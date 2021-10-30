WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Central's Allen closes standout prep career with 3rd state trip

Allen ran a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds to place second, 11 seconds behind Lake Geneva Badger senior Demetrius Farmakis, at last weekend’s Division-1 sectional, hosted by Bradford at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. Earlier this season, Allen won the boys title in the Kenosha County Invitational at Parkside and the Falcon Invitational at Fox River Park in Burlington.

He said he’s most excited about going to state with his teammates, Koffen and Verhaalen, in their senior year. Koffen and Verhaalen qualified for state by snagging two of the five individual qualifying spots, giving the Falcons three total, from the sectional. Central finished third as a team, just missing out on the team qualifying spots earned by Badger and Indian Trail.

“I have run with these men for the past four years, and it means the world to have my last race with them,” Allen said. “This will be my third trip to state. Unfortunately, I missed the State Meet as a freshman by only one spot. Nonetheless, it has always been a place of Zen and sheer enjoyment for me.

“At state, I have raced historically well, placing well over 20 spots better than originally seeded in both (my) sophomore and junior campaigns. State is the pinnacle of every high school cross country athlete, and it is especially important to me.”