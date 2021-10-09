WATCH NOW: High school football: Wilmot falls in sloppy Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington

For example, junior running back/linebacker Jake Christiansen, who hasn’t played much at receiver, had to play that position the whole game, Square said.

Wilmot, which had reached the postseason 10 straight times in non-COVID seasons prior to this one, hasn’t had this bad of a record through eight games in a long time.

“It’s a situation where we’ve been really successful,” Square said. “The COVID year last year was extremely tough for us, only being able to play four games. We only had like two or three guys coming back this year that had experience at the varsity level.”

Panthers have a chance

Still, Zimmerman hit sophomore Mason Zaitz for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the Burlington lead to 10-6 after the Demons (4-4, 4-2) had scored on a 52-yard run and a field goal early in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers had an opportunity to take the lead around midfield, but Zimmerman’s pass was picked off by Burlington’s Kaleb Zabielski.

A few plays later, Wilmot held but gave up a 22-yard field goal to Ben Graham, which extended Burlington's lead to 13-6.