WATCH NOW: High school football: Wilmot falls in sloppy Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington

BURLINGTON — Injuries and the turnover bug reared their ugly heads Friday night, leaving the Wilmot football team still searching for its first win.
The Panthers trailed the entire way in a Southern Lakes Conference game against Burlington in the Demons' Homecoming game at Don Dalton Stadium, put up a mere 122 total yards without their top three wide receivers and turned the ball over three times, but they still had a chance to win the game with two minutes left.
Ultimately, though, junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman tossed interceptions on each of Wilmot's final two drives, and Burlington was able to hang on and clinch a WIAA playoff berth with a 13-6 victory.
The Panthers dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the SLC in a frustrating 2021 campaign that's seen the worst record in head coach Keiya Square’s five years at the helm.
“It’s just been tough,” Square said after the game. “Dealing with so many injuries. Receivers out, we’ve had like 10 different guys break fingers. Every time, it seems to be starters here and there.
"(Sophomore) Kade Frisby, our top receiver, went out this week. Just a lot of small, little injuries that are keeping people out of games. Every time, it seems to be starters here or there. It seems to happen mid-week and change what we’re doing.”
For example, junior running back/linebacker Jake Christiansen, who hasn’t played much at receiver, had to play that position the whole game, Square said.
Wilmot, which had reached the postseason 10 straight times in non-COVID seasons prior to this one, hasn’t had this bad of a record through eight games in a long time.
“It’s a situation where we’ve been really successful,” Square said. “The COVID year last year was extremely tough for us, only being able to play four games. We only had like two or three guys coming back this year that had experience at the varsity level.”
Panthers have a chance
Still, Zimmerman hit sophomore Mason Zaitz for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the Burlington lead to 10-6 after the Demons (4-4, 4-2) had scored on a 52-yard run and a field goal early in the game.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers had an opportunity to take the lead around midfield, but Zimmerman’s pass was picked off by Burlington’s Kaleb Zabielski.
A few plays later, Wilmot held but gave up a 22-yard field goal to Ben Graham, which extended Burlington's lead to 13-6.
Wilmot drove for a few first downs with two minutes left and even fumbled but recovered in Demons' territory. With around a minute to play, however, another Zimmermann overthrow was intercepted by Burlington's Collin Symankiewicz and taken to the house, but that was called back due to a penalty.
The interception stood, however, and the Demons ran out the clock.
Zimmermann finished 8-for-14 passing for 77 yards. Junior Anthony Hall, Wilmot's top offensive weapon this season, was held to 29 yards rushing on 13 carries, but he did manage four catches for 35 yards.
“Every time we were driving, we’d have a missed snap or something,” Square said. “We just couldn’t put four or five plays together. It’s just kind of been the whole year where one thing topples on another, and we can’t get out of that.”
“It’s tough, we’ve had a lot of close games. ... Hopefully it helps with focus that we face Central (on) Friday,” Square added.
Indeed, the Panthers will wrap up their season by hosting the county rival Falcons in an SLC game 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Bucci Field.