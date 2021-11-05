WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail falls to Kaukauna in state quarterfinals

GREEN BAY — The Resch Center was loud and raucous Thursday night at the WIAA Boys Volleyball State Tournament, thanks in part to a sea of purple-clad fans that made the trip from Kenosha to support Indian Trail in its state quarterfinal match.
Undefeated in the Southeast Conference this season, Brian Sharkey’s squad had a daunting task Thursday against top-seeded and top-ranked Kaukauna. And though the eighth-seeded Hawks showed flashes, the Galloping Ghosts were just too much and ended Indian Trail's season in three sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
Kaukauna, which improved to 44-1 with the victory, out-hit the Hawks, .275 to .084, and senior right-side hitter Aidan Van Epern was nearly unstoppable for the Galloping Ghosts with 16 kills.
“They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Sharkey, whose team finished its season with a 22-14 record, in the post-game press conference. “They play so well as a unit, and they really don’t have any flaws. They bring a lot from the end line, and their block is just something we don’t see. We don’t see a block that big.
"They know what they’re good at, and they do it really, really well. We just weren’t able to execute offensively.”
Kaukauna opened things up with a 7-5 lead and mostly cruised in the first set. Indian Trail senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who led the team with nine kills, was able to score some points from his right-side position on a few occasions in the first game.
However, the Galloping Ghosts were strong in both the middle and on the outside. Senior middle blocker Xavier Stueber totaled 11 kills, and Kaukauna finished with six blocks as a team.
The Galloping Ghosts hit an impressive .333 in the first set, but the Hawks fired back and took an early 6-5 lead in game two. Kaukauna answered, however, with a 10-3 run to take control.
Indian Trail was able to tie the third set at 12-12, but the Galloping Ghosts again proved too powerful in the end.
“This year and this match summarized what we’re all about, playing scrappy,” Sharkey said. “We knew we aren’t offensive juggernauts, but we know we can bring a great work ethic.
“(Junior) Jackson Tirado, our libero, his jersey went from white to black from laying out for everything.”
Junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson added seven kills for Indian Trail, while senior setter Zander Feudner dished out 16 assists and paced the defense with 11 digs.
“Even though we faced the one-seed, I thought it was very fun,” Feudner said. “First time at state as a senior, it feels great. I love playing with my team, so I thought this was the best experience possible.”
Feudner said Kaukauna blocked well and spread the ball around the court to several hitters.
Praising the seniors
Sharkey, meanwhile, said the team will say goodbye to six seniors, who this season delivered the program its fourth State Tournament berth over the last seven seasons. The seniors had no idea at the beginning of the season if state was in the cards this year, but they made it happen.
“Zander did a great job running the offense with three months of setter training,” Sharkey said. “We didn’t know who our starting setter was going to be at the beginning of the season, and we didn’t know what our lineup would be at first. We won conference, and of our 14 losses, 11 (were) to teams ranked in the top 10.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better season.”
Sharkey said it was a special team off the court, too.
“They all get along so well,” he said. “You dream of having one of those teams, where there are no headaches, and it’s one you’re going to remember because of how positive they are. The hurdles they overcame, and making it to state, I couldn’t be more proud.”