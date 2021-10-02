WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford tops Indian Trail; St. Joseph stays undefeated at 7-0

Bradford improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the SEC and now needs just one win in its remaining two games, against Racine Park and Racine Horlick, to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the sixth straight year. Indian Trail, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5 and 1-3, not counting what would be a forfeit win over Racine Case in Week 4 in a game that was replaced with a non-conference opponent.

The Red Devils also evened up their all-time series with the Hawks, 5-5, with their second straight victory in the rivalry and finished 2-0 this season against Tremper and Indian Trail.

"It feels real good to be over everybody else in the city," Bradford senior tight end/defensive end Jared Barden said.

Bradford scored on three of its first four possessions Friday night, as Parks took a middle screen from senior quarterback Nate Olson and zoomed 64 yards on a first-and-30 play after a holding call for a 7-0 lead on the game's first possession.

Olson hit Barden from 16 yards out to cap a 12-play, 63-yard march on the Red Devils' next drive. Then, after senior linebacker Ethan Pergande recovered a fumble at the Indian Trail 14-yard line to give Bradford a short field, Parks ran for 13 yards and then a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.