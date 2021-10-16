WATCH NOW: High school football: Wilmot ends season with big win over county rival Central

WILMOT — Anthony Hall played the game Friday night like he was trying to finish off a football Bingo card.
In a Southern Lakes Conference and regular-season finale against county rival Central at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field, Hall, the Wilmot football team's explosive junior running back/linebacker, ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass all in the first half and added a key fourth-day sack in the second half as the Panthers wrapped up their season with a satisfying 35-14 victory.
Wilmot junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman could only marvel at Hall's exploits after the game.
"He is the most versatile, athletic person I've ever seen," Zimmerman said. "It's great to have him on the field with me."
And with that, the Panthers wrapped up a trying season with a much-needed victory.
Wilmot entered Friday's rivalry game winless and out of playoff contention, the first time the Panthers have missed the postseason in a non-COVID year since 2009. But they avenged last season's loss to Central, their first in a non-forfeit game since 2007 and first overall since 2010, to finish the season 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the SLC and improve to 43-16 all-time against the Falcons in a rivalry that dates back to 1963.
"It was really nice for these kids to kind of see, finally, that we played up to our potential and what we've been pushing for and trying to get to all year," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said.
"... We've got a lot of kids that are going to be champing at the bit that are going to be ready to roll (in the offseason). ... All of our guys are going to have a little bit more pep in the step. When we start our lifting program, they're going to be ready to roll."
As for Central, the Falcons were trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and were projected by WisSports.net to get into the Division-2 field via tiebreaker with a win over Wilmot on Friday. But the Falcons were done in by six turnovers and committed nine penalties for 82 yards.
In a portent of things to come, on Central's third offensive play of the game, junior quarterback Nick Argersinger launched a bomb on a post pattern to sophomore receiver Mason Mitacek down the middle of the field. Mitacek was behind the defense and the ball came down to him in stride past midfield for what looked like a possible long touchdown, but the ball slipped through Mitacek's hands.
That wasn't the Falcons' lone mistake, of course, as they slipped from postseason contention and finished their season 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the SLC under second-year head coach Jared Franz.
A longtime Wilmot assistant before taking over at Central, Franz knew how hard the Panthers would be playing Friday night despite their winless record.
"I don't care about records," Franz said. "If you look at the scores of all Wilmot's games, they're close. They're fighting. I've been on the other side long enough that (I know) they're tough, they grind, they come after it. We cannot turn the ball over that many times."
Franz was also upbeat about his team, which will return a lot of players next season from this year's young roster as Franz continues to build his program.
"We'll be all right," he said. "We've got a lot of young bucks. We're really excited about next year."
Panthers control ball
The first quarter Friday set the tone for the game, as Wilmot ran 16 of the game's first 19 offensive plays and capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive on Hall's 3-yard touchdown run off a direct snap and senior Blake Weaver's extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Central struck back quickly, however, as standout senior running back Jakob Simmons ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run and senior Ben Wade kicked the extra point to make it 7-7 after one quarter.
Early in the second, on a first-and-13 play from the Wilmot 42-yard line, Zimmerman lofted a picture-perfect pass down the numbers on the left hash to a streaking Hall, who had raced behind the defense, gathered the ball in at about the Central 30 and cruised into the end zone for a 14-7 lead.
That pass was emblematic of Zimmerman's night, as he capped his junior season with a splendid performance, finishing 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
"He's a dog," Hall said of Zimmerman. "He's just a hard worker, always working hard. He's amazing. Loved it."
Zimmerman's one big mistake, however, allowed Central to tie the game, as he threw late over the middle on a crossing route and was picked off by Central junior defensive back Alex Sippy, who returned it inside the 20 to the Panthers' 17. On the next play, Argersinger weaved into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown run, and the game was tied, 14-14, with 6 minutes, 1 second left in the first half.
Crucial sequence
But Wilmot responded with its own key interception late in the half during the game-changing sequence.
Central was backed up deep in its own territory, and on second-and-13 from the Falcons' 7, Argersinger — making just his third varsity start — tried to hit senior receiver Zach Kazumura, but the ball was thrown late and over the middle.
Wilmot senior defensive back Will Kunz stepped in front of Kazumura for an interception and returned it to the Falcons' 9 with 1:02 left in the half.
Three plays later, on third-and-goal, Hall took a direct snap in the shotgun, pulled up before he reached the line of scrimmage and lofted a perfect jump pass to wide-open junior Anthony Corona in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown and a 21-14 halftime lead.
"It was huge," Square said of that sequence. "It was really big, because we kind of gave them one right before the half. ... It was nice to get that back and be able to punch it in."
Argersinger has played well since taking over for injured sophomore Brock Koeppel, but he finished 11-of-21 passing for 119 yards with three interceptions Friday night, none more costly than the one late in the first half.
"You've got to remember, Nick Argersinger, it's his third start," Franz said. "That's a learning moment for him, but we can't have that. It put us in a bad spot and really swung the momentum of the game."
At that point, Square had to remind his players that they had led at halftime before this season, only to see things fall apart in the second half.
"We talked about it at halftime when we were up 21-14, we'd been here before," Square said. "We were winning at halftime a couple other games, and that was our biggest thing at halftime, is we've got to come out, we've got to finish."
The Panthers did just that, holding Central scoreless and adding to their own lead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns on Zimmerman's 1-yard sneak and his 11-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Kade Frisby, who had a big night with seven receptions for 96 yards.
Central got the ball to start the second half, and Wilmot's defense set the tone right away, as standout senior defensive lineman Ethan Ivan, listed at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, made a remarkable play to chase down the speedy Kazumura after a 16-yard reception and punch the ball out from behind. Wilmot sophomore defensive back Mason Zaitz recovered for the first of the Panthers' three fumble recoveries in the second half.
Additionally, senior defensive back Corey Patrick intercepted two long Argersinger passes in the first half, one on the last play of the second quarter.
Simmons shows toughness
Wilmot also held the powerful Simmons to 98 yards rushing on 18 carries, with 41 of those yards coming on his long touchdown run in the first half.
"He's just really talented, and he does a good job of breaking tackles and then keeps going," Square said. "We just did a really good job of rallying and getting on his legs and making sure we had multiple guys in to tackle him."
Still, Simmons showed his toughness, as late in the first half he fell to the turf on a run without being touched and was down for a long time as both teams gathered on the sidelines and the crowd went silent. Simmons was helped off the field by teammates, but fortunately, Franz said it was just bad cramping, and he returned for the second half.
Simmons finished his season with 1,376 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and also had a sack on defense Friday.
"We're going to miss the heck out of him," Franz said. "He's so much fun to coach. Everything's, 'Yes, sir,' and he goes 110 percent. So going to miss him."