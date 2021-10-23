WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph advances, Bradford falls in first round of WIAA playoffs

Arrowhead senior running back Alijah Maher-Parr sliced through the Bradford defense for 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts, as the Warhawks finished with 310 rushing yards overall on an average of 6.5 per carry.

While the Warhawks improved to 7-3 and moved on to a second-round showdown next week at top-seeded Mukwonago, a 48-7 winner over eighth-seeded Janesville Craig on Friday night, the senior-laden Red Devils finished their tortuous schedule with a 5-5 record.

Bradford had high expectations going into the season but could just never get over the hump against the state's top teams, as all five of the Red Devils' losses came against state-ranked opponents. Arrowhead was No. 10 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.

"My brothers, all of them," Bradford senior linebacker Mylan Smith said of his teammates after the game. "I feel like we did the best we could do. We did great. I wouldn't change anything else about this season, man. It hurts, of course, (being) my last year, but I wouldn't change anything. I feel like we all played a great game. It was a great season, just in general. We played together as one, as we all say.

"Arrowhead's a good team. I give that to them 100%."