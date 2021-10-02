WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford finds a way to grind past Indian Trail

Late in the fourth quarter Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium, Bradford senior tight end/defensive end Jared Barden managed to chase down Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen, who the Red Devils had been running after all night, for a third-down sack.
Barden did a quick little celebration with his hands, signifying that a tough night's work was finally done.
This was a night that required a lot of hard work and grinding for both teams, and it was Bradford that emerged with a 34-13 victory in a penalty-marred Southeast Conference game that wasn't often pretty but was plenty physical and full of high emotions.
In the end, the Red Devils improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the SEC and now need just one win in their remaining two games, against Racine Park and Racine Horlick, to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the sixth straight year. Bradford also evened up its all-time series with Indian Trail, 5-5, with its second straight victory in the rivalry and finished 2-0 this season against Tremper and Indian Trail.
"It feels real good to be over everybody else in the city," Barden said.
Friday's game saw more then enough yellow, as Bradford was flagged 13 times for 102 yards and Indian Trail was flagged seven times for 55. But after the Hawks had dominated possession in the second and first part of the third quarters to whittle a 21-0 deficit down to 21-13, the game turned for good on a key fourth-down stop by the Red Devils.
After a Bradford three-and-out, Indian Trail (2-5, 1-3 SEC) got the ball back at its own 24-yard line with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third quarter and a chance to tie the game. After three plays, the Hawks faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 33, and Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman didn't hesitate to go for it.
Barden scuttled those plans, however, by getting low to submarine senior running back Jamar Thompson for no gain, and Bradford took over on downs with a short field. Four plays later, Bradford junior all-everything Keany Parks plowed into the end zone up the middle from four yards out, and the Red Devils took a 28-13 lead with 2:46 left in the third and re-seized control of the game.
"The energy changed," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said of the fourth-down stop. "Everything changed. Once we had that stop on fourth down, our offense kind of got a spark from that. I think that's what we needed.
"They did a great job of staying on the field and keeping our defense on the field. They did a great job with their offense and taking up that clock."
Hoffman wouldn't second-guess the decision to go for it on fourth down in his own territory, nor the one to eschew a field-goal try on fourth-and-goal from the Bradford 9 at the end of the first half, as the Hawks were turned away on that scoring opportunity, as well.
"We came in wanting to be aggressive, knowing we had to be aggressive with the weapons they have and their ability to get explosive plays," Hoffman said. "So to counteract that, our game plan was just go. We had to take shots.
"For one yard (on the fourth-and-1 play), heck, why not? They won that play, and it was a swing for them."
Parks impresses
Parks had another fantastic game for Bradford, accounting for 149 total yards, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown on a 64-yard middle screen on Bradford's first possession in which he exploded through the middle and showcased his blazing speed. But it was the tough running yards in a physical game where Parks showed that he's more than just a big-play guy.
"That's the weight room for him, getting those hard yards up the middle," Osmani said. "That's the weight room, him working hard. I plan on putting a couple more pounds of muscle on him by next year. Again, he's a real strong kid, and he does anything for his team."
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson, meanwhile, finished just 7-of-17 passing with an interception, but he also threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Indian Trail did the majority of its damage on the ground, as Dagen finished with 97 tough rushing yards on 27 attempts to go with 69 yards and an interception on 10-of-18 passing. Junior running back Justice Lovelace gained 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts and Thompson rushed for 53 yards and a score on six attempts.
What hurt the Hawks most was field position, as they started just one of their 10 drives inside Bradford territory and started six drives inside their own 30.
"Unless you're creating explosives, it makes those long fields really long," Hoffman said. "Like any offense, the more snaps they're out there, the more likely something's going to go bad.
"In the first quarter, we did about everything we possibly could to hurt ourselves. And then we recovered and had a really good second quarter and kind of rolled with that, and then we just kind of got worn down."
Red Devils start fast
Bradford started fast, scoring on three of its first four possessions to take a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Olson hit Parks on a screen on first-and-30 following a holding penalty for the 64-yard touchdown on the Red Devils' opening possession, then they marched 63 yards on 12 plays on their next drive, capped by Olson's easy toss over the top to Barden for a 16-yard score. Then, following an Indian Trail fumble that was recovered by senior linebacker Ethan Pergande at the Hawks' 14, Parks needed two carries to find the end zone from a yard away to open up the 21-0 lead.
But Indian Trail responded impressively in the second quarter, embarking on a 12-play, 81-yard drive that was capped by Lovelace's 3-yard run to pull within 21-7 with 8:11 left in the second. After being stopped on fourth-and-goal at the end of the half, the Hawks took the opening second-half kickoff 75 yards in nine plays, and Thompson scored up the middle from 29 yards out to make it 21-13 with 8:10 left in the third quarter after the extra point was blocked.
The game swung, however, on the fourth-down play a couple possessions later, as Bradford scored two more times on Parks' 1-yard run and on senior receiver Christian Crump's leaping catch on a jump ball for a 23-yard score with 5:37 left in the game.
Indian Trail must now win its final two games, against Horlick and Park, to get to three SEC victories and have a chance at playoff eligibility. At the moment, a Week 4 forfeit against Racine Case, which couldn't play due to COVID-19 protocol, is just being counted as no game for the Hawks, who replaced Case with non-conference opponent Brookfield Central on their schedule that week.
Whatever the case, Hoffman knows his team will have a good shot to win its next two games if it plays as hard as it did Friday.
"We were just dinged up," Hoffman said. "It was a very physical game. We were cramping and we were dinged up, so we got a lot slower, got a little limited.
"Our kids battled their tails off. I'm proud of them for how they fought, and they played the game with class. We're just going to keep battling."