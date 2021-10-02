WATCH NOW: High school football: Badger pulls away late to hold off upset-minded Central

PADDOCK LAKE — What was supposed to be a battle of two of the state's best running backs turned into a back-and-forth shootout of pass versus run.
Friday night's Homecoming game for the Central football team against Lake Geneva Badger in Paddock Lake took a somber turn on the Falcons' first drive when senior running back Jakob Simmons left the game with an injury.
Simmons, who entered the game fourth in the state with 1,335 rushing yards according to WisSports.net, was walking after the game but did not return to the field, so it was time for Plan B.
That came in the form of backup junior quarterback Nick Argersinger, who made his first varsity start and balled out with three touchdowns, but Badger still managed to outlast the upset-minded Falcons, 42-27, in a Southern Lakes Conference barnburner.
Badger's star senior running back, Cole Berghorn, showed why he entered the game as the state's second-leading rusher, burning Central on Friday for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,557 rushing yards on the season.
After Simmons went down, the Falcons (3-4, 1-4 SLC) aired the ball out 39 times, as Argersinger completed 28 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns to sophomore Colin Meininger, who erupted for 12 catches for 182 yards.
Argersinger shines
Argersinger, who replaced injured sophomore starter Brock Koeppel last week against Waterford, was soft-spoken and humble after the game, admitting he didn’t realize how many touchdowns he had.
“The Waterford game was a lot of handoffs and getting used to playing,” said Argersinger, who also sees time at defensive back. “This week, we practiced everything with a lot of reps, reps after reps, to get me ready for the game.
“They were leaving stuff open, and I was taking what I could get. Coaches were making it easy for me, letting me know what to look at. The offensive line gave me time, and my wide receivers were getting open and catching the ball.”
Central coach Jared Franz said Koeppel is “week-to-week” moving forward, and Argersinger isn’t exactly a backup. Also, Franz said Simmons is “day-to-day” with his injury.
“Nick competed for the job all camp, and we knew he’d be ready with a week of practice, and he played his heart out,” Franz said. “Our offensive staff did a really nice job adjusting after Simmons went down. They put Nick in a good spot. He is a really gifted athlete. He’s really smooth, he’s really smart, and he’s a tough competitor.”
Franz said his guys weren’t intimidated by the first-place Badgers, who received two votes in the latest Associated Press Large Division state poll and improved to 6-1 overall and stayed tied atop the SLC with Union Grove at 5-0 in conference play.
“We were right there at the end,” Franz said. “Badger is really, really good. I’m incredibly proud of the effort. Our guys played really hard, and they believed they could win. There are good things to take away from this.”
Third-quarter fireworks
Meininger caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in the first half, and Badger took a modest 14-6 lead into halftime.
The third quarter then saw fireworks from both teams.
The teams traded blows, as Central countered two Badger rushing scores with a 19-yard touchdown catch by Meininger and a 30-yard scoring scamper from Argersinger.
At one point in the third, the teams recovered fumbles on consecutive possessions. But Badger finally pulled away in the fourth.
On the first punt attempt of the game, Central's punter dropped the snap deep in his own territory, and Badger recovered. Berghorn capitalized with an 8-yard touchdown run on the next play to extend Badger's lead to 35-20.
On the ensuing possession, the Falcons faced a fourth-and-6 at the Badger 35-yard line, but Argersinger's deep ball to sophomore Mason Mitacek was broken up at the 5.
The backbreaking turnover on downs led to a few chunk yardage runs by the Badgers, capped by Manny Amann's 35-yard game-clinching score with 4:34 left.
Junior Nick Bundza finished the scoring for the Falcons with a 13-yard run with 2:34 left to play, but it was too late, as Badger proceeded to run out the clock.
The Badgers totaled 420 rushing yards, but Badger coach Matt Hensler had high praise for the Falcons. Central came into Friday's game needing to win it's final three to secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010, and while that can't happen now, the Falcons are giving everyone in the SLC fits in Franz's second season.
“We survived, I guess,” Hensler said. “We know how good they are, and they have tons of threats, and their O-line is really good. Nobody on our side overlooked them. They’re really deep, and they have a good team.
“I have to give them a huge, big pat on the back to their coaching staff for adjusting. Simmons is an absolute stud, and they adjusted after losing him."
Argersinger, meanwhile, said the Falcons can build on this solid performance, and Franz is excited about the future, as his team boasts a talented sophomore class.
“We were hanging with one of the best teams,” Franz said. “They’re going to make some noise in the playoffs.”