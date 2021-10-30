WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph survives wind, rain to advance to D-6 state quarterfinals

Geometrically, there are 50 yards on each side of a football field, but it didn't seem that way Friday night at Ameche Field.
With the wind howling ferociously from the north and the rain whipping sideways in sheets, it felt like every drive to the north end zone was a 250-yard endeavor and every drive to the south end zone was goal-to-go.
So that's why, with only a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter of a WIAA Division-6 second-round playoff game against Waterloo, the St. Joseph football team felt like it was home free.
With the wind at their backs for the fourth quarter and their defense dominating the way it has all season, the top-seeded Lancers were indeed in safe harbor after three quarters, but they added another couple touchdowns for good measure in the fourth to dispatch the fourth-seeded Pirates, 28-8, and advance to this Friday's Division-6 state quarterfinals.
St. Joseph, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Small Division state poll, stayed perfect at 12-0 — including a Week 3 forfeit victory — and will host one more game at Ameche Field, this Friday at 7 p.m. against third-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, one of the state's top programs.
St. Mary's Springs won three consecutive state titles before no championships were held last year due to the pandemic, having captured the Division-6 title in 2017 and 2019 and the Division-5 title in 2018. The Ledgers, who knocked off second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium, 31-14, on the road Friday night, also won the Division-5 title in 2009 and the Division-6 title in 2011, '12, '14 and '15.
The winner of this Friday's game advances to the Division-6 state semifinals, which will be held at a neutral site. This is St. Joseph's first trip to the state quarterfinals since making it in the Division-5 bracket in 2005, and the Lancers have not advanced to the state semifinals since 2003, also in Division-5.
"We know that's going to be a dogfight (this Friday), but with the way our defense is playing right now and our confidence, we're going to ride on them," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said after Friday's win.
And if the weather is just as bad as it was for Friday night's second-round game? Well, the Lancers won't mind.
"It was tough, but we're from Wisconsin," junior lineman Marco Matteucci said. "We're used to it, so we were ready for it. We started off a little slow, but we came on strong and finished strong."
Playing the wind
Waterloo (9-3) led 8-0 after taking advantage of the wind in the first quarter, but St. Joseph got it in the second and scored twice to take a 14-8 halftime lead. The Lancers then chose to take the wind for the fourth quarter after the Pirates deferred upon winning the opening kickoff.
With the halftime lead, Rizzo felt his team just needed to hold Waterloo at bay in the third quarter and his team was in great shape.
"I talked to the team at halftime, I said, 'We just need one or two stops, probably one stop, because we're just going to pound the ball in the second half. If we can stop them in the third quarter, I know the game will be ours,'" Rizzo said.
"Because I knew we had the lead, and I liked our chances."
St. Joseph actually managed to drive the ball down to the Waterloo 20-yard line at the end of the third quarter, but two plays into the fourth, junior center Blake Drinka — who otherwise snapped the ball just fine — let a snap slip that Waterloo recovered, which remarkably was the game's only turnover.
But even after the lost fumble, the Pirates had to start from their own 13 going into the wind, an impossible task against the Lancers' defense, which was led by Matteucci up front, junior linebacker Peter Stapleton and senior linebacker Caden Tolefree, among others.
"All our defense said, 'Blake, we've got you,'" Rizzo said. "It wasn't really his fault, the ball was slick. He just had a missed snap.
"The defense came out and just said, 'Don't even worry about it. Get it out of your head. We've got this.' And right there and then, we just kind of knew we had it."
Indeed, Waterloo gained just a yard on three downs and then, desperately needing a spark, snapped to the up-man on a fake punt. St. Joseph was ready and stopped the runner at the 20, three yards shy of the first down.
Four plays later, after Tolefree plunged up the middle from his fullback spot for a first down on fourth-and-3, sophomore running back Jayden Gordon bounced out to the right side and found the front pylon of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run. Gordon then ran in the two-point conversion, and the Lancers had a 22-8 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game.
