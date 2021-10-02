WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford tops Indian Trail; St. Joseph stays undefeated at 7-0

Bradford held off Indian Trail, 34-13, to win a Southeast Conference crosstown showdown at Jaskwhich Stadium and St. Joseph stayed undefeated by rallying to beat Brookfield Academy, 28-14, at Bradford Stadium in a key Midwest Classic Conference game.
Those two matchups highlighted the county high school football action Friday night, as teams competed in Week 7 around the state, with postseason pictures and conference title races beginning to come into focus.
Here are the Week 7 county results, along with a quick summary of each game. Full game stories will be at kenoshanews.com/sports during the weekend and will also run in Sunday's print edition of the News.
BRADFORD 34, INDIAN TRAIL 13
ST. JOSEPH 28, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 14
RACINE PARK 34, TREMPER 30
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42, CENTRAL 27
UNION GROVE 35, WILMOT 0
ST. FRANCIS 14, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6
KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 44, CHRISTIAN LIFE 39 (THURSDAY)
Bradford 34, Indian Trail 13
Junior Keany Parks had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown and gained 149 total yards to lead the Red Devils to a Southeast Conference win over the crosstown rival Hawks in a physical, penalty-marred game at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Bradford improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the SEC and now needs just one win in its remaining two games, against Racine Park and Racine Horlick, to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the sixth straight year. Indian Trail, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5 and 1-3, not counting what would be a forfeit win over Racine Case in Week 4 in a game that was replaced with a non-conference opponent.
The Red Devils also evened up their all-time series with the Hawks, 5-5, with their second straight victory in the rivalry and finished 2-0 this season against Tremper and Indian Trail.
"It feels real good to be over everybody else in the city," Bradford senior tight end/defensive end Jared Barden said.
Bradford scored on three of its first four possessions Friday night, as Parks took a middle screen from senior quarterback Nate Olson and zoomed 64 yards on a first-and-30 play after a holding call for a 7-0 lead on the game's first possession.
Olson hit Barden from 16 yards out to cap a 12-play, 63-yard march on the Red Devils' next drive. Then, after senior linebacker Ethan Pergande recovered a fumble at the Indian Trail 14-yard line to give Bradford a short field, Parks ran for 13 yards and then a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
But Indian Trail responded with a 12-play, 81-yard drive, capped by junior Justice Lovelace's 3-yard run, to pull within 21-7 with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left in the second quarter. Bradford stopped Indian Trail on a fourth-and-goal play at the end of the half, but the Hawks marched the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards in nine plays, and senior Jamar Thompson scored up the middle from 29 yards out to make it 21-13 with 8:10 left in the third quarter after the extra point was blocked.
The Hawks got the ball back again with a chance to tie the game, but Barden made a nice submarine tackle of Thompson when Indian Trail went for it on a fourth-and-1 from its own 33. Four plays later Parks, plowed in from four yards out, and senior kicker Erick Villalobos' fourth extra point gave the Red Devils a 28-13 lead with 2:46 remaining in the third.
A 23-yard scoring pass from Olson to senior Christian Crump with 5:37 left in the game accounted for the final scoring.
Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen led Indian Trail with a tough 97 rushing yards on 27 attempts and also went 10-of-18 passing with an interception.
Olson, meanwhile, finished 7-of-17 passing for 137 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Bradford was flagged 13 times for 102 yards, while Indian Trail was flagged seven times for 55.
St. Joseph 28, Brookfield Academy 14
For the first time in 2021, the Lancers faced some adversity.
But as they say, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
St. Joseph, which entered the Midwest Classic Conference matchup with Brookfield Academy at Bradford Stadium ranked third in the Division-6 state coaches poll, trailed 14-7 at halftime but scored 21 unanswered points for a huge victory.
With the win, the Lancers stayed undefeated at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, while the Blue Knights fell to 4-3 and 3-2.
The win sets up a showdown next week with the Midwest Classic title likely at stake when St. Joseph travels Pritchard Park in Racine to face Racine Lutheran. The Crusaders improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play with a 55-14 win over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night.
"We just challenged them at halftime a little bit, the right way," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said after his team rallied to win Friday. "... We just really concentrated on fixing some of our mistakes that we had to learn from in the first half, just keep our composure, and then it was really just digging deep with our seniors and the guys who have been in the trenches for a while."
Momentum turned in the Lancers' favor at the start of the second half.
St. Joseph forced Brookfield Academy into a three-and-out on the opening possession then drove 55 yards, culminating in a 17-yard touchdown run by senior Caden Tolefree to knot things at 14-14 with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.
"It's a game of ebb and flows," Rizzo said. "We just talked about believing. As soon as that one play happened, you felt it in the air. I'm just proud of the kids and how they responded."
And the Lancers were far from done.
St. Joseph, which limited Brookfield Academy to just 75 total yards in the second half, took the lead for good just 37 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jayden Gordon.
Gordon rushed 23 times for 164 yards and added touchdown runs of 39 and 15 yards. He salted the win away on the 15-yard score with 6:52 remaining.
"Jayden is a special kid," Rizzo said. "He has a really bright future."
The game started in ominous fashion for the Lancers, as Brookfield Academy's Jonah Jensen scooped up a fumble on just the second play from scrimmage and scampered 48 yards for a touchdown.
Gordon tied things later in the quarter on a 39-yard run up the middle, but the Blue Knights took the lead into halftime on a 12-yard scoring pass from Jensen to Colton Green.
