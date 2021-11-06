WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph falls to state power St. Mary's Springs in D-6 quarterfinal

St. Joseph was unable to do anything in the first half after Baptiste's opening kickoff return, gaining just 16 total yards on 14 plays with two first downs in the opening 24 minutes.

Second-half spark

Like he did to start the game, though, Baptiste gave the Lancers another spark to start the second half, snagging a well-executed onside kick by senior Andrew Alia just after it went 10 yards to steal a possession, starting at the St Mary Springs 46. But that drive was scuttled immediately after a holding penalty on first down wiped out a 10-plus-yard run by senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, and the Lancers had to punt.

"We had a great running play with an off-balance set, and he followed his blockers really well," Rizzo said. "We just, unfortunately, had our hands on the outside on the hold.

"Yeah, it was a big momentum change. We just got the onside, we just had a big (run), we changed the field position."

St. Joseph's defense did stiffen up in the second half, as Baptiste made a diving interception off a pass break-up by sophomore Eric Kenesie at St. Joseph's 40 to end the Ledgers' first possession after halftime. The Lancers also started a drive at the Ledgers' 49 after the defense forced St. Mary's Springs to punt from deep in its own territory.