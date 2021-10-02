WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford finds a way to grind past Indian Trail

After a Bradford three-and-out, Indian Trail (2-5, 1-3 SEC) got the ball back at its own 24-yard line with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third quarter and a chance to tie the game. After three plays, the Hawks faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 33, and Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman didn't hesitate to go for it.

Barden scuttled those plans, however, by getting low to submarine senior running back Jamar Thompson for no gain, and Bradford took over on downs with a short field. Four plays later, Bradford junior all-everything Keany Parks plowed into the end zone up the middle from four yards out, and the Red Devils took a 28-13 lead with 2:46 left in the third and re-seized control of the game.

"The energy changed," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said of the fourth-down stop. "Everything changed. Once we had that stop on fourth down, our offense kind of got a spark from that. I think that's what we needed.

"They did a great job of staying on the field and keeping our defense on the field. They did a great job with their offense and taking up that clock."

Hoffman wouldn't second-guess the decision to go for it on fourth down in his own territory, nor the one to eschew a field-goal try on fourth-and-goal from the Bradford 9 at the end of the first half, as the Hawks were turned away on that scoring opportunity, as well.