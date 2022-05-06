WATCH NOW: High school softball: Indian Trail bats on fire in Southeast Conference win over Tremper

The Indian Trail softball team had its offense dialed up for a Southeast Conference clash against crosstown rival Tremper on Thursday.

The Hawks pounded out 17 hits, including senior infielder Emma Giese's eighth home run already this season, and rolled to an 18-5 victory at Indian Trail. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Indian Trail, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, competed the two-game regular-season sweep of Tremper to improve to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

Entering Friday, the Hawks remained a half-game back of third-ranked Oak Creek (6-0 SEC) in the conference standings. The Knights beat the Hawks last Friday for Indian Trail's lone defeat this season.

On Thursday, however, Indian Trail pounced on Tremper quickly, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, four in the bottom of the second and another four in the bottom of the third to take an insurmountable 14-0 lead.

Giese finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and her eight homers were tied for second-most in the state through Thursday, per WisSports.net.

But it was way more than Giese on Thursday for Indian Trail's lineup.

Grace Peltier finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Alona Boydston went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, Taylor Jacobson was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBI, Zoe Connell doubled and drove in two runs, Maddy Bozek drove in two, Emma Lighthizer added an RBI, Morgan Calhoun doubled and Kaia Mismash chipped in two hits.

"We were just really on (Thursday), and every girl hit the ball hard," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "When we are in that zone, we have a very formidable offense. We are getting contributions up and down the order, and everyone is doing their job.

"We beat a good team and have to keep the momentum going."

In the circle for the Hawks, Fuhrer and Lighthizer took advantage of the run support, combining to allow six hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Tremper, meanwhile, had been playing well lately, coming off a win over Bradford last week and a close, two-run loss to Oak Creek prior to that. But the Trojans (6-7, 1-4 SEC) ran into an offensive juggernaut Thursday, though they did continue to fight by scoring four runs in the top of the fourth.

"Indian Trail came out swinging from the start and never let up," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Credit to those kids and their coaches. That's a quality, state-ranked team that I have a lot of respect for.

"While we’re all disappointed with the outcome, I am pleased that we showed a little life and fight to put some runs on the scoreboard. We have a packed schedule these last two weeks before the regional and have to move past this one quickly. There’s no time to dwell on it. We will learn and move on."

Chloe Wamboldt and Hailie Eschbach each had two hits for Tremper, Aubrey Juga doubled and drove in two runs and Malia Esposito also drove in a pair.

BRADFORD 7, RACINE CASE 1: The Red Devils rode another strong pitching performance from freshman Brooklynn Danielson and held off the Eagles for an SEC win Thursday at Case.

Danielson scattered six hits and allowed the lone run in a complete-game effort, with two walks and five strikeouts, as Bradford improved to 9-4 and 5-3 in the SEC.

Offensively, base hits by Jenna Schnabel, Livie Lehmann and Mya Robinson got the Red Devils out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Schnabel cranked a solo homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-1 and hits by Lehmann and Lauren Jeanblanc keyed a three-run sixth.

Schnabel finished with three hits, Jeanblanc had two and Bradford coach John Ruffolo also cited the defensive play of Schnabel and Syderah Farmer in the outfield.

CENTRAL 3, ELKHORN 0: Freshman Meghan Lampos dominated in the circle for the Falcons on Thursday, allowing just three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in a complete-game shutout of the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

Catcher Allie Loucas singled to score Lampos and give Central (7-4, 7-3 SLC) a 1-0 lead in the first, and Loucas also recovered to tag out a runner trying to score on a wild pitch to end an Elkhorn threat in the first.

The game stayed 1-0 into the fifth, when Laney Koltanowski led off with a double for the Falcons, Lampos singled her to third, Loucas plated Koltanowski with her second RBI single of the game and Rubie Steinmetz scored Lampos with an RBI groundout.

That was more than enough for Lampos and Central's defense, which played error-free behind her.

"We rebounded well from (Wednesday's) game at Burlington (a 7-2 loss)," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "Meg was great in the circle and the defense made solid plays behind her. This was a solid team win against a very good team."

BURLINGTON 4, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were blanked by the Demons on Thursday in SLC action at Wilmot.

After starting the season 5-0, Wilmot has lost six of seven to drop to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the SLC.

Standout Burlington senior pitcher Morgan Klein was too much to handle from the circle for Wilmot's offense, as she allowed just four hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout.

Kamryn Poepping did her best to match Klein in the circle for the Panthers, allowing four runs on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts over five innings. Katie Beagle then pitched two shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with two strikeouts.

Keghan Pye and Breckyn Mercer each had two hits for the Panthers, with both of Mercer's hits going for doubles.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14, ST. THOMAS MORE 4: The Pacers continued their recent roll, cruising past the Cavaliers in six innings Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Thomas More.

Shoreland has now won five straight to improve to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Classic.

Haylee Dodd went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBI to lead Shoreland's offense, Grace Olson went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI, Olivia Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI and Amanda Heusterberg finished 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

In the circle, Erin Borchardt got her seventh win of the season, coming on in relief to work five innings and allowing just an unearned run on five hits and three walks. Additionally, Hailey Voss added two outfield assists on defense, including one for a double play.

After Thomas More took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Shoreland answered right away with a four-run second, including run-scoring singles by Dodd and Olson.

"We kept our composure (Thursday) to hold off a hot start by Thomas More," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "Both teams had a great approach and made the defense earn every out. This is the first time I can remember neither team having a strikeout."

ST. JOSEPH 17, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 3: The Lancers smacked 12 hits en route to a five-inning Metro Classic win over the Angels on Thursday at Roosevelt Park in Racine.

Ellie Schuler (3-for-4, double, two runs, four RBI), Ellie Fani (2-for-3, double, two runs, four RBI), Abbey Zupec (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), Lauren Santarelli (run, three RBI) and Abby Ellingsworth (double, two runs, RBI) led the way for St. Joseph's offense.

In the circle, Payton Hasselbrink pitched all five innings for the Lancers (6-5, 5-2 Metro Classic) and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 9, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were shut out by the Lightning in a Midwest Classic Conference game Thursday at CYC Park.

Ashley Plapp pitched well in the loss for CLS, giving up nine hits and just one earned run while striking out 10.

Offensively, Angie Jauregui led the Eagles with two hits, while Lorelle Rojas and Ashleigh Armstrong each had one hit.

