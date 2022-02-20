WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: County wrestlers win 2 sectional titles, 4 more advance to D-1 State Meet

RACINE — The Indian Trail wrestling team made a little history Saturday.

The Hawks claimed one sectional title and sent three total wrestlers to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, the most in program history, from a Division-1 sectional at Racine Park.

Junior London Kiser won the sectional title at 195 pounds, while junior Edwin Estrada was second at 120 and freshman Sullivan Ramos placed second at 126. The top two finishers in each weight class from Saturday's Division-1 sectionals advanced to the State Meet, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Additionally, Wilmot sophomore Joel Sullivan claimed a sectional title at 138 for the county's other championship Saturday, in addition to Kiser at 195.

Kiser's sectional title match against Oak Creek senior Adam Kochiu was one for the books, too, as Kochiu entered the match ranked No. 8 in Division-1 at 195 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, while Kiser received honorable mention.

Kiser knocked off Kochiu in four overtimes, gaining revenge for Kochiu's win over Kiser earlier this season in the 195-pound title match at the Southeast Conference Meet. Kiser will go into the State Meet with a 35-5 record.

"It was my way to get back (at Kochiu)," Kiser said after his match Saturday. "It was really close. He pinned me at conference. I put in a lot more hard work at practice, and it paid off.

"It feels amazing, and it builds energy for my team."

Kiser will be joined by a pair of teammates at state, as Estrada went 2-1 at 120 Saturday. He was pinned by seventh-ranked Waterford junior Hudson Halter in the finals, but Estrada (26-12) beat Franklin junior Davis Anderson, 2-0, in the semifinals before losing in the finals, so he was automatically in second place and didn’t need to wrestle Anderson again.

The same thing happened with Ramos (37-10) at 126. After beating Wilmot sophomore Logan Defilippo by a 5-0 score in the semifinals, Ramos, who received honorable mention in his weight class, was defeated, 7-0, by third-ranked South Milwaukee sophomore Connor O'Donnell in the finals.

But Defilippo defeated Tremper sophomore Rory Dutton, 6-3, in the wrestle-back to get to the second-place match, so Ramos secured second place without having to wrestle again since he had beaten Defilippo, looking to make a return trip to state after going as a freshman at 106 last year, once already.

Indian Trail assistant coach Oscar Ramos, Sullivan's dad, said the program made history Saturday.

"We have a lot of good kids at the mid-ranges," Oscar Ramos said. "We go 120 to 145, and they just constantly wrestle, and it shows."

Trojans send two

Tremper, meanwhile, qualified two wrestlers for the State Meet, junior Jackson Henderson at 160 and senior Colin Nitsch at 285.

At 160, Henderson, ranked No. 11, lost to No. 4-ranked senior Cooper Willis of Union Grove in the finals Saturday via pin in 1 minute, 37 seconds, but Henderson wasn’t done.

He bounced back in the wrestle-back to pin Lake Geneva Badger junior Santino Buttita in 2:00 to place second and advance to state with a 37-7 record.

Nitsch will be also be advancing to state after securing somewhat of an upset pinfall victory in 3:46 over 10th-ranked Central junior Mason McNeill in the semifinals at 285.

Nitsch was pinned by Franklin senior Steven Martinez-Delacotera, who received honorable mention, in 5:20 in the finals, but when McNeill pinned 11th-ranked Burlington junior Grant Otter in 3:49 in the wrestle-back, Nitsch (26-12) locked up second place due to his earlier pin of McNeill.

"Jackson had a solid day and was very dominant in his wins," Tremper coach Joel Dutton said. "But he built some confidence by closing the gap with Cooper.

"Colin wrestled smart, staying in good positions, and kept wrestling through some scrambles and ended up getting a big pin in the semis. He battled in the finals."

Dutton also said he was pleased overall, as his seven wrestlers who qualified for sectionals Saturday won five of their seven first-round matches.

"We had two (state) qualifiers and three others a match away, so we definitely wrestled well (Saturday)," Dutton said.

