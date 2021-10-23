WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph rolls past Fall River/Rio in first round of D-6 playoffs

It took a little while for the St. Joseph football team's offense to click into gear Friday night.
But the way the Lancers' defense was playing, that was no problem. And when the offense got things rolling in the second half, it was no contest.
After a scoreless first quarter, top-seeded St. Joseph — ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Small Division state poll — pulled through a bit of a shaky start to roll to a 49-0 win over eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio in a WIAA Division-6 first-round playoff game at Ameche Field.
St. Joseph stayed undefeated at 11-0, including a Week 3 forfeit win, and won its first playoff game in a non-COVID year since a first-round victory in the Division-5 bracket in 2016. The Lancers will host fourth-seeded Waterloo, a 62-36 winner over fifth-seeded Pardeeville on Friday night, in a Division-6 second-round game at Ameche Field this Friday.
St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who finished 11-of-16 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns, admitted the Lancers were a bit nervous at the start of Friday's game as they began a postseason road they hope will end at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for the Division-6 state title game.
"Oh, for sure," Ashmus admitted when asked if the team was a little nervous Friday. "Coach (Matt) Rizzo calmed us down in the locker room, but we all had some butterflies."
The Lancers' defense, which has now allowed its opponents a paltry 7.7 points per game this season, made sure the nerves didn't cost the team any points. St. Joseph led at halftime, 14-0, despite gaining just 65 total yards in the first half.
"We don't get much time on the sidelines, that's for sure," Ashmus said, referring to how quickly his defense gets off the field. "We get off, and then they're like three-and-out. They work hard, they really do. So I give it all to them."
Rizzo, who now has two postseason wins in his three-year tenure with the Lancers, including one in last year's COVID-altered postseason, echoed his quarterback's sentiments on the defense.
"Defense just played a great game," Rizzo said. "Gave us a lot of momentum, gave us a lot of energy and enthusiasm.
"... We fed off the defensive energy, and then the adjustments as the game went on — kind of taking what we thought they were going to give us, more or less, and then just wearing them down."
Dominant defense
The stats for St. Joseph's defense, as usual led by senior linebacker Caden Tolefree, in Friday's game were impressive.
The Lancers sacked Fall River/Rio junior quarterback Matthew Miller six times and forced the Rebels (4-7) to pass out of their wing-T offense, something they're not comfortable doing. They ran just two plays in St. Joseph territory for the game, gained four first downs (one via penalty), finished with 29 total yards, had a long gain of 18 and a second-long gain of merely six.
Fall River/Rio had 11 possessions for the game, which resulted in four punts, three turnovers on downs, three lost fumbles and one that ended with halftime.
"They fill holes real fast," Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz said of St. Joseph's defense. "They've got some big dudes, obviously, that fill fast. They slant their line and they play games. That's what good teams do.
"They're able to move the line, slant guys, they blitz, (with us) not knowing where it's coming from. And then when we think we have them, they have great pursuit."
Offense finds the end zone
St. Joseph's first two possessions resulted in a punt and a turnover on downs, but the Lancers started their third at Fall River/Rio's 37-yard line — they began all five of their first-half possessions on the Rebels' side of the field — after junior linebacker Peter Stapleton, sophomore defensive lineman Viator Grant and sophomore linebacker Adrian Als all burst through to sack Miller for a 9-yard loss on a fourth-down play.
The first quarter ended with no score, but three plays into the second, Tolefree hopped into the end zone on a quick fullback dive play on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and the Lancers took a 7-0 lead.
St. Joseph got the ball back at the Fall River/Rio 25 after another fourth-down sack, and two plays later Ashmus rolled right to escape pressure and flicked a 16-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Andrew Alia for a 14-0 lead.
Alia, who also went 7-for-7 on extra points, was the main weapon for Ashmus on this night, as he finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
"We have a plethora of weapons," Rizzo said. "We're very proud of that, we're encouraged by that, and I think it's just kind of anybody's night. Next game, it might be somebody else, and that's kind of what we've been doing all year."
Alia was the main threat again on the Lancers' opening possession of the second half, as he caught a 7-yard pass on fourth-and-6 from the Fall River/Rio 42 to keep the drive alive and capped the 10-play, 56-yard march with a 17-yard touchdown catch on a corner route off a perfect pass from Ashmus to the back right corner of the end zone.
"It was either for (senior receiver) DeAndre (Baptiste) or him (Alia)," Rizzo said of that score. "Those were Jacob's two reads on that play. ... They came down, the safety didn't get over fast enough, and Jacob threw a great ball."
At that point, the Rebels' defense broke under the weight of defending too many short fields, and St. Joseph quickly went up 28-0 when Ashmus hit junior tight end Luke Schuler from 31 yards out on the Lancers' next possession.
Schuler then got on the board defensively when he picked up the loose ball after sophomore Jayden Gordon stripped it from Miller on a sack and rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown that put the Lancers up 35-0 and instituted the running clock with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter.
St. Joseph added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on sophomore Tommy Santarelli's 13-yard run and Tolefree's second 1-yard touchdown dive of the game.
Now, St. Joseph is one of 16 teams left in the state in the Division-6 field, but the Lancers have loftier goals on their mind.
On to the next one.
"We're just going to get back to work," Ashmus said. "We're just going to do our thing."
ST. JOSEPH 49, FALL RIVER/RIO 0
WIAA DIVISION-6 PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Fall River/Rio;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Joseph0;14;21;14;—;49
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
SJ—Caden Tolefree 1 run (Andrew Alia kick), 10:32.
SJ—Alia 16 pass from Jacob Ashmus (Alia kick), 8:56.
Third Quarter
SJ—Alia 17 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 7:04.
SJ—Luke Schuler 31 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 4:34.
SJ—Schuler 20 fumble return (Alia kick), 3:04.
Fourth Quarter
SJ—Tommy Santarelli 13 run (Alia kick), 8:30.
SJ—Tolefree 1 run (Alia kick), 4:09.
TEAM STATS
;FR/R;SJ
First downs;4;15
Rushes-yards;28-8;22-33
Passing yards;21;139
Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-9-0;11-16-0
Penalties-yards;7-75;4-40
Punts-avg.;4-22.0;2-36.0
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Fall River/Rio: Colten Pergande 4-11, Gavin Grams 7-10, Ayden Price 5-6, Clay Blevins 1-(minus-3), Matthew Miller 11-(minus-16). St. Joseph: Jayden Gordon 9-17, Tolefree 6-17, Santarelli 1-13, Ashmus 6-(minus-14).
PASSING—Fall River/Rio: Miller 2-9-0 21. St. Joseph: Ashmus 11-16-0 139.
RECEIVING—Fall River/Rio: Grams 1-18, Blevins 1-3. St. Joseph: Alia 8-78, DeAndre Baptiste 2-30, Schuler 1-31.