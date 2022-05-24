WATCH NOW: High school track and field: County athletes come up big at WIAA Division-1 regional

UNION GROVE — There were four teams each from Kenosha and Racine counties in a WIAA Division-1 track and field regional Monday at Union Grove.

In both the boys and girls fields, Kenosha County athletes finished all over the winner's circle.

The Indian Trail girls dominated their portion of the regional with 222 team points to win the regional championship, while the Central boys edged Bradford, 158-150, on the boys side of things in the team standings.

The top four finishers in each individual and relay event Monday advanced to a Division-1 sectional Thursday at South Milwaukee.

From there, the top three finishers in each event will move on to finish the season at the Division-1 State Meet, scheduled for June 3-4 at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Here's a closer look at Monday's Division-1 regional at Union Grove. For a full list of the county's sectional qualifiers in Division, see the Scoreboard, Page C2.

Girls

With strong contributions in just about every event, Indian Trail nearly doubled-up second-place Central's 119 points to claim the regional title.

Indian Trail head coach Ashley Kuehl said the Hawks were strong in all events.

“We have girls that are performing well tonight,” Kuehl said Monday during the regional. “A lot of teams maybe only have a couple girls, but we have a wide variety. We have field events, events on the track, relays, a lot of points from a lot of girls.

“We have a bunch of winners. We’re scoring a lot.”

What's the secret for the Hawks?

“They have been very dedicated,” Kuehl said. “In the summer and winter, they do conditioning and workouts. There’s a great morale on the team. There’s a great amount of athletes that are dedicated year-round. They enjoy hanging out and all that fun stuff.

“Indian Trail does overall conditioning for every sport.”

Regional champions for the Indian Trail girls on Monday included senior Elliana Knudsen in the 100-meter hurdles (16.21 seconds), the 400 relay team of junior Te’Janyia Watkins, senior Emily Barclay, junior Tiara Murray and senior Heaven Williams (51.33), the 800 relay team of Watkins, Barclay, junior Alissa Taylor and sophomore Mia Granucci (1:49.91), junior Nailah Taylor in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), freshman Chloe Choi in the pole vault (9-6), junior Vivian Jones in the long jump (16-7) and freshman Jayda Riley in the triple jump (32-10.75).

Knudsen is looking for a return trip to the State Meet after qualifying in both the 100 and 300 hurdles last year, while the Hawks' 400 relay squad is also looking to get back to state after placing 19th in the event at state last year.

Meanwhile, Indian Trail senior Macey Gandee claimed two regional titles Monday, winning both the shot put (31-11.5) and the discus (98-4).

“We just want to get as many kids as we can through to state,” Kuehl said. “That’s always our goal. We want to keep the tradition going.”

Speaking of state, Central senior Kialis Anderson is looking to return in both girls dashes, and she won the 100 dash with a time of 12.88 and the 200 dash with a time of 26.7 on Monday.

As a junior last year, Anderson finished seventh at state in the 100 dash and also qualified for state in the 200 dash.

Anderson was also part of the Falcons' 400 relay squad Monday that included junior Brynn Wierzbicki, senior Marie Nickolette and senior Evie Hinze and placed second behind Indian Trail by just .06 seconds, with a time of 51.39.

Tremper senior Ja’miah Cochran, meanwhile, finished second behind Anderson in both the 100 dash (12.9) and the 200 dash (27.17), while Bradford junior Azuri Lawson placed third in the 100 dash (12.98) and Bradford senior Emma King was fourth in the 100 dash (13.41) and third in the 400 dash (1:03.83).

Central junior Clare Fallon, meanwhile, won the 400 dash with a time of 1:02.95. She's also looking to return to the State Meet after placing 23rd in the event at state as a sophomore last year.

And Indian Trail senior Taylor Wilmot also qualified for sectionals in both the shot put (third, 29-10) and the discus (second, 97-9).

Boys

In the boys field, both Central and Bradford had a big meet, including some record-breaking performances.

Central junior Mason McNeill qualified for sectionals in both the shot put and discus, breaking the school record in the shot put with a toss of 52-2. That was also a top-20 outdoor time in the state this season heading into regionals, according to the Mile Split Wisconsin state honor roll.

