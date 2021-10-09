WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph clinches conference title; Bradford clinches playoff berth

After Dagen's 2-yard run pulled Indian Trail back within 43-41 with 4:59 left, the Hawks had to let the Rebels score again, or they wouldn't have gotten the ball back. Dagen's second touchdown pass to Lovelace and Dagen's two-point run got Indian Trail within 51-49 with 17 seconds left, but Horlick recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Hawks dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC and must now win at Racine Park next week and get help to reach the playoffs, while the Rebels improved to 5-3 and 3-3 and would gain an automatic playoff berth by winning next week at Bradford.

Central 25, Elkhorn 24

The Falcons scored 13 points in the game's final 7:19 to rally for a Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Central improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SLC and can't qualify automatically, but a win next week at archrival Wilmot would give the Falcons three conference wins and at least give them a shot at getting into the playoff field for the first time since 2010.

Central trailed 24-12 early in the fourth quarter Friday but drove for one score to get within 24-19 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nick Argersinger to sophomore Colin Meininger and senior Ben Wade's extra point with 7:19 remaining.