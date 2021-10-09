WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph clinches conference title; Bradford clinches playoff berth

Two significant achievements were clinched by county high school football teams in Week 8 on Friday night.
With a monumental 28-7 win over Racine Lutheran at Pritchard Park in Racine, St. Joseph stayed unbeaten at 8-0 overall and clinched at least a share of the Midwest Classic Conference title.
Bradford, meanwhile, cruised past Racine Park, 52-18, in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford Stadium and in the process secured its sixth consecutive playoff berth.
Here are Friday's Week 8 county scores and a brief summary of each game. Full game stories will be available online during the weekend and will also run in Sunday's print edition of the News.
ST. JOSEPH 28, RACINE LUTHERAN 7
BRADFORD 52, RACINE PARK 18
FRANKLIN 63, TREMPER 7
RACINE HORLICK 51, INDIAN TRAIL 49
CENTRAL 25, ELKHORN 24
BURLINGTON 13, WILMOT 6
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 53, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21
CHRISTIAN LIFE 56, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 15
St. Joseph 28, Racine Lutheran 7
The Lancers' defense dominated from start to finish, and the result was a watershed victory over the rival Crusaders that improved St. Joseph to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference and clinched at least a share of the conference title for the Lancers.
St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran entered the game tied for first place, so now the Lancers have sole possession with one game remaining. They would secure the Midwest Classic title outright by beating Living Word Lutheran in a regular-season finale at Jaskwhich Stadium next week.
The Lancers, who received four votes in the latest Associated Press Small Division state poll and were ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, had already secured a playoff berth but are now vying for a top seed.
After Friday's win over Racine Lutheran, a small-school area power in recent years that had won four straight over St. Joseph and received seven votes in the latest AP Small Division state poll, the Lancers celebrated deliriously with their fans and dumped a bucket of ice over the head of head coach Matt Rizzo.
It's St. Joseph's first conference title since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference championship in 2005.
"Conference champs, it feels good to say," Rizzo said. "We haven't said that in a long time, but these kids have earned everything they've gotten. We're just really proud of them."
Racine Lutheran (7-2 overall) actually outgained St. Joseph, 315-126, for the game Friday and had 17 first downs to the Lancers' eight. But 164 of the Crusaders' yards and seven of their first downs came in the fourth quarter after the Lancers had built a commanding lead and were just focused on keeping the Crusaders in front of them.
St. Joseph's defense gave Racine Lutheran fits on the edges with its speed all night, sacking senior quarterback Camdin Jansen three times and pressuring him on the majority of his 41 dropbacks. The Lancers also forced three turnovers, including interceptions by senior defensive back Ben Butler, who was fantastic in coverage all night, and junior linebacker Luke Schuler, who also caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown from his tight end spot.
Racine Lutheran was also without its junior kicker/punter, Logan Rasch, and had to be aggressive on fourth down, where the Lancers forced the Crusaders into a 1-for-9 performance, including twice on fourth-and-goal situations.
St. Joseph's offense took advantage of the short fields and was also assisted by personal fouls on Racine Lutheran that extended three of the Lancers' four touchdowns drives.
Sophomore running back Jayden Gordon capped the Lancers' first drive with a 10-yard scoring run and ran in from six yards out in the second quarter to give St. Joseph a 14-0 lead, before Racine Lutheran senior running back Isaiah Folsom ran in from six yards out to cut the halftime score to 14-7.
But the Lancers scored once in the third quarter, on senior Caden Tolefree's 1-yard touchdown dive, then on the first play of the fourth when senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus tossed a ball high for Schuler, his 6-foot-4, 195-pound target, who boxed out his defender and hauled in a 7-yard score.
Senior Andrew Alia also went 4-of-4 on extra points for the Lancers.
Bradford 52, Racine Park 18
Senior quarterback Nate Olson threw for four touchdowns, two of them to senior classmate Quinton Henry, and ran for another, while Henry added a 50-yard touchdown return of an onside kick at Bradford Stadium, as the Red Devils registered a convincing Southeast Conference victory over the Panthers to guarantee a winning conference record and clinch a WIAA Division-1 playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season
"I'm excited, for sure," first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "That's what our goal was, and now if we can get things rolling, we'll see what we can do."
Hard to believe the Red Devils (4-4 overall, 4-2 SEC) can get it rolling any more than they did against the Panthers (1-5, 1-4), when they failed to score on only two possessions — once late in the first quarter when Henry nearly gathered Olson's deep throw up the near sideline and once when they turned the ball over inside the game's final two minutes.
While the rivalry at times resembled an aerial circus, no play was bigger than Henry's savvy recovery of Samuel Cassella's onside kick late in the first half and subsequent touchdown return after Park had posted its first points on a 54-yard scoring strike from Trey Carothers to Anthony Silvani with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining before the intermission.
"Special teams really let us down this week," second-year Park coach Morris Matsen said. "Just a lack of aggression. Football IQ came into play. ... That one really hurt right there."
Olson finished 10-of-16 passing for 237 yards, junior Keany Parks rushed 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 88 yards and a score and Henry finished with three receptions for 70 yards, including touchdowns of 36 and 34 yards from Olson.
After running for 231 yards and four touchdowns from the quarterback position in a win over Tremper last week, Carothers finished 15-of-18 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns on Friday.
Franklin 63, Tremper 7
The Trojans were officially eliminated from contention for an automatic postseason berth with an SEC loss to the Sabers, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-1 state coaches and AP Large Division state polls, at Franklin.
