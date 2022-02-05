WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: 6 county wrestlers claim titles in SEC Meet; 7 win titles at Shoreland

The Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail wrestling teams combined to win six individual conference championships Saturday, two from each school, in the Southeast Conference Meet at Indian Trail.

The Red Devils had champions in junior Corbin Ramos at 145 pounds and senior Mylan Smith at 182, the Trojans got championships from sophomore Rory Dutton at 126 and junior Jackson Henderson at 160 and the Hawks had champions in junior Edwin Estrada at 120 and senior Dorian Solis at 138.

In the overall team standings, SEC regular-season champion Oak Creek placed first in Saturday's meet with 229.5 points, Franklin was second with 211, Indian Trail finished third with 169, Tremper placed fourth with 143 and Bradford was fifth among the eight teams with 131.

There were three weight classes Saturday in which two county wrestlers squared off against each other for the conference title.

In the title match at 126, Dutton faced Indian Trail freshman Sullivan Ramos, ranked No. 12 in the weight class in Division-1 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings. Dutton (9-1) emerged victorious in an overtime thriller, defeating Ramos (7-3) by a 10-8 sudden-victory for the conference title.

At 145, meanwhile, ninth-ranked Corbin Ramos pinned Indian Trail sophomore Jonah Zuzinec in 1 minute, 43 seconds to improve to 10-0 on the season. Zuzinec, who got to the title match with a 12-0 major-decision victory over Tremper sophomore Ryson Nelson, moved his record to 6-2 with the second-place finish.

And at 182, Smith (7-0) pinned Tremper junior Jeffrey Hines (6-2) in 3:16 in the title match. Hines notched one victory Saturday in his second-place finish.

In other championship matches Saturday, Estrada (8-0) notched a thrilling 1-0 victory over Franklin junior Davis Anderson at 120, Solis (7-0) defeated Oak Creek senior Tyler Holz, 11-7, at 138 and Henderson — who received honorable mention in his weight class in the latest Division-1 rankings and is now 7-0 — pinned Franklin sophomore Teagan Fox in 1:13 at 160

Meanwhile, in addition to Sullivan Ramos, Zuzinec and Hines, three other county wrestlers placed second in their weight classes Saturday.

Indian Trail senior Karina Torres (6-2) was second in a two-wrestler weight class at 106, Tremper sophomore Landon Gontscharow (8-2) finished second at 170 after being pinned in 1:10 by sixth-ranked Oak Creek senior Hunter Jibben in the title match and Indian Trail junior London Kiser, ranked No. 10 and now 8-1, was pinned in 5:19 by Oak Creek senior Adam Kochiu, who received honorable mention, in the title match at 195 to place second.

Five county wrestlers also notched third-place finishes Saturday, as Bradford sophomore Dominic Gillmore (5-4) placed third at 113, Indian Trail sophomore Lance Mazanet (7-2) was third at 132, Indian Trail senior Tyler Wilson (1-1) finished third at 152, Bradford sophomore Ethan McClain (6-3) finished third at 220 and Bradford senior Angel Martinez (8-3) placed third at 285.

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail will join Central and Wilmot to make up five county teams that will compete in the same WIAA Division-1 regional next week Saturday at Wilmot.

Pacer Premier

Eight teams from the Metro and Midwest Classic Conferences met Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran in what served as a de facto conference tournament.

Christian Life claimed individual titles in three weight classes and placed second in the team standings with 148 points, behind winner Greendale Martin Luther's 207. St. Joseph also had three individual champions and placed fourth in the team standings with 138 points and Shoreland had one individual champion and finished fifth among the eight teams with 102.5 points.

Weight classes with enough wrestlers had tournament-style brackets, while weight classes with less wrestlers competing in a round-robin format.

For CLS, sophomore Drew Dolphin, ranked No. 2 in Division-3 in his weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, went 2-0 with two pins to finish first at 106 pounds and up his season record to 44-1.

Also for the Eagles, senior Troy Dolphin, ranked No. 2 in Division-3 at 132, competed at 138 on Saturday and went 4-0 with a forfeit victory and three pins to win the title and improve to 45-3. In the championship match at 138, Dolphin pinned St. Joseph junior Charles Anderson in 50 seconds, as Anderson (14-5) finished 4-1 on Saturday in placing second.

And at 170, ninth-ranked CLS senior Carl Travis went 5-0 with four pins to win the title and notched a big 6-0 victory over Lake Country Lutheran senior Stephen Connell, ranked No. 12 in the weight class in Division-2, in the championship match.

The Lancers, meanwhile, got individual titles from third-ranked freshman Co'Ji Campbell at 113, freshman Ivan Porcayo at 120 and 11th-ranked sophomore Jayden Gordon at 160.

Campbell (21-0) won two matches via pin to win his weight class, while Porcayo (17-5) finished 5-0 with five pins on the day, including a pinfall victory in 2:43 in the 120-pound title match over Shoreland Lutheran senior Micah Babinec, who finished 3-1 with two pins and a technical fall Saturday in placing second and moving his season record to 18-18.

And at 160, Gordon dominated the field Saturday, going 5-0 with five pins to improve to 22-2, notching a pinfall in 1:35 over Racine St. Catherine's senior Nathaniel Falaschi in the title match.

Shoreland, meanwhile, got a championship at 126 from junior Mason Gill, ranked No. 4 in the weight class in Division-2. Gill, who improved to 37-2 on the season, went 3-0 with three pins Saturday.

In addition to Babinec and Anderson, five other county wrestlers finished second in their weight classes, as CLS freshman Javier Altilano (20-13) was second at 113, CLS senior Jonathan Shaffer (17-19) placed second at 126, CLS freshman Logan Robinson (7-7) finished second at 132, St. Joseph junior Marco Matteucci (15-8) took second at 195 and CLS senior Joel Flores (16-17) placed second at 220.

Also, Shoreland junior Tyler Petersen (11-26) notched a third-place finish at 145.

Shoreland will compete in a WIAA Division-2 regional next week Saturday at East Troy, while St. Joseph and CLS will both compete in a WIAA Division-3 regional next week Saturday at Christian Life.