It was a big night for Gordon, who got the bulk of the work with St. Joseph's passing game grounded by the weather. He grinded out 143 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, adding a 13-yard scoring run with 1:25 left for the night's final points.
"My mentality's just keep going, keep pounding, keep going," Gordon said. "Hold onto that football, especially in this weather."
Down early
With the wind at its back, Waterloo struck first on its second drive of the game.
From his own 35, sophomore quarterback Cal Hush dropped back and lofted a perfect pass down the left-side numbers to senior running back Eugene Wolff, who came out of the backfield on a wheel route. St. Joseph's defenders got caught looking in the backfield, and Wolff — who also rushed for 74 yards on 29 carries — ran under the ball, hauled it in and raced all the way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.
Hush then found sophomore Trevor Firari for a two-point conversion pass, and the Pirates grabbed an 8-0 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
"We just kept our heads up," Matteucci said of getting behind early. "We've dealt with adversity before against other teams. We just kept our heads up and kept pounding and played our game."
The Lancers got the wind at their backs in the second quarter, and on their second possession of the second, they struck for their only big pass play of the night.
On first-and-10 from the Waterloo 30, senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus lofted a pass down the right sideline to senior receiver Andrew Alia, who was one-on-one with Waterloo senior Antonio Unzueta. The coverage was good, but Alia leaped high and practically snagged the ball off the top of Unzueta's helmet then covered the rest of the distance for a 30-yard touchdown.
The snap on the extra point was mishandled, but St. Joseph was within 8-6.
"Fresh towel," Alia said when asked what he needed to make the touchdown catch. "That's what I needed."
The Lancers' defense then quickly forced a three-and-out, followed by a 10-yard punt into the howling wind that gave St. Joseph the ball back at Waterloo's 32 with 3:51 remaining in the first half.
The Lancers took advantage right away, scoring in five plays. Gordon broke a tackle and got to the left sideline for a 17-yard run down to the 1, then Ashmus snuck in from there and Tolefree (eight carries, 25 yards) pounded in for the two-pointer and a 14-8 halftime lead.
That was more than enough for St. Joseph's stout defense, which allowed just 139 total yards, 65 on the one touchdown play. The Lancers have now surrendered just 85 points to its 11 opponents all season, an average of barely over a touchdown per game at 7.7 points.
"They're just playing with so much confidence right now that we feel like can beat any team," Rizzo said of his defense. "Regardless of the weapons the other team might have, I like our chances."
ST. JOSEPH 28, WATERLOO 8
WIAA DIVISION-6 PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
Waterloo;8;0;0;0;—;8
St. Joseph;0;14;0;14;—;28
First Quarter
Wat—Eugene Wolff 65 pass from Cal Hush (Trevor Firari pass from Wolff), 2:53.
Second Quarter
SJ—Andrew Alia 30 pass from Jacob Ashmus (run failed), 5:33.
SJ—Ashmus 1 run (Caden Tolefree run), 1:43.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
SJ—Gordon 8 run (Gordon run), 6:43.
SJ—Gordon 13 run (pass failed), 1:25.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Wat;SJ
First downs;7;16
Rushes-yards;38-72;45-166
Passing yards;59;67
Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-12-0;4-6-0
Penalties-yards;5-25;3-30
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1
Punts-Avg.;3-28.0;4-28.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Waterloo: Wolff 29-74, Owen Haseleu 1-6, Firari 3-(minus-2), Hush 5-(minus-6). St. Joseph: Gordon 30-143, Tolefree 8-25, Team 1-0, Ashmus 6-(minus-2).
PASSING—Waterloo: Hush 2-11-0 67, Benny Marshall 0-1-0 0. St. Joseph: Ashmus 4-6-0 59.
RECEIVING—Waterloo: Wolff 1-65, Marshall 1-2. St. Joseph: Luke Schuler 3-29, Alia 1-30.