It looked like Brookfield Academy may add to its lead on the final play of the first half when Alexander Dieck intercepted a pass by St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus and was headed to the end zone, but he was caught from behind by St. Joseph senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste inside the 20-yard line as time expired.
Racine Park 34, Tremper 30
Junior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Trevion Carothers rushed for 240 yards on 34 attempts with four touchdowns and a critical two-point conversion to lead the Panthers to a thrilling SEC win over the Trojans at Ameche Field.
The loss cripples Tremper's chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2010, as the Trojans (3-4 overall) dropped to 2-3 in the SEC and must win their final two games against top-ranked Franklin and sixth-ranked Oak Creek to gain automatic playoff eligibility.
“They put their best athlete in the backfield and made us cover him,” Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said of Carothers after Friday's tough loss. "And we couldn’t. We couldn’t tackle. We couldn’t rally to the ball. He made us look kind of silly at times. He’s a really, really good athlete.”
After Carothers — who entered the game as Park’s leading receiver with 236 yards, three touchdowns and a huge 29.5-yard average per catch — rushed for his eye-popping fourth touchdown of the game with 10:18 left to give the Panthers (1-4, 1-3 SEC) their 34-30 lead, Tremper mounted a grinding 12-play drive that burned nearly seven minutes off the clock.
But the Panthers rose to the challenge on a fourth-and-goal at the 3, stopping hard-charging Tremper junior Tyler Hansen (10 carries, 45 yards) one yard deep in the backfield to end Tremper’s final threat.
Still, 3:25 remained and the Trojans had all three timeouts. But Carothers — all 5-foot-9, 160 pounds of him — put an end to the Trojans' final hopes on their Homecoming when, on third-and-10 at the Park 16 with 1:57 remaining, he kept the ball up the middle, found the running lane clogged, broke outside to his left and the far sideline and sprawled across the yard to gain.
Tremper never got the ball again.
Lake Geneva Badger 42, Central 27
The Badgers held off the Falcons in what turned out to be a back-and-forth Southern Lakes Conference clash of styles for Central's Homecoming game in Paddock Lake.
Central senior running back Jakob Simmons, who entered the game fourth in the state with 1,285 rushing yards, left the game with an injury on the Falcons' first drive. He was walking after the game, but he didn't return to the field Friday.
So Central turned to the air and junior backup quarterback Nick Argersinger, in for sophomore starter Brock Koeppel, who was injured in last week's loss to Waterford and had his non-throwing hand in a cast.
Argersinger threw the ball 39 times, completing 28 passes for 362 and two touchdowns to sophomore Colin Meininger, who exploded for 12 catches for 182 yards.
Badger, meanwhile, countered with its potent option rushing attack and senior Cole Berghorn, who entered the game second in the state with 1,335 rushing yards and piled up 225 more with four touchdowns on Friday.
But the Badgers led just 14-6 at halftime before the teams traded blows in the third quarter, as Central countered two Badger scores with a 19-yard touchdown catch by Meininger and a 30-yard scoring run by Argersinger.
At one point in the third, the teams recovered fumbles on consecutive possessions, but the Badgers — who received two votes in the latest Associated Press Large Division state poll — were able to pull away to improve to 6-1 overall and stay tied atop the SLC with Union Grove at 5-0 in the conference.
Berghorn's 8-yard run after Central dropped a punt deep in its own territory and Manny Amann's 35-yard run after Central turned the ball over on downs put the win away for Badger.
The Falcons, who entered Friday needing to win out to gain their first automatic playoff berth since 2010, dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SLC.
Union Grove 35, Wilmot 0
The Broncos, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, blanked the Panthers in an SLC game at Union Grove.
Wilmot remained winless at 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the SLC, while Union Grove improved to 7-1 and 5-0 and remained tied atop the conference with Badger.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
St. Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6
The Mariners stopped the Pacers late on a fourth-down play to preserve a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland.
After St. Francis took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Shoreland got within 7-6 in the second when junior quarterback Will Craig hit senior Tyler Rouse for a 15-yard touchdown pas. The extra point was missed, however, and St. Francis kept a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The Mariners tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter, and that turned out to be the final score as the Pacers dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Metro Classic and were officially eliminated from postseason contention.
Craig finished 6-of-12 passing for 64 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, Rouse caught five passes for 57 yards and a score and senior Jared Babiak rushed 15 times for 57 yards.
St. Francis improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Classic.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 44, Christian Life 39
The Eagles fell to the Wolfpack in a wild Midwest Classic game played Thursday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College's Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa.
With its fourth straight loss, CLS dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference and fell out of postseason contention. Kingdom Prep Lutheran improved to 4-3 and 3-2.
The Eagles trailed 38-13 in the third quarter but rallied to pull all the way to within 38-32 before the Wolfpack were able to finish off the win.
CLS junior quarterback Erik Decker accounted for six touchdowns, completing 15-of-28 passes for 295 yards and three scores with one interception and rushing 14 times for 79 yards and another three scores. Decker now has accounted for 24 total touchdowns on the season, 13 passing and 11 rushing.
Senior Carl Travis had a huge receiving game for the Eagles on Friday, catching eight passes for 135 yards, while freshman Dequavion Pinter caught four passes for 82 yards and a score.
Kenosha News reporter Dan Truttschel and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.