to be relaxed but not get comfortable, and they did that on Friday.

Central jumped out to a 17-12 lead in game one Friday and cruised to victory. Then, the Falcons’ hitting percentage jumped up to .241 in the second set. They were up 9-3, but the Galloping Ghosts fired back to cut it to 18-16.

But then Kaukauna got sloppy with five hitting errors the rest of the way, and kills from Tompkins and Kearby finished the deal and gave Central a commanding 2-0 lead.

Sealing the deal