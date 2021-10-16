WATCH NOW: High school football Week 9: Wilmot knocks off Central; Bradford, St. Joseph win

"It was really nice for these kids to kind of see, finally, that we played up to our potential and what we've been pushing for and trying to get to all year," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said.

"It's one of those things now where we've got a lot of kids that are going to be champing at the bit, ready to roll (for next season)."

Wilmot also improved to 43-16 all-time in the rivalry, which dates back to 1963, and avenged a loss to Central last year that was the Falcons' first non-forfeit win in the series since 2007 and first overall since 2010.

Central, meanwhile, was playing to potentially get into the playoff field for the first time since 2010 via tiebreaker, but the Falcons were done in by six turnovers and nine penalties for 82 yards. They finished their second season under head coach Jared Franz at 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the SLC.

Wilmot junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman also had a strong game, as he finished 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and also ran for a 1-yard score. Sophomore receiver Kade Frisby, meanwhile, caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.