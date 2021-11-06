WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph falls to state power St. Mary's Springs in D-6 quarterfinal

Championship football programs know how to respond.
And there's no greater example of a championship program in the state of Wisconsin than Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs.
So there was little doubt Friday night that the Ledgers, who have a record nine WIAA state titles under their belts, would stay calm after an electrifying start by St. Joseph in a WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal game at Ameche Field.
Indeed, after the No. 1 seed Lancers bolted to a 6-0 lead when senior speedster DeAndre Baptiste returned the game's opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, the No. 3 seed Ledgers marched right down the field on the next possession to tie the game and scored every point after that — 29 unanswered overall— on their way to a dominating 29-6 victory.
"Great programs know how to respond to that, and they responded really well and marched right down," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said after the game.
It all spelled the end of the road for the Lancers, who hope to put Friday's loss to good use as a valuable lesson on how to play a championship program deep in the playoffs. St. Joseph, which won the Midwest Classic Conference title outright and hadn't lost a game yet entering Friday, finished its magical season with a 12-1 record officially, including a forfeit win back in Week 3.
St. Mary's Springs, meanwhile, improved to 10-3 and will face another No. 1 seed in Darlington this Friday in the Division-6 state semifinals. That game will be played at DeForest. The Ledgers are seeking their fourth consecutive state title between Division-5 and Division-6 going back to 2017 and their 18th overall, including eight in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association, all under legendary 51st-year head coach Bob Hyland.
"Hats off to them," Rizzo said. "Class program. Great for obvious reasons, and I'm sure we'll see them in Madison (for the Division-6 state title game)."
Hyland has been at this coaching gig for a long, long time, but you could see how much these playoff wins still mean to him after the game when he danced between his players in a rousing celebratory cheer. He said the Ledgers have had a tough go this season, with 29 players sitting out at various points due to injury.
On Friday, that list included standout senior offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, one of six finalists for the Joe Thomas Award as the top senior offensive lineman in the state. Hyland said Schrauth was injured during practice last week Wednesday.
"It's tough," Hyland said. "It just has been eating on me all year. We averaged so many kids out, but these kids sucked it up. They knew what they had to do, and they just came down here and did their job."
Thrilling start
Friday's game couldn't have started better for St. Joseph, however, as Baptiste received the game's opening kickoff right in the middle of the field at his own 12-yard line, started up the middle, cut over to his right into space and raced all the way down the right sideline for an 88-yard, lightning-bolt touchdown, though the extra point was missed.
"I'll just say: It's just the way we drew it up," Rizzo said of the opening kickoff with a laugh. "It was a great start.
"... Finally, we started fast, for the first time in the last three playoff games. ... I was really happy for DeAndre. He broke an arm tackle and did his speed. Yeah, it was a great start, and I just wish we had more of it."
St. Mary's Springs got a nice return of its own on the ensuing kickoff out to the 46, and eight plays later, senior running back Isaac Hyland found daylight around the left side for a 14-yard touchdown run. The Lancers blocked the extra point to keep the game tied at 6-6, but that would only slow the Ledgers for a bit.
They used another short field to set up junior kicker Cole Rottman's 26-yard field goal to take the lead for good at 9-6 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter, then they finished second-quarter drives of 55 and 65 yards with touchdowns to take a 23-6 halftime lead.
St. Joseph was unable to do anything in the first half after Baptiste's opening kickoff return, gaining just 16 total yards on 14 plays with two first downs in the opening 24 minutes.
Second-half spark
Like he did to start the game, though, Baptiste gave the Lancers another spark to start the second half, snagging a well-executed onside kick by senior Andrew Alia just after it went 10 yards to steal a possession, starting at the St Mary Springs 46. But that drive was scuttled immediately after a holding penalty on first down wiped out a 10-plus-yard run by senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, and the Lancers had to punt.
