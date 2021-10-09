WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph makes statement, secures conference title

RACINE — As the St. Joseph football team kept racking up victories, a lot people around the state kept doubting the Lancers.
They can doubt no more.
In what could only be described as one loud, emphatic statement game, St. Joseph clinched at least a share of the Midwest Classic Conference title and served notice to any doubters that it's for real with a wire-to-wire 28-7 domination of Racine Lutheran, a small-school power in the area in recent years, on Friday night at Pritchard Park in Racine.
"They can't say nothing now," a beaming St. Joseph senior running back/linebacker Caden Tolefree said to the Lancers' doubters after Friday's monumental win. "We're waiting for the playoffs, baby. Let's go."
St. Joseph, which clinched a playoff berth two weeks ago, stayed undefeated at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Midwest Classic with one regular-season game left. The Lancers held at No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, but they received just four votes — three less than Racine Lutheran, actually — in the Associated Press Small Division state poll.
As St. Joseph racked up one lopsided win after another through the season's first six weeks, critics pointed to the poor record of the Lancers' opponents as the main reason they had won so big. Well, with wins over a solid Brookfield Academy squad in Week 7 and Friday's demolition of Racine Lutheran, nobody can say that now.
"We just really wanted to erase all doubt," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "Every single write-up is we haven't played anybody. We know what our locker room stands for and who we are and what we have, and I think we proved that tonight."
First since 2005
In the process, St. Joseph clinched its first conference championship since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference title in 2005 and can secure it outright by beating Living Word Lutheran at Jaskwhich Stadium next week.
After Friday's win, which snapped a four-game losing streak to Racine Lutheran, the Lancers celebrated deliriously with their fans and dumped a bucket of ice water over Rizzo's head.
"The kids just left it all out there, and we couldn't be prouder of them," Rizzo said. "We're conference champs. Feels good to say, and we haven't said that in a long time. These kids have earned everything they've gotten, and we're just really proud of them."
Racine Lutheran, which has also clinched a playoff berth, dropped to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Midwest Classic. The Crusaders can still share the conference title if they win at Kingdom Prep Lutheran next week and St. Joseph loses to Living Word Lutheran, but it's highly unlikely the Lancers will lose that game.
"They deserved it tonight," Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith said of St. Joseph. "I'm not taking anything away from them, they played well. We didn't do a lot of things (well), but part of that is we had a terrible week of practice with a lot of distractions, and that's what happens.
"But give them credit. We've been on top before, and we'll be back. I don't doubt we'll play them in the state playoffs. It just depends where we go, but I don't doubt we'll play them again. It's a good, physical game. I'm happy for our kids, I'm proud of our kids for all the distractions this week. We'll be all right."
Lancers' D dominates
Racine Lutheran actually outgained St. Joseph, 315-126, for the game Friday and had 17 first downs to the Lancers' eight. But 164 of the Crusaders' yards and seven of their first downs came in the fourth quarter after the Lancers had built a commanding lead and were just focused on keeping the Crusaders in front of them.
St. Joseph's defense gave Racine Lutheran fits on the edges with its speed all night, particularly the linebacking group of Tolefree, junior Luke Schuler and junior Peter Stapleton, sacking senior quarterback Camdin Jansen three times and pressuring him on the majority of his whopping 41 dropbacks. St. Joseph also held Racine Lutheran to 57 rushing yards on 30 carries, including sacks, for a paltry average of 1.9 yards per carry.
Additionally, the Lancers forced three turnovers, including a sack by Stapleton that caused a fumble recovered by sophomore Viator Grandt and interceptions by senior defensive back Ben Butler, who was fantastic in coverage all night, and Schuler, who also caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown from his tight end spot on the other side of the ball.
"They're a really physical team, but if we could just wear them down, they wouldn't be able to give the four quarters of effort the whole way that we thought we could, because we have enough guys going one way," Rizzo said.
"Coach (Larry) Kamin and the defensive staff, the way they're disciplined and the approach and the game plan, we've got the No. 1 defense in the conference for a reason. We proved that again tonight against an explosive offense."
Racine Lutheran was also without junior kicker/punter Logan Rasch due to injury and had to be aggressive on fourth down, where the Lancers forced the Crusaders into a 1-for-9 performance, including two misfires on fourth-and-goal situations.
"We didn't have a kicker and our punter, so we didn't have a choice to do a lot of things," Smith said. "You take what you've got, and you try to work with it."
St. Joseph's offense took advantage of the short fields and was also assisted by personal fouls on Racine Lutheran that extended three of the Lancers' four touchdowns drives.
Sophomore running back Jayden Gordon (17 carries, 38 yards) capped the Lancers' first drive with a 10-yard scoring run and ran in from six yards out in the second quarter to give St. Joseph a 14-0 lead, before Racine Lutheran senior running back Isaiah Folsom (16 carries, 54 yards) ran in from six yards out to cut the halftime score to 14-7.
But the Lancers scored once in the third quarter, on Tolefree's 1-yard touchdown dive, then on the first play of the fourth when senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus (6-of-11, 64 yards, TD, INT) tossed a ball high for Schuler, his 6-foot-4, 195-pound target, who boxed out his defender and hauled in a 7-yard score.
Senior Andrew Alia also went 4-of-4 on extra points for the Lancers.