Also, in the discus, McNeill fired a personal best of 148-7, which landed him in second place Monday behind senior teammate Niko Therman, who won Monday's regional with a throw of 150-11.

“My shot put was our school record by two feet,” McNeill said Monday. “Now it’s sectionals on Thursday. I’ve never been to state. For discus, my goal is 150, and hopefully state. For shot put, my goal was the school record, now it’s 53 or 54 feet and also make it to state.”

“Whatever happens, happens. I just have to wish for the best.”

Central senior Bryan Topercer is on his own drive for a state title in the 400 dash after finishing as the state runner-up in the event last year. Topercer won the 400 dash with time of 51.0 on Monday and was also part of Falcons' winning 1,600 relay team, along with senior Dan Koffen, junior Connor Wade and junior Joey Kavalauskas, which posted a time of 3:28.71.

Bradford, meanwhile, enjoyed a lot of success in the sprints and jumps, as the Red Devils have done all season.

Bradford's 400 relay team of senior Dilan Williamson, senior Christian Crump, junior Keany Parks and senior Michael DeLuca won the regional title in 44.02, as did the Red Devils' 800 relay squad of Williamson, senior Kameron Lakes, Parks and Crump in 1:33.52.

DeLuca placed second behind Racine Horlick senior TJ Williams in the 100 dash (11.0) and won the 200 dash (22.21) ahead of Williams. DeLuca's time in the 200 dash was a top-10 outdoor time in the state this season going into regionals, per the state honor roll.

Crump also advanced to sectionals in the 100 dash by placing fourth in 11.33, Williamson finished third in the 100 dash (11.32), Lakes was fourth in the 200 dash (23.25) and Bradford senior Jon Turner (54.99) and junior Alex DeLuca (55.79) placed 3-4 in the 400 dash to advance to Thursday's sectional, as well.

Parks, meanwhile, claimed the long jump title Monday with a mark of 21-9.75, while DeLuca was second in long jump with a mark of 20-9 on Monday.

Parks holds the top long jump in the state this season, a mark of 24-0 that he posted on April 29 in the Lake Geneva Badger Invite. Crump, meanwhile, also has a top-10 long jump in the state this season but finished sixth in the event Monday. He said he competed with a sprained ankle Monday night.

“At sectionals, I’ll go back in and run with my boys,” Crump said Monday. “I couldn’t do all my events tonight. When state comes, it’s a different breed. Keany and I are going to compete and see who can jump the farthest.

“Michael DeLuca and Dilan Williamson have been doing great today. This year, I’ve been loving jumping. A goal for me is No. 1, first place, at state. I have to compete with my boy, Keany Parks. We’re always with each other. We’ll watch movies and hit the weight room.”

Central senior Will Allen, meanwhile, won the 800 (1:57.45) and the 1,600 (4:45.23) on Monday as he looks to make a return trip to the State Meet in both events after qualifying in both last year. Allen's time in the 800 on Monday was the 10th-best in the state this season, just ahead of the 1:57.79 he ran at the County Outdoor Meet on May 10.

Central also won the 3,200 relay Monday, as Koffen, junior Alex Sippy, freshman Lukas Galley and Wade posted a time of 8:29.69.

Also, Central freshman Jack Verhaalen and Central senior Joel Engberg took first and second, respectively, in the pole vault, each with a mark of 9-6, and Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace won both the high jump (6-0) and the triple jump (43-8.5).

In the wheelchair events, Indian Trail seniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt combined for five wins Monday, as Josh Jundt placed first in the 400 dash (1:10.41), the 1,600 (5:03.7) and the shot put (24-11), and Emma Jundt was first in the 100 dash (24.33) and the 800 (3:03.92).

Wilmot

The Panthers competed Monday in a Division-1 regional at Mukwonago and sent a total of four athletes to Thursday's Division-1 sectional at West Allis Hale.

In the boys field, senior Blake Weaver placed fourth in both the long jump (19-8) and the triple jump (38-10.75), sophomore James Kiraly was fourth in the 400 dash (53.0) and junior Josh Melka was fourth in the 800 (2:05.15).

In the girls field, junior Amber Blount finished fourth in the 400 dash (1:07.59).

Wilmot finished seventh out of eight teams in the regional in both the boys and girls fields.

