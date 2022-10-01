Watch Now: High school football: Burlington's favorite son returns

BURLINGTON — Steve Tenhagen took care of the preliminary work. And then his old friend handled it so masterfully it from there.

Tony Romo, who was in town Friday night for the ceremony naming Burlington High School's football field in his honor, appeared in the Demons' locker room before their game against Beloit Memorial. He was encouraged to do so by Tenhagen, Burlington's offensive coordinator who was Romo's favorite receiver at Burlington a quarter century ago.

Fired up by Romo's positive message, Burlington went on to defeat Memorial 47-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference game. The game was played at the newly-dedicated Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium, which features state-of-the-art artificial turf.

With the victory, Burlington (3-4, 3-2 SLC) moved within one victory of clinching a playoff berth. To achieve that, the Demons must defeat either Wilmot (4-3, 2-3 SLC) or Waterford (4-3, 4-1 SLC) on the road in the next two weeks.

Romo, who last threw a pass for the Demons during the 1997, helped put his old program in this position.

"I reached out to him (Friday)," said Tenhagen, who played with Romo in 1996, when when Burlington advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. "A couple of kids mentioned during the week that they were hoping he could say some words and, of course, Tony was receptive to that."

So after the Demons dressed in their new black-and-orange uniforms and prepared to run onto the field for their homecoming game, Romo stepped inside to deliver his message.

"Having an NFL quarterback here is just amazing," defensive end Ryan Dummer said. "You feel a little pressure, but he was in our shoes when he played here. He was in our shoes playing high school football on Friday nights in front of his classmates and family."

Romo, the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006-14 who is now the lead color analyst for CBS Sports — he will be working Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots at Lambeau Field — was celebrated at halftime with several media outlets on hand. Following a lengthy tribute by Burlington athletic director Eric Plitzuweit, Romo stepped to the microphone flanked by his wife, Candice, and sons, Hawkins, 10, Rivers, 8, and Jones, 5.

He recalled being encouraged by legendary Burlington coach Don Dalton to try football when Romo was feeling unfulfilled as a freshman soccer player in 1994. He got in a few playful digs at some of his old teammates. He thanked those who made the field possible, especially Steve Berezowitz, his old basketball coach at Burlington who tirelessly worked to secure donors for the field.

And then Romo wrapped up his speech to the near capacity crowd by reflecting on how much the Burlington community has meant to him and how he is proud to call it his hometown. Romo then walked into the bleachers to be with the fans, some of whom started taking selfies with him.

What a night it was a team in need of a lift after a dispiriting 42-21 loss to Lake Geneva Badger Sept. 23 — the first game played on the new turf.

"He told us what football is all about — grit and hard work," defensive end Grant Otter said. "He said, 'You're going to get hit, but you've got to get back up' and 'The guy who wants it more, in most cases, is going to have it.'

"It's cool to have a guy like Tony tell us that. It's a little different hearing it from a guy who has played in NFL playoff games."

Burlington junior quarterback Jack Sulik, who is receiving recruiting attention, feels inspired by someone who played at the school 25 years before him and has accomplished so much.

"We're trying to build a culture, so it's cool to see a guy who played the same position as me succeed so much," Sulik said. "I'm kind of wanting to be like him coming out of Burlington, so it was great to see him."

Sulik certainly performed similar to how Romo did for the Demons 25 years ago. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Tommy Teberg caught eight of those passes for 192 yards and all three touchdowns.

Also leading the Demons was senior running back Drew Weis, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, and caught five passes for 40 yards.

Junior Dane Loppnow returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown. And senior Kaleb Zabielksi returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score.

But now it's back to work. After playing their first five games on the road while their new turf was being installed, the Demons will once again be traveling. They have to win one of those last two games to secure a playoff berth and possibly get a third game on their new field this fall.

"We're going to enjoy this one," said Burlington coach Eric Sulik, Jack's father. "These are two teams (Wilmot and Waterford) we got the better of last year and both of them were highly competitive games.

"I think Waterford is back to being Waterford and Wilmot will give us some problems. But if we continue to play like we've been playing, with our offense complementing our defense ... our defense played really well tonight."