WATCH NOW: High school girls volleyball: Central takes Burlington to 4 sets, falls in sectional semis

BELOIT — People forget that the Central girls volleyball program was Burlington before Burlington became Burlington.
Don’t try to read that over and over, just trust that the Falcons controlled area volleyball in the 1980s, '90s and 2000s, with four WIAA Division-1 state championships and perennial trips to the sport’s biggest stage.
But since Central’s last trip to the State Tournament in 2013, a year in which they knocked off the Demons in sectionals, Burlington has continued a run of 11 State Tournament appearances in the last 12 years, including four state titles in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
This means that the state’s southeastern corner sectional, which features county schools Wilmot and Central, along with Burlington, has pretty much come down to Central or Burlington for a trip to state for the past three decades-plus.
Thursday night was another exciting installment of that rivalry, and the Demons are now a win away from another trip to the State Tournament.
Top-seeded Burlington, ranked No. 5 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, handled a game Central squad, seeded fifth, in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, in a Division-1 sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial to advance to Saturday's sectional final, also at Beloit Memorial at 7 p.m.
The Demons will face second-seeded Fort Atkinson, which defeated third-seeded Waterford in four sets in Thursday's second sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial, with a trip to the State Tournament from Nov. 4-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay on the line.
Central, meanwhile, saw its season come to an end with a 20-15 record, though the Falcons were able to take a set from the Demons on Thursday after being swept by them earlier this season during Southern Lakes Conference play. In the end, Burlington’s aggressive serving (nine aces), strong block (14 blocks) and relentless, impenetrable back line were just too much for an inexperienced Central team.
The Falcons featured just one senior this season, Lauren Foerster, compared to a strong core of upperclassmen for the state-tested Demons. Foerster was fantastic Thursday with 14 kills, eight digs and two aces in her last high school match.
Foerster will be on a women's volleyball scholarship to NCAA Division II Findlay (Ohio) next season, but she won’t soon forget her time at Central.
“I really wanted to win more than anything, because Burlington has been the rock in the conference,” Foerster said. “My freshman year, I looked up to Sierra Lee, Kennedy Muff, they left us, and we had to learn to come back.
“We took a set away from them (Thursday). Last year, we were 2-12 in conference, and this year we were 5-2. I think that’s really awesome. We fought for a conference championship this year.”
All Demons early
Burlington displayed dominance in the first two sets, taking a 5-0 lead in the first set and an 11-1 lead in the second.
Sydney Selburg’s serving helped tie things up for the Falcons in the first set, but the Demons controlled the rest of the game. In set two, Central never really got close, as the Demons utilized a consistent serve-receive plus a stingy defense and aggressive serving.
Things changed a bit in set three.
Central earned its first lead of the match right away, as Selburg’s service run had the Falcons up 3-0, 5-2 and 8-3. But the Demons came back behind Lydia Biggin, who led the team with 13 kills.
Foerster took over down the stretch, however, booming three no-doubter kills as Central overcame an 18-17 deficit to close the game on an 8-3 run to win it.
However, the fourth set saw Burlington lead the entire time. Though Foerster’s spike cut it to 11-9, it would be the closest the Falcons would get. Biggin’s strong hitting and solid defense and serving from Kenna Kornely and Molly Berezowitz finished it off for Burlington.
Abby Alan, who finished with 10 kills, also helped the Demons’ attack late in the match.
Central coach Megan Awe was proud of her squad, which was coming off a slight upset victory in the regional finals over No. 4 seed Janesville Craig on Saturday.
“They ball control well, they serve well, but we were doing things right and neck-and-neck late in the match,” Awe said. “We were hitting our passes, hitting our serving zones finally, and our defense was starting to pick up.
“Set three boosted our confidence and allowed us to relax a little. Our passing was great, and we were doing a much better job serving. They stayed in it, and what I love about this team is they don’t get too rattled.”
But Burlington hit an eye-popping 34%, with four girls hitting over 40%, a rare feat in high school volleyball. Ella Safar had 41 assists for the Demons, while Berezowitz led the way with 18 digs.
For the Falcons, Selburg finished with 30 assists, six aces and six digs, Shelby Fabbri totaled 15 digs, Lindsay Piktel had 12 kills and Karis Bridleman tallied seven kills and nine digs.
Falcons receive high praise
Burlington coach Teri Little said her squad may have been just a hair off Thursday night, but she credited the Falcons for that.
“We wanted to play a little cleaner, but we came away with the ‘W,’” Little said. “Offensive efficiency was pretty high. It was great to come away with a win. We broke down their passing game in set four. Nine aces was a good day. Hitting percentage was good across the board.
"(Central) is a very talented team, and we love the way they always stay aggressive and always come at you. They serve incredibly tough and put pressure. You’re always going to have to be on your game to beat a team of that quality.”
Awe was very proud of her young squad.
“I’m proud of this team and how far they have come,” she said. “They had great team chemistry, and every single player came in each night and rocked whatever role we asked of them. They have continued to grow throughout the season, and we love how resilient this group has become. They never get too rattled in matches and keep plugging away. Lots of positives to take away and build upon in the offseason.
As for Foerster, Awe said she’s been a great example of playing her role, moving from libero to right side to setter to left side throughout her career.
“Whatever we asked her to do, she did,” Awe said. “She went home and studied and got better at what we asked her to do. You don’t make first-team All-Conference as a junior without doing something right.
"She learns the game. She understands how to read things, and playing multiple roles helps her do that. And she shares her knowledge. What more do you want?”
Division-3
Christian Life 3, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The fourth-seeded Eagles edged the third-seeded Pacers in five sets in an all-county Division-3 sectional semifinal Thursday at Shoreland by scores of 22-25, 25-16, 11-25, 25-13, 15-12.
It was the second consecutive win over a county opponent for CLS, which defeated eighth-seeded St. Joseph in a regional final last weekend.
The Eagles are now one win away from the first State Tournament berth in program history and will face top-seeded Howards Grove, also the top-ranked team in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, in a sectional final 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams Bay with a trip to state on the line.
Howards Grove swept second-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran in Thursday's sectional semifinals.
The Division-3 State Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
For Shoreland in Thursday's sectional semifinal loss to CLS, Emma Schattschneider totaled 12 kills and four blocks and Madelyn Kassulke had 16 assists.
No further details for CLS were available to the News as of press time Friday afternoon.