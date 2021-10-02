WATCH NOW: High school football: Badger pulls away late to hold off upset-minded Central

Argersinger, who replaced injured sophomore starter Brock Koeppel last week against Waterford, was soft-spoken and humble after the game, admitting he didn’t realize how many touchdowns he had.

“The Waterford game was a lot of handoffs and getting used to playing,” said Argersinger, who also sees time at defensive back. “This week, we practiced everything with a lot of reps, reps after reps, to get me ready for the game.

“They were leaving stuff open, and I was taking what I could get. Coaches were making it easy for me, letting me know what to look at. The offensive line gave me time, and my wide receivers were getting open and catching the ball.”

Central coach Jared Franz said Koeppel is “week-to-week” moving forward, and Argersinger isn’t exactly a backup. Also, Franz said Simmons is “day-to-day” with his injury.

“Nick competed for the job all camp, and we knew he’d be ready with a week of practice, and he played his heart out,” Franz said. “Our offensive staff did a really nice job adjusting after Simmons went down. They put Nick in a good spot. He is a really gifted athlete. He’s really smooth, he’s really smart, and he’s a tough competitor.”