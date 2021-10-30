WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph survives wind, rain to advance to D-6 state quarterfinals

"I talked to the team at halftime, I said, 'We just need one or two stops, probably one stop, because we're just going to pound the ball in the second half. If we can stop them in the third quarter, I know the game will be ours,'" Rizzo said.

"Because I knew we had the lead, and I liked our chances."

St. Joseph actually managed to drive the ball down to the Waterloo 20-yard line at the end of the third quarter, but two plays into the fourth, junior center Blake Drinka — who otherwise snapped the ball just fine — let a snap slip that Waterloo recovered, which remarkably was the game's only turnover.

But even after the lost fumble, the Pirates had to start from their own 13 going into the wind, an impossible task against the Lancers' defense, which was led by Matteucci up front, junior linebacker Peter Stapleton and senior linebacker Caden Tolefree, among others.

"All our defense said, 'Blake, we've got you,'" Rizzo said. "It wasn't really his fault, the ball was slick. He just had a missed snap.

"The defense came out and just said, 'Don't even worry about it. Get it out of your head. We've got this.' And right there and then, we just kind of knew we had it."