WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Central sweeps Kaukauna, advances to state title match

GREEN BAY — The “seventh man,” as Central boys volleyball coach Drew Cox refers to the Falcons' student section, called it before it was even over.
“Say your thank yous!” they chanted Friday night at the Resch Center, with Central leading Kaukauna, 24-19, at match point in the third set after winning the first two sets convincingly.
It was one of those kinds of nights where everything went according to plan for Central, which chose the WIAA State Tournament semifinals to play perhaps the best match it's played all season.
The fifth-seeded Falcons dominated the top-seeded Galloping Ghosts, who entered Friday's match 44-1 and ranked No. 1 in the final state coaches poll, from the opening serve and never trailed in a clean sweep, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.
Central (37-6) advanced to its first state championship match in program history and will face second-seeded and second-ranked Milwaukee Marquette (34-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Resch Center for the title. The Hilltoppers handled sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in four sets in Friday's other semifinal.
On Friday, though, Central did something that championship opponent Marquette couldn’t in three different tries during regular-season tournaments: beat Kaukauna.
“It’s going to be a dogfight (Saturday),” Marquette coach Jake Cosson said. “We played Kaukauna three times and couldn’t do it. Hats off to Coach Cox and Westosha.”
Cox, meanwhile, credited Central's student section for playing the role of the "seventh man" Friday. That, combined with the high energy and next-level hitting of senior outside/right-side hitter Jack Rose and senior outside hitter Daniel Tompkins and the pinpoint precision of senior setter Keegan Kearby’s passes, and it was a recipe for perfection.
Tompkins totaled 15 kills, soaring high above the net and often booming the volleyball right through Kaukauna players, even when they were in great position, as the ball ricocheted off their arms and far behind them high into the crowd.
And Rose came with those same emphatic kills, 11 total, showing bounce — he's an NCAA Division I basketball prospect — and the ability to finish off a point on his second jump if the first attempt was blocked.
Kearby was the master behind the high-octane offense, meanwhile, dishing out 27 assists and digging nine balls to keep things running smoothly.
Coach at loss for words
The Falcons never trailed, and it was a magnificent performance that stunned the favored Galloping Ghosts, who could never find answers for the powerful Central offense.
“Holy cow,” Cox said. “Did we just sweep a team that was 43-1 (before the State Tournament)? That was amazing. Energy from the team was outrageous. That was insane. Loss for words almost, loss for words.”
Rose, who had a solid .292 hitting percentage and added five digs, said the team opened the match with a burning desire.
“I feel like we came out hot every set,” Rose said after the match. “Once we come out ahead, keep that energy, play it point by point, and we’re hard to be stopped.”
For Tompkins, who was the go-to hitter all night, it was about keeping focus and not riding the roller coaster.
“The main factor of winning here at state has been coming out hot and staying hot,” Tompkins said. “We’ve been taking care of business in every set.”
Rose also said the Falcons have been trying to be relaxed but not get comfortable, and they did that on Friday.
Central jumped out to a 17-12 lead in game one Friday and cruised to victory. Then, the Falcons’ hitting percentage jumped up to .241 in the second set. They were up 9-3, but the Galloping Ghosts fired back to cut it to 18-16.
But then Kaukauna got sloppy with five hitting errors the rest of the way, and kills from Tompkins and Kearby finished the deal and gave Central a commanding 2-0 lead.
Sealing the deal
By the third set, it was all Falcons, all the time, as Central notched its best best hitting percentage of the match at .323 in the final game.
Tompkins’ fourth kill of the third set made it 8-5 in Central's favor, and the lead built to 17-10 thanks to more Kaukauna miscues and an emphatic Tompkins kill that boomed straight down to the floor.
But the Galloping Ghosts bounced back with a 5-1 run, and Central called timeout, leading 18-14. A block by senior middle Cayleb Correa and Kearby made it 19-15, and another Tompkins kill gave the Falcons a five-point lead.
Two Rose kills had Central on the brink of victory with a 24-19 lead, forcing Kaukauna to call timeout.
Finally, 6-foot-7 senior middle Bradley Bell sprinted to his right for a sweeping kill back to his left to end the match and send Central to Saturday's state title bout.
After the match, the Central players enjoyed a celebratory shouting session with the student section.
“We played and communicated as a team very well,” Rose said. “We didn’t change anything, and we stayed on track.”
Tompkins said sticking with what got Central to the state semifinals was key against such a strong Kaukauna team.
“When you pass well and spread the ball around, it opens up everything for everyone, and we have three good hitting options,” Tompkins added.
As for a state final? How crazy is this new height for the program?
“It’s awesome, but we aren’t done yet,” Rose said.