WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph advances, Bradford falls in first round of WIAA playoffs

One Kenosha County high school football team advanced and the other saw its season end Friday night in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.
In a Division-6 game at Ameche Field, top-seeded St. Joseph showed exactly why it's undefeated and a Division-6 state title contender with a 49-0 shutout win over eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio.
In Division-1, meanwhile, fifth-seeded Bradford got out to an early lead at fourth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead, but the Warhawks surged back and pulled away for a 43-27 victory.
St. Joseph 49, Fall River/Rio 0
It took a little while for the Lancers' offense to click into gear Friday night.
But that was no problem with the way St. Joseph's defense was playing, and the offense arrived in the second half.
After a scoreless first quarter, the top-seeded Lancers — ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Small Division state poll — pulled through a bit of a shaky start to roll to a big win over the eighth-seeded Rebels in a WIAA Division-6 first-round playoff game at Ameche Field.
St. Joseph stayed undefeated at 11-0, including a Week 3 forfeit win, and won its first playoff game in a non-COVID year since a first-round victory in the Division-5 bracket in 2016. They Lancers will host fourth-seeded Waterloo, a 62-36 winner over fifth-seeded Pardeeville on Friday night, in a Division-6 second-round game at Ameche Field next week Friday.
St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who finished 11-of-16 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns, admitted the Lancers were a bit nervous at the start of Friday's game, but the defense made sure that didn't cost them any points and St. Joseph led at halftime, 14-0, despite gaining just 65 total yards in the first half.
"Our defense gave us a lot of confidence, because when you're up by a couple scores, it's easier," Ashmus said.
"... We don't get much time on the sidelines (the offense), that's for sure. We get off, and then they're (the defense) like three-and-out. They work hard, they really do. So I give it all to them."
Indeed, St. Joseph sacked Fall River/Rio junior quarterback Matthew Miller six times and forced the Rebels (4-7) to pass out of their wing-T offense, something they're not comfortable doing. They ran just two plays in St. Joseph territory for the game, gained four first downs (one via penalty), finished with 29 total yards, had a long gain of 18 and a second-long gain of merely six.
The Lancers started all five of their opening-half drives on the Rebels' side of the field and finally got on the scoreboard twice in the second quarter on senior Caden Tolefree's 1-yard fullback dive and a 16-yard pass from Ashmus to senior receiver Andrew Alia (eight catches, 78 yards, 7-of-7 on extra points).
St. Joseph then scored on its first two drives after halftime, as Ashmus hit Alia again for a score, this time from 17 yards out, then struck with junior tight end Luke Schuler for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Schuler then got on the board defensively when he picked up the loose ball after sophomore Jayden Gordon stripped it from Miller on a sack and rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown that put the Lancers up 35-0 and instituted the running clock with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter.
St. Joseph added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on sophomore Tommy Santarelli's 13-yard run and Tolefree's second 1-yard touchdown dive of the game.
Led by senior lineman Gavin Wodill, Fall River/Rio's defense did have an impressive game, holding the Lancers to just 33 rushing yards.
Hartland Arrowhead 43, Bradford 27
The fifth-seeded Red Devils opened up a 14-0 lead on the fourth-seeded Warhawks and led 21-13 after the first quarter, but Arrowhead scored 30 unanswered points and pulled away for the win in a WIAA Division-1 first-round playoff game Friday night at Pfeiffer Memorial Field at Tom Taraska Stadium in Hartland.
Arrowhead senior running back Alijah Maher-Parr sliced through the Bradford defense for 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts, as the Warhawks finished with 310 rushing yards overall on an average of 6.5 per carry.
While the Warhawks improved to 7-3 and moved on to a second-round showdown next week at top-seeded Mukwonago, a 48-7 winner over eighth-seeded Janesville Craig on Friday night, the senior-laden Red Devils finished their tortuous schedule with a 5-5 record.
Bradford had high expectations going into the season but could just never get over the hump against the state's top teams, as all five of the Red Devils' losses came against state-ranked opponents. Arrowhead was No. 10 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.
"My brothers, all of them," Bradford senior linebacker Mylan Smith said of his teammates after the game. "I feel like we did the best we could do. We did great. I wouldn't change anything else about this season, man. It hurts, of course, (being) my last year, but I wouldn't change anything. I feel like we all played a great game. It was a great season, just in general. We played together as one, as we all say.
"Arrowhead's a good team. I give that to them 100%."
Bradford came out hot Friday, as senior quarterback Nate Olson's 35-yard pass to senior tight end Jared Barden on the Red Devils' first play from scrimmage set up an 11-yard touchdown run by electrifying junior Keany Parks on a counter play for a 7-0 lead.
Parks then jumped a route and picked off Arrowhead senior quarterback Charles Smith to set up Olson's 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 advantage.
After the Warhawks pulled within 14-13, Olson hit senior receiver Quinton Henry over the top in stride at about the Arrowhead 30-yard line, and Henry finished off a 66-yard touchdown play for a 21-13 lead at the end of an eventful first quarter.
But the Warhawks had two long interception returns against Olson in the first half set up two scores, and they took a 29-21 lead into halftime.
Despite a 35-yard run by Smith on a fake punt to convert a fourth-and-long late in the third quarter, the Red Devils couldn't stem the Warhawks' scoring binge, as Arrowhead continued to distance itself behind a punishing ground game.
Bradford senior Christian Crump finally broke Arrowhead's scoring streak with a 3-yard touchdown run on an end-around with 9:14 left in the game, but that simply cut the Warhawks' lead to 43-27 as Bradford saw the final minutes of its season tick away.
Olson finished the last game of his standout three-year career as Bradford's starting quarterback by going 14-of-27 passing for 254 yards, with two touchdowns (one rushing) and two interceptions. Henry also finished his high school career with a big game, catching five passes for 145 yards and a score, while Crump had five receptions for 61 yards and Parks totaled 73 yards rushing and receiving with a touchdown.
For Arrowhead, Smith went 7-of-15 passing for 67 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, but it was Maher-Parr on the ground who did the majority of the Warhawks' damage.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.