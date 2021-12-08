WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Central racks up another impressive win in defeat of Wilmot

PADDOCK LAKE — The connections between the Central and Wilmot athletic programs never seem to run dry.

Much like Central head football coach Jared Franz is a former Wilmot assistant, now the Wilmot girls basketball team has a coach with ties to Central.

After Jerod Boyd stepped down from some of his head coaching responsibilities for the Wilmot girls basketball team prior to this season, Keith Skrzynecki joined the program. Boyd is still listed as a co-coach on the program sheet, but the first name listed is now Skrzynecki.

A Central boys basketball assistant for 10 years, Skrzynecki is back on the court as a co-head coach for the Wilmot girls after taking two years off from hoops entirely to start a family.

And after Wilmot swept Central in their two meetings last season, Skrzynecki’s first taste of the county rivalry as co-coach of the Panthers was much different.

Central continued to prove its mettle Tuesday night in Paddock Lake, backing up Saturday's win over state-ranked St. Joseph by pulling away from visiting Wilmot in the second half for a 58-41 Southern Lakes Conference victory over its county rival.

But Skrzynecki certainly appreciated being part of the rivalry, on a different side this time.

"It’s fun to be back," he said. "I love the game, I love the girls, and it’s a fun game to be around."

Central, meanwhile, got its second win over Wilmot in the teams' last five meetings after the Panthers had dominated the series prior to that with 18 consecutive victories.

Falcons slow down Johnson

Central followed Saturday's win over St. Joseph — ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — with a nice team defensive effort Tuesday, especially in the second half, when the Falcons held Wilmot sophomore sensation McKenna Johnson to 11 points.

Johnson still got her 26 points for the game — she’s averaging 24.5 this season — but nothing came easy in the second half, and Central was able to shut down everyone else in improving to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the SLC.

The Falcons' SLC loss was a 53-16 pummeling at the hands of Union Grove, ranked No. 8 in Division-2, and that may have been the wake-up call that Central needed.

“I don’t think there’s much change between us as far as roster this year,” second-year Central coach Brian Garoutte said. “We’ve got six girls (seniors) that are in their third year playing varsity basketball. It makes a difference.

“We picked our spots to press in the second half. We’re deep. I can go nine deep on this team and really not miss that much. We wore them down, and they got tired as the game went on.”

Garoutte challenged his squad to neutralize Johnson in the second half, and the Falcons answered.

“You’re not going to stop her, she’s just too good,” Garoutte said. “We just focused more on forcing her to her right side and made sure we had gap defense and help defense. We didn’t do anything special, we just worked hard on defense.”

Late run buries Panthers

Central kicked things into overdrive and pulled away after taking a 40-30 with 10 minutes to play.

The Falcons' full-court press took over, and they were able to get to the free-throw line, as senior guards Kialis Anderson and Ellie Reynolds each scored 15 points.

Reynolds snatched a steal and took it all the way down the court before pulling up for a smooth jumper during a 7-0 Central run that essentially put the game away. Additionally, senior guard Evie Hinze added a bucket and junior forward Reese Rynberg (14 points) blocked a shot to start the break and finished with an easy transition score.

Wilmot, meanwhile, went cold down the stretch, as junior guard Jade Klahs was the only player besides Johnson to score a field goal in the second half. Senior guard Madelyn Johnson, McKenna's older sister, added 12 points on the game for the Panthers, who dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the SLC.

“I really wanted to beat this team, because we’ve been getting close the last few years,” Anderson said. “We played really good defense and out-hustled them. We were driven to stop McKenna.

“We’ve all come together as a team, and it’s starting to show on the court. We really want to be more successful this year.”

Garoutte said the team is a bit more at ease after being “worked up” against Union Grove, the conference favorite.

“They’re a great basketball team and they’re hard to beat, but we didn’t help ourselves in that game,” he said.

“Reese and Ki played well tonight, (senior guard) Maggie Kimpler and Evie Hinze on defense, Ellie Reynolds put up another (15), and we had a lot of different girls playing well in different areas. Right now, we’re focusing on playing really good defense and picking up our spots where we can put pressure.

"It’s still early, and we’re doing well.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0