"We had a great running play with an off-balance set, and he followed his blockers really well," Rizzo said. "We just, unfortunately, had our hands on the outside on the hold.
"Yeah, it was a big momentum change. We just got the onside, we just had a big (run), we changed the field position."
St. Joseph's defense did stiffen up in the second half, as Baptiste made a diving interception off a pass break-up by sophomore Eric Kenesie at St. Joseph's 40 to end the Ledgers' first possession after halftime. The Lancers also started a drive at the Ledgers' 49 after the defense forced St. Mary's Springs to punt from deep in its own territory.
But St. Joseph just couldn't find a way to move the ball in the third quarter, despite great field position, as a series of drops kept wrecking drives. The most damaging came on a second-and-10 play from the St. Mary's Springs 49 when Ashmus found junior tight end Luke Schuler wide open for what would've been about a 15-yard gain and a first down well into Ledgers' territory.
So reliable all season, Schuler turned to run with the ball in space after the catch, but the ball squirted out of his hands as he began to turn and fell right into the arms of St. Mary's Springs junior defensive back Gavin Jahns at the 34 for an unfortunate interception.
There was no reason to pin blame on Schuler, who was just trying to make a much-needed big play. It was just the most glaring example of a number of self-inflicted mistakes by the Lancers.
"We had a couple drops there ... wide open, and uncharacteristic things," Rizzo said. "We saw a lot of uncharacteristic things (Friday) night, and you just can't have that when the state championship's on the line.
"Experience paid off (for St. Mary's Springs), and hopefully our kids learn from it."
Following the interception, St. Mary's Springs put the game away with a 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters.
The Lancers finished with just 62 total yards for the game, with sophomore running back Jayden Gordon leading the way with 58 rushing yards on nine carries. Ashmus finished with just 33 yards passing and minus-29 rushing after being sacked a number of times.
The Ledgers, meanwhile, rushed for 303 of their 326 total yards, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides. Hyland finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, while junior Levi Huempfner ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
"Line up and say we're coming," Bob Hyland said of his team's no-frills approach. "That's what we did last week, too. When you've got three running backs that can rotate in there, you can do that."
After the game, the St. Joseph players took a knee in front of the home bleachers at Ameche Field and received a warm salutation from the Lancers' faithful for their fantastic season.
"I just told them we love them," Rizzo said of his players. "... We love them, and they played with heart and character and grit and positivity and enthusiasm all year long. They left a great legacy behind, so we're really proud of them for that."
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY'S SPRINGS 29, ST. JOSEPH 6
WIAA DIVISION-6 PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
St. Mary's Springs;9;14;0;6;—;29
St. Joseph;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
SJ—DeAndre Baptiste 88 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:47.
SMS—Isaac Hyland 14 run (kick blocked), 8:06.
SMS—Cole Rottman FG 26, 3:08.
Second Quarter
SMS—Hyland 2 run (Rottman kick), 7:47.
SMS—Caden Blanck 8 pass from Cullen King (Rottman kick), :35.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
SMS—Levi Hempfner 6 run (Rottman kick), 7:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
SMS;SJ
First downs;21;7
Rushes-yards;42-303;23-29
Passing yards;23;33
Comp.-Att.-Int.;3-4-1;7-14-1
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Punts-avg.;1-19.0;5;34.0
Penalties-yards;6-35;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—St. Mary's Springs: Hyland 24-132, Hempfner 18-130, Nate Mueller 8-28, James Bohn 2-7, Brendan Gaertig 1-6. St. Joseph: Jayden Gordon 9-58, Caden Tolefree 1-0, Jacob Ashmus 13-(minus-29).
PASSING—St. Mary's Springs: King 3-4-1 23. St. Joseph: Ashmus 7-14-1 33.
RECEIVING—St. Mary's Springs Bohn 2-15, Blanck 1-8. St. Joseph: Andrew Alia 3-26, Baptiste 3-13, Tyson Jones 1-(minus-6).