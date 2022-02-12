WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: CLS, St. Joseph dominate D-3 regional; Shoreland sends 2 to D-2 sectional

The Christian Life and St. Joseph wrestling teams dominated their six-team WIAA Division-3 regional on Saturday at CLS.

The Eagles won regional titles in six weight classes and sent nine total wrestlers to next Saturday's Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland, while the Lancers captured regional titles in four weight classes and sent eight total wrestlers to the sectional at Dodgeland.

It was CLS that came out on top in the team standings, as the Eagles totaled 233 points to finish just ahead of St. Joseph, which placed second with 199. By finishing with the most points in their regional, the Eagles advanced to the Division-3 team sectionals, as well, scheduled for this Tuesday at Markesan.

CLS will square off against Random Lake, which finished first in its Division-3 regional Saturday, in a team sectional semifinal matchup. Random Lake was ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, while CLS was not ranked.

The winner of that match advances to the team sectional final later Tuesday against either unranked Poynette or ninth-ranked Reedsville, who finished first in their respective regionals Saturday.

In the individual brackets, meanwhile, the top two wrestlers in each weight class advanced to next Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland, and CLS and St. Joseph will be packing plenty of wrestlers into that meet.

Winning regional titles for the Eagles on Saturday were sophomore Drew Dolphin at 106 pounds, senior Troy Dolphin at 132, senior Jordan Luhr at 138, senior Landon Cashmore at 152, senior Carl Travis at 170 and freshman Dequavion Pinter at 182. Finishing second for the Eagles were senior Jonathan Shaffer at 120, freshman Logan Robinson at 126 and senior Joel Flores at 220.

Winning regional titles for the Lancers, meanwhile, were freshman Co'Ji Campbell at 113, freshman Ivan Porcayo at 120, sophomore Jayden Gordon at 160 and freshman Izavion Franklin at 220. Placing second for the Lancers were junior Charles Anderson at 138, freshman Ellioth Torres at 152, junior Adam Davis at 170 and junior Marco Matteucci at 195.

Though he likely would've beat anybody else in the bracket, anyway, Troy Dolphin, who's 46-3 and was ranked No. 2 at 132 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, was the only wrestler in his bracket at regionals, so he advanced to sectionals unopposed.

Drew Dolphin, meanwhile, was ranked No. 2 at 106 and improved to 48-1 by pinning the only other wrestler in his weight class Saturday, Johnson Creek freshman William Mattert, in just 35 seconds.

At 138, Luhr reached his championship match after a bye and a pin, then he pinned Anderson in 48 seconds to win the regional title and improve to 27-13. Anderson (16-6) pinned Johnson Creek sophomore Noah Westrich in 1:03 in their semifinal match, so Anderson did not have to wrestle Westrich again and took second place to advance to sectionals.

The only wrestlers in the bracket at 152 were Cashmore and Torres, so they were both into sectionals before they even wrestled Saturday. Cashmore (17-19) won a hard-fought 5-3 decision to beat Torres and win the regional title, as Torres will go into sectionals with a 6-16 mark.

At 170, Travis, ranked No. 8, had a bye and a pin to reach the title match, where he pinned St. Joseph junior Adam Davis in 1:21 to improve to 35-9 and claim the regional title. Davis (12-9) had already pinned Living Word Lutheran freshman Brayden Gregor in 1:35 in the semifinals, so he claimed second place and advanced to sectionals without having to face Gregor again.

Pinter, meanwhile, reached the title match at 182 with a bye and a pin and then pinned Palmyra-Eagle senior Kurtis Frink in 4:00 to move to 15-10 and claim the regional title.

For St. Joseph, Campbell, ranked No. 2 at 113, reached his title match with a bye and a pin and then pinned CLS freshman Javier Altilano in 1:31 to stay perfect at 24-0 and win the regional title. Altilano had a chance to reach sectionals by winning a second-place match, but St. John's NW Military junior Matthew Phan wrestled back to that match and pinned Altilano in 4:36 to advance to sectionals.

At 120, Porcayo had two byes into the finals, where he pinned Shaffer in 1:49 to move to 20-5 with a regional title. Shaffer (19-20) had pinned St. John's NW Military junior Lake Segel in 51 seconds in the semifinals at 120, so he claimed second place without having to wrestle Segel again.

At 160, Gordon, ranked No. 11 in his weight class, reached the finals with a bye and a pin and improved to 25-2 with a pin of Johnson Creek junior Domonic Raabe in 1:34 in their regional title match.

And at 220, with only two wrestlers in the bracket, Franklin (3-0) pinned Flores (16-18) in 2:56 to win the regional title, though both advanced to sectionals.

Robinson, meanwhile, lost his title match at 126 via pin in 1:50 to St. John's NW Military freshman Frankie Mungro, but he came back to pin Palmyra-Eagle freshman Teresa Guevara in 13 seconds to improve to 9-8 and advance to sectionals with a second-place finish.

Matteucci also lost his title match at 195 via pin to St. John's NW Military senior TC Weeks in 4:49, but Matteucci (16-9) pinned Johnson Creek freshman Cohen Schmidt in 1:14 to place second and advance to sectionals.

The top two finishers in each weight class at next Saturday's Division-3 sectional advance to the WIAA Division-3 State Meet, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The champion of each Division-3 team sectional, meanwhile, advances to the WIAA Division-3 State Team Meet on March 5 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Division-2

In a Division-2 regional at East Troy on Saturday, Shoreland Lutheran junior Mason Gill, ranked No. 4 at 126 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, survived a great finals matchup to win the 126-pound regional title.

Gill had a double-bye into the finals, where he met up with East Troy senior Cole McPherson, ranked No. 10 in the weight class. McPherson advanced to the finals with a bye and a pin.

Gill, who's bidding for a return trip to the Division-2 State Meet, snagged the regional title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over McPherson, and both will be in the bracket in the Division-2 sectional next week Saturday at Waupun. Gill will go into sectionals with a 40-2 record, while McPherson goes in at 34-8.

Also advancing to the sectional at Waupun was Shoreland senior Micah Babinec, who placed second at 120 on Saturday at East Troy.

Babinec, who's now 20-19 on the season, reached the regional title match with a bye and a pin, but there he fell via pin in 1:40 to East Troy senior Jonah Edwards, who received honorable mention in the latest rankings.

But Babinec had already pinned Greendale Martin Luther freshman Jose Pineda in 1:46 in the semifinals, so he didn't have to face Pineda again and placed second to reach sectionals.

In the team standings, meanwhile, Martin Luther finish first with 246 points to advance to a Division-2 team sectional this Tuesday at Omro.

Shoreland totaled 91 points to place fifth in the six-team regional.

