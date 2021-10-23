WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph rolls past Fall River/Rio in first round of D-6 playoffs

Alia, who also went 7-for-7 on extra points, was the main weapon for Ashmus on this night, as he finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

"We have a plethora of weapons," Rizzo said. "We're very proud of that, we're encouraged by that, and I think it's just kind of anybody's night. Next game, it might be somebody else, and that's kind of what we've been doing all year."

Alia was the main threat again on the Lancers' opening possession of the second half, as he caught a 7-yard pass on fourth-and-6 from the Fall River/Rio 42 to keep the drive alive and capped the 10-play, 56-yard march with a 17-yard touchdown catch on a corner route off a perfect pass from Ashmus to the back right corner of the end zone.

"It was either for (senior receiver) DeAndre (Baptiste) or him (Alia)," Rizzo said of that score. "Those were Jacob's two reads on that play. ... They came down, the safety didn't get over fast enough, and Jacob threw a great ball."

At that point, the Rebels' defense broke under the weight of defending too many short fields, and St. Joseph quickly went up 28-0 when Ashmus hit junior tight end Luke Schuler from 31 yards out on the Lancers' next possession.