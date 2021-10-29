WATCH NOW: High school girls volleyball: Central takes Burlington to 4 sets, falls in sectional semis

“Set three boosted our confidence and allowed us to relax a little. Our passing was great, and we were doing a much better job serving. They stayed in it, and what I love about this team is they don’t get too rattled.”

But Burlington hit an eye-popping 34%, with four girls hitting over 40%, a rare feat in high school volleyball. Ella Safar had 41 assists for the Demons, while Berezowitz led the way with 18 digs.

For the Falcons, Selburg finished with 30 assists, six aces and six digs, Shelby Fabbri totaled 15 digs, Lindsay Piktel had 12 kills and Karis Bridleman tallied seven kills and nine digs.

Falcons receive high praise

Burlington coach Teri Little said her squad may have been just a hair off Thursday night, but she credited the Falcons for that.

“We wanted to play a little cleaner, but we came away with the ‘W,’” Little said. “Offensive efficiency was pretty high. It was great to come away with a win. We broke down their passing game in set four. Nine aces was a good day. Hitting percentage was good across the board.