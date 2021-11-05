WATCH NOW: High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail falls to Kaukauna in state quarterfinals

GREEN BAY — The Resch Center was loud and raucous Thursday night at the WIAA Boys Volleyball State Tournament, thanks in part to a sea of purple-clad fans that made the trip from Kenosha to support Indian Trail in its state quarterfinal match.

Undefeated in the Southeast Conference this season, Brian Sharkey’s squad had a daunting task Thursday against top-seeded and top-ranked Kaukauna. And though the eighth-seeded Hawks showed flashes, the Galloping Ghosts were just too much and ended Indian Trail's season in three sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.

Kaukauna, which improved to 44-1 with the victory, out-hit the Hawks, .275 to .084, and senior right-side hitter Aidan Van Epern was nearly unstoppable for the Galloping Ghosts with 16 kills.

“They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Sharkey, whose team finished its season with a 22-14 record, in the post-game press conference. “They play so well as a unit, and they really don’t have any flaws. They bring a lot from the end line, and their block is just something we don’t see. We don’t see a block that big.

"They know what they’re good at, and they do it really, really well. We just weren’t able to execute offensively.”