WIAA Division-1 Track and Field Regionals

Monday's Results

UNION GROVE REGIONAL

BOYS

Team scores—1. Central, 158; 2. Bradford, 150; 3. Indian Trail, 123; 4. Racine Horlick, 88; 5. Racine Case, 68; 6. Racine Park, 33; 7. Union Grove, 32; 8. Tremper, 25.

COUNTY SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

(TOP 4 IN EACH EVENT ADVANCE)

100 dash—2. Michael DeLuca, Brad, 11.0; 3. Dilan Williamson, Brad, 11.32; 4. Christian Crump, Brad, 11.33. 200 dash—1. M. DeLuca, Brad, 22.21; 4. Kameron Lakes, Brad, 23.25. 400 dash—1. Bryan Topercer, Cent, 51.0; 3. Jon Turner, Brad, 54.99; 4. Alex DeLuca, Brad, 55.79. 800—1. Will Allen, Cent, 1:54.45; 2. Remy Strichartz, IT, 2:02.71; 3. Gabe Islas, IT, 2:06.07. 1,600—1. Allen, Cent, 4:45.23; 2. Zackery Meyer, Brad, 4:47.61; 3. Marcos Lowe, Cent, 4:48.35; 4. Holden Forgette, IT, 4:48.69. 3,200—1. Chad Helmke, IT, 10:20.86; 3. Zackery Taylor, IT, 10:39.02; 4. Lucas Sternberg, Cent, 10:39.21. 110 hurdles—2. Mike Rasor, Cent, 16.68; 3. Aiden Burrell, IT, 18.24; 4. Jacob Rasor, Cent, 18.42. 300 hurdles—2. M. Rasor, Cent, 44.01; 3. Hezaciah Jackson, IT, 45.19. 400 relay—1. Brad (Williamson, Crump, Keany Parks, M. DeLuca), 44.02; 3. IT (Dayton Dahlquist, Burrell, Timothy Johnson, Iann Riley), 46.84; 4. Tremp (Gustavo Rogel, Riley Lampada, Devlin Fraher, Dylan Bezotte), 48.12. 800 relay—1. Brad (Williamson, Lakes, Parks, Crump), 1:33.52; 3. IT (Jonathan Murray, Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick, Zach Hurst), 1:34.66; 4. Cent (Connor Wade, Joey Kavalauskas, Alex Sippy, Cody Venard), 1:36.27. 1,600 relay—1. Cent (Dan Koffen, Kavalauskas, Wade, Topercer), 3:28.71; 2. IT (Murray, Islas, Strichartz, Jones), 3:31.87. 3,200 relay—1. Cent (Koffen, Sippy, Lukas Galley, Wade), 8:29.69; 2. Brad (Dario Tenorio, Trevor Stratton, Danny Torresin, Noah Bliss), 8:33.28; 3. IT (Nick Klinkhammer, Helmke, Islas, Strichartz), 8:54.77. High jump—1. Bryce Wallace, IT, 6-0; 4. Lakes, Brad, 6-0. Pole vault—1. Jack Verhaalen, Cent, 9-6; 2. Joel Engberg, Cent, 9-6. Long jump—1. Parks, Brad, 21-9.75; 2. M. DeLuca, Brad, 20-9. Triple jump—1. Wallace, IT, 43-8.5; 2. Quinton Henry, Brad, 42-2.75; 3. Lakes, Brad, 41-11.5; 4. Williamson, Brad, 40-6.5. Shot put—1. Mason McNeill, Cent, 52-2; 2. Thomas Reilly, Brad, 45-8.5; 4. Niko Therman, Cent, 41-1.5. Discus—1. Therman, Cent, 150-11; 2. McNeill, Cent, 148-7; 4. Jahad Pommells, IT, 115-6.

GIRLS

Team scores—1. Indian Trail, 222; 2. Central, 119; 3. Union Grove, 106; 4. Racine Case, 83; 5. Tremper, 46; 6. Bradford, 40; 7. Racine Park, 10; 8. Racine Horlick, 9.

