WATCH NOW: High school softball: St. Joseph splits DH with Catholic Central; playoffs begin Thursday

SOMERS — Payton Hasselbrink was nearly unhittable, and she did her thing at the plate, too, as the St. Joseph softball team salvaged a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader split against Burlington Catholic Central on Monday night at UW-Parkside’s Case Complex.

After falling, 5-1 in eight innings, in the first game against the visiting Hilltoppers, the Lancers assured they’d finish higher in the Metro Classic standings than the Hilltoppers by dispatching them, 11-0, in five innings in the second game.

St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran went into their big matchup Tuesday at Shoreland — also the Lancers' regular-season finale — tied for second place in the conference at 10-3, 1.5 games behind first-place Greendale Martin Luther (12-2 Metro Classic). Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

But by virtue of its split with Catholic Central (10-6, 8-5 Metro Classic), St. Joseph (12-7 overall) will finish no worse than third place in the conference.

For the postseason, the Lancers received a No. 7 seed in the WIAA Division-4 draw and will host No. 10 seed Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Case Complex.

Bats come alive

A big reason St. Joseph put itself in position for a possible second-place finish in the Metro Classic was because the bats finally came alive in Game 2 on Monday night.

Hasselbrink allowed one hit and struck out four, while adding two hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, St. Joseph junior Alyssa Hubli banged a two-run single through the left side of the infield and into left that extended the lead to 8-0.

Then, Cami Nyara added an RBI base hit to right field to make it 9-0 in the fifth before two more runs scored.

Nyara finished 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBI.

“Our win was a good fight after a loss,” Nyara said. “We came back with our bats, and we were able to get the ball in and score.”

Senior Ellie Schuler, who made some sure-handed stops and strong throws over to first base in the second game, said the team’s confidence carried the Lancers in the victory.

“It felt so much better in the second game, we came out with a lot more strength, more communication and more confidence,” Schuler said. “It was a rough start in Game 1, but confidence and energy carried us.”

Ready for postseason

Nyara, meanwhile, said the team is ready to make a postseason run after Tuesday's regular-season finale at Shoreland. After starting the season 2-5, the Lancers had won 10 of 12 entering Tuesday's game.

“I’m pretty proud of us, I feel like things were moving slow at the beginning of the season, and we weren’t able to get anything done,” Nyara said. “I’m proud we have been able to show up and show out on the field when it actually came down to it.”

Schuler touted the coaching, players and overall energy as to why St. Joseph might have the potential to surprise some people in the playoffs.

“We have so many different types of players to bounce back off, and with the energy, it’s absolutely crazy,” Schuler said. “Our coaching is incredibly supportive, and we’ll carry each other through the playoffs, for sure.”

St. Joseph head coach Doug Townsend, now in his third season with the Lancers after spending decades coaching the Tremper softball team, has 36 years overall in high school softball.

Monday’s first game, was tied at 1-1 through seven innings, but Catholic Central scored four runs in the top of the eighth.

St. Joseph didn’t manage a hit in the loss, but Nyara dazzled in the circle with eight strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.

Townsend said every team has a dud once in awhile, like St. Joseph's offense did behind Nyara in Monday's first game.

“Things like that happen, and we learned,” Townsend said. “It was a 1-1 ballgame, we played good defense and had good pitching, and in the second game, we weren’t going to leave here without splitting.”

“... We have some bangers on this ball club. We have Ellie Schuler, and our seniors are showing some good leadership. We have some hitters in the lineup.

“They’re very supportive of each other. They cheer each other on. We have good, veteran pitching, too. Going into the playoffs, you have to have a little bit of luck and talent. Luck be on our side, we got enough talent to go places.”

