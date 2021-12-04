WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Thomas leads Bradford past Tremper in SEC opener

Led by a dominant all-around performance from Nevaeh Thomas, the Bradford girls basketball team rolled to a 57-26 victory over crosstown rival Tremper in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Thomas, a junior forward, scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double, and she also totaled seven steals, four blocks and four assists as the Red Devils improved to 2-0 overall on the season.

Since Tremper posted a 15-game winning streak over Bradford entering the 2017-18 season, the Red Devils and Trojans have had a pretty even rivalry. They split their last eight meetings, including two last season, going into last night, so Bradford now has a 5-4 advantage in their last nine games.

The rivals play each other again Jan. 25 at Tremper.

In Friday's game, Haley Christianson added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, four rebounds and four steals for Bradford, while Syderah Farmer totaled 11 points, nine boards, three steals and a block and Angela Parker finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.

For Tremper, which dropped to 0-3 overall, Emily Giese scored 14 points and Josie Tenuta added seven.

The Red Devils led at halftime, 32-11.

Franklin 70, Indian Trail 65

Despite another 30-point performance from sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, the Hawks came up a little short against the Sabers on Friday night in an SEC opener at Franklin.

Coming off a 35-point performance in a non-conference win over Wilmot on Tuesday, Gonzalez poured in a game-high 30 points against Franklin, 19 of those in the first half. For the game, Gonzalez made three 3-pointers and went 7-of-11 from the free-throw line, but she did exit late after fouling out.

Macey Gandee added 15 points for Indian Trail, which dropped to 3-2 overall, while Mariah Smith and Taylor Jacobson each scored seven.

Franklin, which led 42-35 at halftime, was led by sophomore guard Natalie Meaux's 21 points. The Sabers improved to 4-1 overall.

Wilmot 59, Lake Geneva Badger 46

Sophomore guard McKenna Johnson scored 19 points and her older sister, senior guard Madelyn Johnson, scored 12 to lead the Panthers to a road win over the Badgers on Friday night in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Olivia Raymond added 10 points for Wilmot (3-2 overall) and Jasmine Deloney scored eight.

For the Badgers (1-1 overall), Molly Deering and Devon Bland each scored 14 points.

Wilmot was scheduled to play Racine Lutheran in a tournament at Union Grove on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Union Grove 53, Central 16

The Falcons were stifled by the Broncos, ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the opening state coaches poll, on Friday night in Paddock Lake in the SLC opener for both teams.

Central (2-1 overall) made just six field goals for the game and was led in scoring by Ellie Reynolds, who had five points. Kialis Anderson and Riley Spencer each scored three.

For Union Grove (4-1 overall), Sophia Rampulla drained seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points.

Central was scheduled to play St. Joseph in a tournament at Union Grove on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Greendale Martin Luther 52, Shoreland Lutheran 35

The Pacers fell to the Spartans on Friday night at Shoreland in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Amanda Heusterberg scored a game-high 13 points to lead Shoreland (2-3 overall), while Anna Koestler scored 10 and Shay Lange chipped in seven.

For Martin Luther (4-2 overall), Shay Burks scored a team-high 11 points.

Christian Life 38, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Ill.) 6

The Eagles rolled to a non-conference road win on Thursday night to improve to 1-1.

CLS featured a balanced attack, as Audrey Heiring totaled nine points and five rebounds, Melaney Smith had six points and four boards and Anna Baez, Naomi Miller, Faith Bozman and Bryar Lee each chipped in four points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0