COUNTY SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

(TOP 4 IN EACH EVENT ADVANCE)

100 dash—1. Kialis Anderson, Cent, 12.88; 2. Ja'miah Cochran, Tremp, 12.9; 3. Azuri Lawson, Brad, 12.98; 4. Emma King, Brad, 13.14. 200 dash—1. Anderson, Cent, 26.7; 2. Cochran, Tremp, 27.17; 4. Amiyah Houston, IT, 27.36. 400 dash—1. Clare Fallon, Cent, 1:02.95. 2. Annie Herrman, IT, 1:03.78; 3. King, Brad, 1:03.83; 4. Evangelina Stuebner, Tremp, 1:04.27. 800—2. Jenna Puhr, Tremp, 2:33.57; 4. Vayda Forgette, IT, 2:35.18. 1,600—3. Faith Marschel, Tremp, 5:48.77; 4. Vayda Forgette, IT, 5:48.85. 3,200—2. Payton Scoggin, IT, 12:05.96; 4. Audrey Shreve, IT, 12:42.64. 100 hurdles—1. Elliana Knudsen, IT, 16.21; 3. Vivian Jones, IT, 16.25; 4. Joanne Banaszak, IT, 18.53. 300 hurdles—2. Jones, IT, 48.46; 3. E. Knudsen, IT, 49.7; 4. Abbie Knudsen, IT, 53.49. 400 relay—1. IT (Te'Janiya Watkins, Tiara Murray, Heaven Williams, Emily Barclay), 51.33; 2. Cent (Brynn Wierzbicki, Marie Nickolette, Evie Hinze, Anderson), 51.39. 800 relay—1. IT (Watkins, Barclay, Alissa Taylor, Mia Granucci), 1:49.91; 3. Cent (Carly Lois, Jessica Roynon, Chloe Lois, Aleah Daniels), 1:55.02. 1,600 relay—2. IT (A. Taylor, Gianni Harris, Granucci, A. Herrmann), 4:18.63. 3,200 relay—2. IT (Kate Herrmann, Grace Kozel, Riya Patel, Gabby Vanderpool), 11:11.86. High jump—1. Nailah Taylor, IT, 4-8; 3. Rylee Pfeiffer, IT, 4-6; 4. Jessie Richards, Cent, 4-4. Pole vault—1. Chloe Choi, IT, 9-6; 2. Marley Kinzle, Cent, 9-6. Long jump—1. Jones, IT, 16-7; 2. Lawson, Brad, 16-1.25; 3. Wierzbicki, Cent, 15-8. Triple jump—1. Jayda Riley, IT, 32-10.75; 2. Wierzbicki, Cent, 32-8.75; 3. Murray, IT, 32-6.5. Shot put—1. Macey Gandee, IT, 31-11.5; 3. Taylor Wilmot, IT, 29-10; 4. Lauren Goforth, Cent, 29-6. Discus—1. Gandee, IT, 98-4; 2. Wilmot, IT, 97-9; 3. Lily Peterson, IT, 89-1.

MIXED WHEELCHAIR

100 dash—1. Emma Jundt, IT, 24.33. 400 dash—1. Josh Jundt, IT, 1:10.41; 2. E. Jundt, IT, 1:30.83. 800—1. E. Jundt, IT, 3:03.92; 2. J. Jundt, IT, 3:04.29. 1,600—1. J. Jundt, 5:03.7. Shot put—1. J. Jundt, 24-11; 2. E. Jundt, 12-5.

MUKWONAGO REGIONAL

BOYS

Team scores—1. Mukwonago, 168; 2. Lake Geneva Badger, 108; 3. Elkhorn, 98; 4. Burlington, 88; 5. Fort Atkinson, 84.5; 6. Waterford, 79; 7. Wilmot, 39.5; 8. Beloit Memorial, 32.

WILMOT SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

(TOP 4 IN EACH EVENT ADVANCE)

Long jump—4. Blake Weaver, 19-8. 400 dash—4. James Kiraly, 53.0. 800—4. Josh Melka, 2:05.15. Triple jump—4. Weaver, 38-10.75.

GIRLS

Team scores—1. Mukwonago, 241; 2. Waterford, 107; 3. Fort Atkinson, 87; 4. Lake Geneva Badger, 75.5; 5. Elkhorn, 70.5; 6. Burlington, 54; 7. Wilmot, 31; 8. Beloit Memorial, 24.

WILMOT SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

(TOP 4 IN EACH EVENT ADVANCE)

400 dash—4. Amber Blount, 1:07.59.

