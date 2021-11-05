WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph's fantastic season ends with loss to St. Mary's Springs

Thrilling start

Friday's game couldn't have started better for St. Joseph, however, as Baptiste received the game's opening kickoff right in the middle of the field at his own 12-yard line, started up the middle, cut over to his right into space and raced all the way down the right sideline for an 88-yard, lightning-bolt touchdown, though the extra point was missed.

St. Mary's Springs got a nice kickoff return of its own out to the 46, and eight plays later, senior running back Isaac Hyland found daylight around the left side for a 14-yard touchdown. The Lancers blocked the extra point to keep the game tied at 6-6, but that would only slow the Ledgers for a bit.

They used another short field to set up junior kicker Cole Rottman's 26-yard field goal to take the lead for good at 9-6 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter, then they finished second-quarter drives of 55 and 65 yards with touchdowns to take a 23-6 halftime lead.

St. Joseph was unable to do anything after Baptiste's opening kickoff return, gaining just 16 total yards on 14 plays with two first downs in the first half.