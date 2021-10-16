WATCH NOW: High school football: Wilmot ends season with big win over county rival Central

"... We've got a lot of kids that are going to be champing at the bit that are going to be ready to roll (in the offseason). ... All of our guys are going to have a little bit more pep in the step. When we start our lifting program, they're going to be ready to roll."

As for Central, the Falcons were trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and were projected by WisSports.net to get into the Division-2 field via tiebreaker with a win over Wilmot on Friday. But the Falcons were done in by six turnovers and committed nine penalties for 82 yards.

In a portent of things to come, on Central's third offensive play of the game, junior quarterback Nick Argersinger launched a bomb on a post pattern to sophomore receiver Mason Mitacek down the middle of the field. Mitacek was behind the defense and the ball came down to him in stride past midfield for what looked like a possible long touchdown, but the ball slipped through Mitacek's hands.

That wasn't the Falcons' lone mistake, of course, as they slipped from postseason contention and finished their season 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the SLC under second-year head coach Jared Franz.

A longtime Wilmot assistant before taking over at Central, Franz knew how hard the Panthers would be playing Friday night despite their winless record.