Sullivan claims title

At 138, Sullivan, who entered sectionals ranked 11th, continued his dominance for Wilmot by going 3-0 with two pins Saturday to claim a sectional title and go into the State Meet with a 24-4 record.

Sullivan cruised with a first-round pin and a 7-0 victory in the semifinals before pinning Union Grove’s Riley Storm-Voltz in just 1:29 in the finals.

Sullivan said after the match that winning a sectional title and advancing to state is where he expected to be. Last year, he lost in the sectional title match and fell just short of state, as only sectional champions advanced last season due to alterations in tournament procedures because of the pandemic.

"I got a pin in the finals, so I’m happy about that," Sullivan said Saturday. "He gave me a battle, but he still ended up on his back. I’m not really thinking too much about state, I’m just happy I got this far. I still think about missing out last year."

Sullivan said none of the opponents he lost to this season will be in his bracket in the State Meet, but he may face one wrestler who's committed to the University of Wisconsin.

"Joel wrestled mistake-free all day," Wilmot coach Ryan Gartner said. "He’s wrestling his best at this point in the season, and it’s showing.

"The team wrestled great all day. We controlled the things we could control. I’m proud of the effort and heart from all the wrestlers this whole season."

Ramos disqualified

Arguably the county’s best wrestler at Saturday's sectional, Bradford junior Corbin Ramos, was seconds away from winning the championship at 145 pounds and making a return trip to state before being disqualified to shockingly end his season.

Ranked No. 11 in his weight class entering Saturday, Ramos advanced to the finals with a pin and a major-decision victory and was about to win handily in the title match against Burlington junior Austin Skrundz.

But with Ramos in command and holding a 6-3 lead, the referee stopped the match and disqualified Ramos for failing to break a rear-naked chokehold, and Ramos lost his cool.

He cursed and shouted at the referee before kicking and stomping the mat and having to be restrained by his coaches, them he sprinted off the mats and into the Park hallways, loudly smacking a wall as he ran through.

The visibly frustrated Ramos was warned about the chokehold earlier in the match, but he went back to it midway through the second period and was disqualified, ending his season with a 33-4 record.

"He is disqualified for the rest of the season," confirmed Oscar Ramos, who is Corbin’s uncle. "It was choking and the other stuff after the match. I think it was swearing at the other kid and the ref, too.

"They’re going to appeal it, but I don’t think it’s going to go far. He’s the top kid in the state. Probably would’ve been on the podium, if not fighting for the state championship."

With Ramos disqualified, Skrundz won the sectional title at 145, and another slot is now opened up for someone to qualify for state in second place.

That could potentially be Central junior Marcus Gillmore, who technically finished in third place Saturday at 145.

Gillmore advanced to the semifinals with a forfeit victory before suffering a major-decision loss to Ramos, 11-1, in the semis but wrestled back to the second-place match with a pin of Indian Trail sophomore Jonah Zuzinec in 45 seconds.

With Ramos being disqualified in the title match, that meant Gillmore would've faced him for second place and Ramos would've advanced to state by virtue of already beating Gillmore in the semifinals.

But with Ramos likely disqualified from state altogether, Gillmore (26-13) could possibly go in his place. As of Sunday morning, Gillmore was included in the list of state qualifiers on the Track Wrestling website, but according to Central coach Jason Ladd, that's not necessarily a done deal yet.

"We’re unsure what’s going to happen at 145," Ladd said. "We’ve been in contact with the WIAA. There’s a possibility (Gillmore) could move on. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out.

"We’re keeping our ears open. We’re going to get to practice on Monday and keep working."

Besides Ramos, Bradford had one other wrestler finish in the top four Saturday, as sophomore Ethan McClain did so at 220.

For Central, McNeill and senior Chris Christensen (220) both took third place, narrowly missing out on state berths.

Ladd thought McNeill could qualify for state, but his loss to Nitsch in the semifinals at 285 cost him a chance. Christensen, meanwhile, battled real well in a second-place wrestle-back match with 11th-ranked Burlington junior Zeke Tiedt, but Tiedt advanced to state with a 3-1 victory.

