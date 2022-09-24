Watch now: High school football: Central goes for the win with late 2-point try, settles for first loss

PADDOCK LAKE — One could point to the fact that Central's two-way starting lineman Mason McNeill left the game in the first half and didn't return because of a hyperextended elbow.

Or what about the Falcons' top linebacker, Caiden Schmaling, another captain and key starter, leaving the game with an injury?

At the end of the night Friday, the Falcons were left looking for answers after seeing their undefeated season come to an abrupt end with a bit of a shocking 21-20 loss on homecoming to Waterford (3-3, 3-1 SLC).

In a matter of only two hours, Central's destiny went from a magic carpet ride of a perfect season to a current two-way tie for second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

"We talked to the kids at the end of the game, and we said 'When we win, what's the rule?,'" Central coach Jared Franz said after the game. "Twenty-four hours, then we flush it and move on to next week's opponent.

"It's a different feeling not being on the winning side, but the same principle applies. They're going to be salty tonight, but we told them to wake up tomorrow and have fun at homecoming, and be darn proud of everything we've done so far."

"We got a lot of work left to do, so it's about how we respond. If we can get better from this, we're in good shape."

Going for two and the win

With four seconds on the clock and the Falcons trailing, 21-20, they went for two points and the win after scoring an epic touchdown on a perfectly-executed 50-yard two-minute drill.

Brock Koeppel rolled to his right looking for Nick Argersinger, but Waterford senior Gannon Wendt effectively jammed the receiver, jumped the route and broke up the pass at the 2-yard-line.

Owen Martinson provided the backup insurance, and the ball skipped away incomplete.

Waterford defenders erupted off the field, knowing they just did something huge.

Waterford officially shook up the Southern Lakes Conference, knocking off previously unbeaten Central (5-1), and in turn the Wolverines (3-3, 3-1 SLC) kept alive their outside shot of capturing their first conference title since 2019.

"It was a hell of a game," Bakken said after the game. "Both teams played very hard. We knew they had some weapons on offense. I thought we did a good job of limiting their bigger plays they've done on their first five opponents."

"They're going to win more games, they're that good. I thought our kids played so hard at the right moments, and we just made some key plays defensively in the fourth quarter, especially. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was."

As sure as Bakken was that Central would go for two instead of tying the game and going into overtime, Franz was equally sure he wanted to play for the win.

"To try and win," Franz said when asked why he went for two. "At that point, we felt like our offense had some momentum. They though they'd be a little bit flustered with a few seconds left on the clock. They did call a timeout to try and get themselves set. We believed in our guys. You play to win the game."

A back-and-forth instant classic

Waterford led 14-7 at the half, but the Falcons clawed their way back to tie things at 14-14.

With 10 minutes left in the fourth, the Wolverines scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 1-yard run by Max Northrop, and it turned out to the be the game-winning score.

Waterford had the ball around midfield late in the game with a few minutes to play, up 21-14, but Northrop was stuffed on a keeper on third-and-10, forcing a punt.

Argersinger's 10-yard return put the Falcons at midfield with 2:30 on the clock, and Koeppel, who was 19 for 31 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, worked his magic.

After Waterford came up with a huge sack to force a fourth-and-5 with 25 seconds left. But Koeppel scrambled to his left and fired a dart over the middle for 15 yards to Collin Meininger.

This set up the Falcons' score with 14.3 seconds left.

Koeppel dropped back and looked right momentarily before calmly looking back to his left and finding Josh Topercer all alone in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

With four seconds to go and a game-tying extra-point attempt imminent, Bakken called a timeout, anticipating Central would go for two.

"That's a real nice play they run on that play, it's a hard play to defend," Bakken said about the two-point pass. "It's hard to defend when you have a quarterback who's that athletic that can throw the ball and run equally well.

"We knew they were going for two if they scored for sure. That was a no-brainer."

Even though there were only four seconds on the clock, the Wolverines couldn't exhale.

That's because the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Central.

This set up one last play, a 50-yard Hail Mary pass from Koeppel, but Martinson picked it off at the Waterford 4-yard line, and the clock hit zeroes.

"I thought a lot of guys responded correctly mentally in the second half," Franz said. "Our guys were so up for this game, and in the first half we weren't playing so great. Mentally, we just weren't clicking. We're 5-1, and we haven't had a complete game yet.

"We played a lot better defensively in the second half. Waterford is physical and plays ball-control."

Ground game shut down

Waterford smothered the Central ground game to the tune of only 90 yards allowed on 29 carries.

Conversely, the Wolverines played classic Waterford football, pounding the football on the ground and winning the battle of the line of scrimmage.

Carson Bilitz led the attack with 102 yards rushing on 17 carries with a touchdown, and Dean Buse added a running score.

Northrop finished with 95 yards rushing and Garrett Dreger added 51 yards on 12 carries.

Keaton Enright added a 5-yard touchdown run, and Argersinger had a 9-yard touchdown catch to open the second half.

"In Week 1, we scored two touchdowns in the last five minutes, and there were a lot of people leaving the stadium, and we came back and won," Franz said. "Brock's a special kid. I thought overall he had a pretty good game. You win the turnover battle, 2-0, you think you might win.

"This is a really tough conference. We just have to go to work, and get better on the fundamentals."

Meininger led the Falcons in receiving with six catches for 54 yards.

Mason Mitacek, who left the game with an injury, added 41 yards receiving on three catches.