WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph locks it down in second half, improves to 7-0

"They really calmed their breaths down, their heart down a little bit, they thought about what they had to do. (We had) great halftime adjustments by our defensive coordinator, Larry Kamin. We took what they gave us, wanted to pound (the football) and really kind of wear them out."

Momentum flips

The momentum, which was all in Brookfield Academy's favor at the intermission, quickly flipped in the opening minutes of the second half.

St. Joseph's defense forced the Blue Knights (4-3, 3-2 Midwest Classic) into a three-and-out on their first possession then marched 55 yards and tied the game at 14-14 on a 17-yard misdirection play by senior Caden Tolefree with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Tolefree received a key block near the goal line from St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus.

"I think they saw some life there (at the start of the second half) that we could do it," Rizzo said. "They just started believing. It's a game of ebb and flows. We talk about believing. As soon as that play happened, you felt it in the air, you felt it swing a little bit."