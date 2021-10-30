WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Central's Allen closes standout prep career with 3rd state trip

PADDOCK LAKE — Central senior Will Allen and Central cross country coach Jess Monson have a special connection.
When Monson took over the program last year after being an assistant for 10 years, Allen was her first WIAA Division-1 State Meet qualifier.
Now, Allen, along with fellow Central seniors Dan Koffen and Steven Verhaalen, are gearing up for today’s State Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
For Allen, it’s his third consecutive trip to state. He finished 48th in the Division-1 field as a sophomore in 2019 at Ridges Golf Course and then placed 14th as a junior last fall when the race was held at Mulrooney Cross Country Course in Hartland as state sites were shuffled around due to the pandemic.
Monson said Allen puts in the work to be one of the state’s top runners.
“He made it a goal and did everything he could to achieve that goal,” Monson said. “He has that internal motivation that just can’t be taught.
“He’s a natural-born leader. He’s always there to cheer on his teammates during workouts and races. He is talented but backs it up with hard work and dedication.”
Monson said the coaching staff is “so proud” of the 2021 team as a whole, and she lauded the plethora of state-qualifying Falcons over the years for building the program.
Allen ran a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds to place second, 11 seconds behind Lake Geneva Badger senior Demetrius Farmakis, at last weekend’s Division-1 sectional, hosted by Bradford at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. Earlier this season, Allen won the boys title in the Kenosha County Invitational at Parkside and the Falcon Invitational at Fox River Park in Burlington.
He said he’s most excited about going to state with his teammates, Koffen and Verhaalen, in their senior year. Koffen and Verhaalen qualified for state by snagging two of the five individual qualifying spots, giving the Falcons three total, from the sectional. Central finished third as a team, just missing out on the team qualifying spots earned by Badger and Indian Trail.
“I have run with these men for the past four years, and it means the world to have my last race with them,” Allen said. “This will be my third trip to state. Unfortunately, I missed the State Meet as a freshman by only one spot. Nonetheless, it has always been a place of Zen and sheer enjoyment for me.
“At state, I have raced historically well, placing well over 20 spots better than originally seeded in both (my) sophomore and junior campaigns. State is the pinnacle of every high school cross country athlete, and it is especially important to me.”
Allen also pointed out that today will be his final shot at breaking Central’s 5-kilometer record of 15:53, a barrier yet to be broken for over 40 years now.
Finding motivation
High goals have always motivated Allen, who found his true passion with running after starting out loving soccer.
Allen was inspired by his brother, who also ran track and cross country. Allen wanted to beat his brother in races, and he gains a deep sense of accomplishment after training months and months for a goal of a certain time.
Allen said he’s had the privilege of running under “amazing” coaches, like Keith Olsen, who gave 35 years to the sport, Monson, an Olympic trail marathon qualifier, and Matt Delagrange.
“He’s the fastest 40-year-old I know,” Allen said of Delagrange.
Allen’s goals today, he said, are to place higher than his original seed and have a sub-16-minute performance. He also wants to shatter the Falcons’ 5K record and medal at state, which he would achieve with a top-10 finish.
No matter how he finishes, though, Allen’s mindset won’t change.
“I go into a meet with a race plan, depending on the competition, the course and the weather,” he said. “Maintaining a positive and confident mindset during a race is vital to success. Pouring tight into the turns, pushing hard up the hills and striding the straights are all present in mind while racing.
“I often tell myself that pain is temporary, regret is forever. If you question your training and ability to beat the competition, you will end up behind.”