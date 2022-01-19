WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Farmer leads Bradford past Central in non-conference matchup

PADDOCK LAKE — With lofty goals of averaging a double-double for the season, Bradford junior Syderah Farmer is wise beyond her years — both on and off the court.

She leads by example and encouragement, and her game speaks for itself.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot forward led the Bradford girls basketball team to a come-from-behind, 45-43 non-conference victory at Central, posting a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Red Devils showed their grit and resiliency in improving to 9-4 overall.

It was an impressive win, for sure, over a Central outfit that's vying for the Southern Lakes Conference title and had won seven of its last eight games before dropping to 12-4 overall with Tuesday's narrow defeat.

“I really want to average my double-double again, like last year,” Farmer said after Tuesday’s win. “Right now, I’m at 18 points and nine rebounds (per game)."

“It’s great and nice to be able to help the freshmen on the team," she added. "Most of the team are freshmen. I feel like I’m doing a great job helping them build confidence for their next three years here.”

One of those freshman, forward Angela Parker, provided perhaps the most important play of the night Tuesday.

After Farmer missed a free throw with Central clinging to a 40-39 lead and two minutes to play, Parker came up with a big rebound and kicked it back out to junior point guard Haley Christianson, who worked it back to the wing to another freshman, Te’lisha Brown.

Brown quickly dumped a perfect bounce pass to Parker, who backed down smaller Central sophomore guard Maddie Haubrich and powered up for a layup and the foul.

Red Devils take control

Parker's big bucket turned out to be the decisive hoop in a game controlled by Central to that point.

The Falcons led the entire game and were up 33-26 with around seven minutes to play.

But behind strong defense, some ice-cold Central shooting and down-low dynamite on offense from Farmer and junior wing Nevaeh Thomas — who was limited to 10 points Tuesday but ranks fifth in the Southeast Conference with 19.1 per game — the Red Devils closed the game on a 19-9 run.

“We were behind the entire first half,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “We decided we were ready to play. Unfortunately, it took us that long.

“Central definitely had the energy most of the game. I think we kind of realized this one was slipping away, and we decided we actually were going to play basketball. We had height over them, and that was our game plan, to pound the ball inside.

"(Central) watched a lot of film and game-planned a lot to stop that. Our post players struggled but stayed with it and worked hard, and we were able to come out with the win.”

Big game next for Falcons

Central coach Brian Garoutte, meanwhile, was a bit disappointed after the game, but the Falcons are still 6-1 in the SLC, a game back of 7-0 Union Grove for first place. And those teams square off for the second time this season Friday night in Union Grove, as the Falcons seek a share of first place in the conference.

In the teams' first meeting, Union Grove — ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll — crushed Central in Paddock Lake, 53-16, on Dec. 3, but the Falcons certainly feel that wasn't their best effort.

“They aren’t going to give us anything, but there’s no reason we can’t beat them," Garoutte said. "Their losses are to state-ranked teams. They have a very tough schedule. Union Grove’s a good team, and we have to be able to handle the pressure. We have to be more relaxed.”

As for Tuesday, Bradford gave Central a tough task with its size.

“They’re a tough matchup to begin with,” Garoutte said. “We don’t have a lot of size. We don’t match up with Syderah and Nevaeh at all. And they’re two very good basketball players.

“We got a bit stagnant and tight, and there were a couple rebounds we just didn’t come up with. Parker’s 'and-1' with two minutes left was a big turning point. We played well, but it was just one of those games where we didn’t come out on top.”

Junior forward Reese Rynberg led the Falcons with 10 points, senior guard Ellie Reynolds added nine points and senior guard Ki Anderson had eight.

Bradford, which averages 55 points per game, was held 10 points below its season average, and Garoutte certainly took that as a positive from the game.

But the Red Devils were able to find enough offense when they needed to.

“We picked up our hustle and played together as a team in the final seven minutes,” Farmer said. “We all passed it well and finished well. And we played our part on defense.

“I just kept believing in myself and picking up my teammates. That helped me build my confidence in knowing they had their confidence.”

High hopes for Bradford

Thomas, Farmer and Christianson are three juniors who have played on varsity since they were freshmen, and Ferrille believes this is a "special group."

Farmer added that the team’s mix of juniors and young players provides plenty of punch, and she thinks the team “can go really far.”

For Ferrille, the rest of the season is about getting better and continuing to build toward a Southeast Conference title. The Red Devils, who have two more games against SLC opponents Saturday at Lake Geneva Badger and Monday at home against Delavan-Darien, return to SEC play at Tremper next week Tuesday night in the crosstown rivals' second meeting this season.

At 4-2 in conference play, Bradford sits alone in third place behind 7-0 Oak Creek and 4-1 Franklin. Ferrille feels good moving forward, with the dynamic duo of Farmer and Thomas leading the way.

“It’s nice to have a post player that has a guard’s mentality,” Ferrille said of Farmer. “She posts up, finishes strong, runs the floor and gets some steals off deflections.

"She has the ability to run the floor, and we have some guards that can get her the ball.”

