WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph locks it down in second half, improves to 7-0

St. Joseph football coach Matt Rizzo may have channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers at halftime Friday night.
The message to his Lancers in the face of a 14-7 deficit to visiting Brookfield Academy at Bradford Stadium?
Relax.
Very little went right in the opening two quarters for St. Joseph, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, but the Lancers flipped the script in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points for a huge 28-14 Midwest Classic Conference victory.
St. Joseph stayed unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play to set up a huge showdown this Friday night for what likely will be the Midwest Classic title when the Lancers travel to Pritchard Park in Racine to face Racine Lutheran. The Crusaders improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference on Friday with a 55-14 win over Burlington Catholic Central.
Heading into this past Friday night, the Lancers had outscored their first six opponents, 247-38, so facing a deficit at halftime was a brand-new experience.
"We just challenged them at halftime a little bit, the right way," Rizzo said. "We just really concentrated on fixing some of our mistakes that we had to learn from in the first half, keep our composure, and really digging deep with our seniors who have been in the trenches for a while.
"They really calmed their breaths down, their heart down a little bit, they thought about what they had to do. (We had) great halftime adjustments by our defensive coordinator, Larry Kamin. We took what they gave us, wanted to pound (the football) and really kind of wear them out."
Momentum flips
The momentum, which was all in Brookfield Academy's favor at the intermission, quickly flipped in the opening minutes of the second half.
St. Joseph's defense forced the Blue Knights (4-3, 3-2 Midwest Classic) into a three-and-out on their first possession then marched 55 yards and tied the game at 14-14 on a 17-yard misdirection play by senior Caden Tolefree with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Tolefree received a key block near the goal line from St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus.
"I think they saw some life there (at the start of the second half) that we could do it," Rizzo said. "They just started believing. It's a game of ebb and flows. We talk about believing. As soon as that play happened, you felt it in the air, you felt it swing a little bit."
The Lancers' defense, which held the Blue Knights to just 75 total yards in the second half, came up big again with a deflection at the line of scrimmage on third-and-8 to force a punt.
And 10 plays later, St. Joseph had the lead for good, this time on a 4-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jayden Gordon with 11:23 left in the game. Gordon salted the win away on the Lancers' next possession — after a 14-yard Brookfield Academy punt — with a 15-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
Gordon rushed 23 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
"Jayden is a special kid," Rizzo said. "He has a bright future, for sure."
Tough start
Things started on shaky grounds for the Lancers, as they fell behind just two plays into the contest when Brookfield Academy's Jonah Jensen scooped up a fumble and scampered 48 yards to the end zone just 58 seconds into the contest.
Jensen appeared to step out-of-bounds on the sideline — which was confirmed by Rizzo and relayed to the officials — but the touchdown stood.
Rizzo said there was no sense of panic after that play.
"We knew it was going to be a game of back-and-forth," he said. "... We don't get deflated. We challenged the kids to respond better. It took a little time, but they responded well over the next 47 minutes. That's the character of our team."
Gordon knotted things back up at 7-7 on a 39-yard burst through the middle of the Blue Knights' defense with 2:03 left in the opening quarter, and that's where things stood until the final seconds of the half.
After a St. Joseph punt, the Blue Knights marched 70 yards and took a 14-7 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jensen to Colton Green with just 22 seconds remaining.
The Lancers positioned themselves for one last big play before the end of the half, but Ashmus was intercepted as time expired by Brookfield Academy's Alexander Dieck, who appeared to have an open lane to the end zone but was caught from behind by St. Joseph senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste inside the 20-yard line.
That hustle play by Baptiste and fellow senior receiver Saveion Weatherford, who wasn't far behind, was huge, Rizzo said.
"We didn't even talk about anything else (before we) congratulated the kids on their hustle," he said. "It was a tough play. We took a gamble to throw it with really no time left. That's the character of the team. That's the grit that they have, and that's the effort they show.
"That's kind of the culture we have, that you just don't give up on anything. That could have changed the whole complexion of the game right there."
ST. JOSEPH 28, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 14
Brookfield Academy;7;7;0;0;—;14
St. Joseph;7;0;7;14;—;28
First Quarter
BA—Jonah Jensen, 48 fumble recovery (Vincent Pagenkopf kick), 11:02.
SJ—Jayden Gordon, 39 run (Andrew Alia kick), 2:03.
Second Quarter
BA—Colton Green, 12 pass from Jensen (Pagenkopf kick), :22.
Third Quarter
SJ—Caden Tolefree, 17 run (Alia kick), 5:15.
Fourth Quarter
SJ—Gordon, 4 run (Alia kick), 11:23.
SJ—Gordon, 15 run (Alia kick), 6:52.
TEAM STATS
;BA;SJ
First downs;14;19
Rushes-yards;23-62;31-231
Passing yards;153;107
Comp.-Att.-Int.;15-26-1;9-16-1
Penalties-yards;3-25;3-22
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Punts-Avg.;4-25.5;2-38
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Brookfield Academy: Jonah Jensen 17-54, Alexander Dieck 5-5, Ethan Bayerlein 1-3. St. Joseph: Jayden Gordon 23-164, Caden Tolefree 5-65, Jacob Ashmus 3-2.
PASSING—Brookfield Academy: Jensen 15-26-1 153. St. Joseph: Ashmus 9-16-1 107.
RECEIVING—Brookfield Academy: Green 6-63, Maliq Crawford 4-31, Dieck 2-39, Bayerlein 2-10, Tate Grossman 1-10. St. Joseph: Andrew Alia 4-39, DeAndre Baptiste 3-40, Luke Schuler 2-28.
INTERCEPTIONS—Brookfield Academy: Dieck. St. Joseph: Alia.