Tremper dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, while Franklin stayed unbeaten at 8-0 and 6-0 with its 37th straight win over a Kenosha County opponent going back to 2011.
No other details from the game were available as of late Friday night.
Racine Horlick 51, Indian Trail 49
In a wild SEC shootout at Horlick Field that saw over 1,000 yards of total offense, the Hawks came up just short.
Indian Trail racked up 523 total yards on just 40 plays, an incredible average of 13.1 yards per play. Horlick, meanwhile, totaled 545 yards, with 420 of those coming on the ground from the Rebels' wing-T offense, which gave them a time-of-possession advantage of more than 2-to-1.
Indian Trail junior running back Justice Lovelace ran for 201 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries for a whopping average of 25.1 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen, meanwhile, rushed for 132 yards and three scores on 18 attempts and now is just a yard shy of 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
Dagen also completed 8-of-9 passes for 154 yards, including scoring strikes of 28 and 32 yards to Lovelace, who added four receptions for 78 yards to his staggering statistical total for the night.
The Hawks led 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime, but Lovelace was tackled shy of the end zone on a long run at the end of the half that almost put the Hawks up by more at halftime. The Rebels were then able to build a two-score lead at 43-34 with 7:02 left in the game.
After Dagen's 2-yard run pulled Indian Trail back within 43-41 with 4:59 left, the Hawks had to let the Rebels score again, or they wouldn't have gotten the ball back. Dagen's second touchdown pass to Lovelace and Dagen's two-point run got Indian Trail within 51-49 with 17 seconds left, but Horlick recovered the ensuing onside kick.
The Hawks dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC and must now win at Racine Park next week and get help to reach the playoffs, while the Rebels improved to 5-3 and 3-3 and would gain an automatic playoff berth by winning next week at Bradford.
Central 25, Elkhorn 24
The Falcons scored 13 points in the game's final 7:19 to rally for a Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Central improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SLC and can't qualify automatically, but a win next week at archrival Wilmot would give the Falcons three conference wins and at least give them a shot at getting into the playoff field for the first time since 2010.
Central trailed 24-12 early in the fourth quarter Friday but drove for one score to get within 24-19 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nick Argersinger to sophomore Colin Meininger and senior Ben Wade's extra point with 7:19 remaining.
The Falcons got the ball back again and drove for the winning score on senior Jakob Simmons' 4-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but Central had the lead and held on from there.
The Falcons also forced two key turnovers in the fourth quarter, as Central coach Jared Franz cited his senior defensive line of Simmons, Alex Dowell, Chris Christensen and James LaBell for its performance on Senior Night.
Argersinger, starting his second straight game for injured sophomore Brock Koeppel, finished 14-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Meininger caught five passes for 69 yards and two scores and sophomore Mason Mitacek had four receptions for 46 yards and a score.
Simmons, who came into the game fifth in the state with 1,272 rushing yards, only carried the ball twice on Friday, as the Falcons are trying to keep him healthy, but he scored the go-ahead touchdown when Central needed it.
Elkhorn, which dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the SLC, rushed for 341 yards.
Burlington 13, Wilmot 6
Injuries and turnovers hurt the Panthers in an SLC game at Burlington's Don Dalton Stadium and kept them searching for their first win.
Wilmot (0-7 overall, 0-6 SLC) trailed the entire game, put up a mere 122 total yards without its top three wide receivers and turned the ball over three times but still had a chance to win with two minutes left in Burlington’s Homecoming game.
But junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman tossed interceptions on each of the Panthers’ final two drives, and the Demons (4-4, 4-2) were able to hang on and clinch an automatic playoff berth.
It's been a frustrating campaign for Wilmot, as head coach Keiya Square has suffered his worst record in five seasons at the helm.
“It’s just been tough,” Square said after the game Friday. “Dealing with so many injuries. Receivers out, we’ve had like 10 different guys break fingers. Every time, it seems to be starters here and there.
"Kade Frisby, our top receiver, went out this week. Just a lot of small, little injuries that are keeping people out of games. Every time, it seems to be starters here or there. It seems to happen mid-week and change what we’re doing."
Wilmot had a chance to win Friday, however, as Zimmerman hit sophomore Mason Zaitz for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 6:41 left in the second quarter to cut the Burlington lead to 10-6.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers had an opportunity to take the lead around midfield, but Zimmerman’s pass was picked off by Burlington’s Kaleb Zabielski.
Wilmot's defense held but gave up a 22-yard field goal by Ben Graham, which extended the Demons' lead to 13-6.
With about a minute to play, though, another Zimmermann overthrow was intercepted by Collin Symankiewicz, who returned it for a touchdown but had that called back by penalty. Still, the interception stood, and Burlington ran out the clock.
Zimmermann finished 8-for-14 passing for 77 yards, while Wilmot junior Anthony Hall was held to 29 yards rushing on 13 carries but did manage four catches for 35 yards.
University School 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21
The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic Conference game to the Wildcats in Milwaukee.
Shoreland (1-7 overall, 1-5 Metro Classic) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on junior quarterback Will Craig's 37-yard pass to senior Tyler Rouse and senior Jared Babiak's 78-yard kickoff return for a score. The Pacers added another score in the third quarter on Craig's 10-yard pass to junior David Ripke.
University School (5-3, 3-3) racked up 483 total yards, including 378 on the ground.
Christian Life 56, Whitefish Bay Dominican 15
The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak with a big Midwest Classic win over the Knights at Ameche Field.
CLS, which opened the season with three consecutive wins, improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the Midwest Classic, while Dominican dropped to 0-8 and 0-6.
No other details were available from the game as of late Friday night.
Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.