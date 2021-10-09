WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph makes statement, secures conference title

"We just really wanted to erase all doubt," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "Every single write-up is we haven't played anybody. We know what our locker room stands for and who we are and what we have, and I think we proved that tonight."

First since 2005

In the process, St. Joseph clinched its first conference championship since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference title in 2005 and can secure it outright by beating Living Word Lutheran at Jaskwhich Stadium next week.

After Friday's win, which snapped a four-game losing streak to Racine Lutheran, the Lancers celebrated deliriously with their fans and dumped a bucket of ice water over Rizzo's head.

"The kids just left it all out there, and we couldn't be prouder of them," Rizzo said. "We're conference champs. Feels good to say, and we haven't said that in a long time. These kids have earned everything they've gotten, and we're just really proud of them."

Racine Lutheran, which has also clinched a playoff berth, dropped to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Midwest Classic. The Crusaders can still share the conference title if they win at Kingdom Prep Lutheran next week and St. Joseph loses to Living Word Lutheran, but it's highly unlikely the Lancers will lose that game.