WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph's fantastic season ends with loss to St. Mary's Springs

Championship football programs know how to respond.
So there was little doubt that Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, which has a record nine WIAA state titles under its belt, would stay calm Friday night after an electrifying start by St. Joseph in a WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal game at Ameche Field.
Indeed, after the No. 1 seed Lancers bolted to a 6-0 lead when senior speedster DeAndre Baptiste returned the game's opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, the No. 3 seed Ledgers marched right down the field on the next possession to tie the game and scored every point after that — 29 unanswered overall— on their way to a dominating 29-6 victory.
St. Joseph, which won the Midwest Classic Conference title outright and hadn't lost a game yet entering Friday, finished its magical season with a 12-1 record officially, including a forfeit win back in Week 3.
St. Mary's Springs, meanwhile, improved to 10-3 and will face another No. 1 seed in Darlington next week Friday in the Division-6 state semifinals. That game will be played at DeForest. The Ledgers are seeking their fourth consecutive state title between Division-5 and Division-6 going back to 2017 and their 18th overall, including eight in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association, under legendary 51st-year head coach Bob Hyland.
"Hats off to them," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "Class program. Great for obvious reasons, and I'm sure we'll see them in Madison (for the Division-6 state title game)."
Thrilling start
Friday's game couldn't have started better for St. Joseph, however, as Baptiste received the game's opening kickoff right in the middle of the field at his own 12-yard line, started up the middle, cut over to his right into space and raced all the way down the right sideline for an 88-yard, lightning-bolt touchdown, though the extra point was missed.
St. Mary's Springs got a nice kickoff return of its own out to the 46, and eight plays later, senior running back Isaac Hyland found daylight around the left side for a 14-yard touchdown. The Lancers blocked the extra point to keep the game tied at 6-6, but that would only slow the Ledgers for a bit.
They used another short field to set up junior kicker Cole Rottman's 26-yard field goal to take the lead for good at 9-6 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter, then they finished second-quarter drives of 55 and 65 yards with touchdowns to take a 23-6 halftime lead.
St. Joseph was unable to do anything after Baptiste's opening kickoff return, gaining just 16 total yards on 14 plays with two first downs in the first half.
Like he did to start the game, though, Baptiste gave the Lancers another spark to start the second half, snagging a well-executed onside kick by senior Andrew Alia just after it went 10 yards to steal a possession, starting at the St Mary Springs 46. But that drive was scuttled immediately after a holding penalty on first down wiped out a 10-plus-yard run by senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, and the Lancers had to punt.
St. Joseph's defense stiffened in the second half, as Baptiste made a diving interception off a pass break-up by sophomore Eric Kenesie at St. Joseph's 40 to end the Ledgers' first possession after halftime. The Lancers also started a drive at the Ledgers' 49 after the defense forced St. Mary's Springs to punt from deep in its own territory.
But St. Joseph just couldn't find a way to move the ball in the third quarter despite great field position, and St. Mary's Springs put the game away with a 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters.
The Lancers finished with just 62 total yards for the game, while the Ledgers rushed for 303 of their 326 total yards, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides.
After the game, the St. Joseph players took a knee in front of the home bleachers at Ameche Field and received a warm salutation from the Lancers' faithful for their fantastic season.
"I just told them we love them," Rizzo said of his players. "... We love them, and they played with heart and character and grit and positivity and enthusiasm all year long. They left a great legacy behind, so we're really proud of them for that."
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY'S SPRINGS 29, ST. JOSEPH 6
WIAA DIVISION-6 PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
St. Mary's Springs;9;14;0;6;—;29
St. Joseph;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
SJ—DeAndre Baptiste 88 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:47.
SMS—Isaac Hyland 14 run (kick blocked), 8:06.
SMS—Cole Rottman FG 26, 3:08.
Second Quarter
SMS—Hyland 2 run (Rottman kick), 7:47.
SMS—Caden Blanck 8 pass from Cullen King (Rottman kick), :35.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
SMS—Levi Hempfner 6 run (Rottman kick), 7:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
SMS;SJ
First downs;21;7
Rushes-yards;42-303;23-29
Passing yards;23;33
Comp.-Att.-Int.;3-4-1;7-14-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Punts-avg.;1-19.0;5;34.0
Penalties-yards;6-35;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—St. Mary's Springs: Hyland 24-132, Hempfner 18-130, Nate Mueller 8-28, James Bohn 2-7, Brendan Gaertig 1-6. St. Joseph: Jayden Gordon 9-58, Caden Tolefree 1-0, Jacob Ashmus 13-(minus-29).
PASSING—St. Mary's Springs: King 3-4-1 23. St. Joseph: Ashmus 7-14-0 33.
RECEIVING—St. Mary's Springs Bohn 2-15, Blanck 1-8. St. Joseph: Andrew Alia 3-26, Baptiste 3-13, Tyson Jones 1-(minus-6).